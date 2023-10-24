About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Q7+ Smartphone - Blau

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG Q7+ Smartphone - Blau

LG Q7+

LG Q7+ Smartphone - Blau

(1)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

Produkttyp

Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Software

Android Oreo

Kategorie

Mittelklasse Smartphones

DESIGN

Designelemente

Abgerundetes FullVision Display, 18:9 Seitenverhältnis, starke Metallrahmen, stoßsicher gemäß MIL-STD-810G und wasser- und staubdicht gemäß IP68

Formfaktor

143,8 x 69,3 x 8,4mm

Gewicht

145g

Farbvarianten

Moroccan Blue

DISPLAY

Technologie

IPS-LCD

Typ

In-Cell Touch Display

Diagonale in cm

13,8 cm

Diagonale in Zoll

5,5”

Auflösung

2160 x 1080 Pixel (FHD+), 442 ppi

KAMERA

Hauptkamera - Megapixel

16 Megapixel

Hauptkamera – Features

QLens, PDAF, HDR, Low-Light-Modus, Autofokus

Selfie-Kamera - Megapixel

8 Megapixel

Selfie-Kamera – Features

Porträt-Modus

AUDIO

Anzahl der Mikrofone

2

Besonderheiten

3D Surround Sound mit DTS:X

PROZESSOR

Modell

Mediatek MT6750S

Taktrate

1,5 GHz

Anzahl Kerne

8 (Octa-Core)

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

LTE Category (DL/UL)

Cat. 6 (300 Mbps/50 Mbps)

Wi-Fi

Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n

Bluetooth Version

4.2 BLE

Bluetooth Features

LG Profile

A-GPS

Ja

Glonass

Ja

Anschlüsse

3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot , USB OTG, USB- C

NFC (Near Field Communication)

Ja

E-Mail

Ja

SENSORS

Fingerabdrucksensor

Ja

Beschleunigungssensor

Ja

Näherungssensor

Ja

Umgebungslichtsensor

Ja

Digitaler Kompass

Ja

Gyrosensor

Ja

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion

Kapazität

3000 mAh

Schnelladefunktion

Ja

SPEICHER

Interner Speicher

64 GB

Speicher erweiterbar

microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB

RAM

4 GB

SONSTIGES

Lieferumfang

Gerät, Akku, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung

Produkt-Code

Moroccan Blue: LMQ610EA.ADECBL

EAN

Moroccan Blue: 8806087031423

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(LM-Q610EA)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

Empfehlungen für dich