LG VELVET

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG VELVET

VELVET Aurora Silber

LG VELVET

(2)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

Produkttyp

Dual SIM Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

Software

Android 10

DESIGN

Farbvarianten

Aurora Silber, Schwarz

Formfaktor

167.08 x 74.0 x 7.85 mm

Formfaktor (Handy inkl. Verpackung)

188 x 98 x 59 mm

Gewicht

180g

Gewicht (Handy inkl. Verpackung)

420g

DISPLAY

Technologie

POLED

Diagonale in Zoll

6.8“

Auflösung

FHD+ (20.5:9, 2460 x 1080, PPI 395)

KAMERA

Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 1

48MP Standard (12MP 1.6μm, F1.8/0.8μm, 79º)

Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 2

8MP Superweitwinkel (F2.2/1.12μm, 120º)

Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 3

5MP Tiefensensor (F2.4/1.12μm, 81º)

Hauptkamera - Blitz

Ja

Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera

16MP Frontkamera (F1.9/1.0μm, 73º)

PROZESSOR

Model

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 845 (SDM845)

Taktrate

2,8GHz Octa-Core

Anzahl Kerne

8

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

Mobilfunk

LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

Unterstützte Frequenzbänder

GSM : 900,1800WCDMA : VIII, ILTE : B28, B20, B8, B3, B1, B7, B40, B38

Wi-Fi

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

WiFi-Direkt

Ja

Miracast

Ja

Bluetooth Version

5.1

Anschlüsse

USB-C (3.1 kompatibel), 3,5mm Klinkenanschluss, MicroSD Speicher-Slot, USB OTG

GPS

Ja

NFC

Ja

Hotspot

Ja

USB Type

Typ – C [MSMR1]

SENSOREN

Fingerabdrucksensor

Ja

Beschleunigungssensor

Ja

Näherungssensor

Ja

Umgebungslichtsensor

Ja

Gyrosensor

Ja

Digital Kompass

Ja

Barometer

Ja

AUDIO

Stereo Lautsprecher

Ja

Anzahl der Mikrofone

2

AKKU

Art

Li-Ion

Kapazität

4300mAh Akkuleistung

Kabellos laden

Ja (9W)

Schnellladefunktion

Ja (USB-PD 3.0)

SPEICHER

Interner Speicher

128GB

Speicher erweiterbar

MicroSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2TB

RAM

6GB

SONSTIGES

Lieferumfang

Gerät, Ladeadapter, USB-C Datenkabel, SIM Karten Tool & Gebrauchsanleitung

Besonderheiten

Kompatibel mit Dual Screen

SIM

Nano (Dual SIM)

Speicherkarte

Ja

IP68

Ja

SUFFIX

Produkt-Code

LMG910EMW.ADEAAS (Aurora Silber), LMG910EMW.ADEATB(Schwarz)

EAN

EAN-Code

8806087045116(Aurora Silber), 8806087045109(Schwarz)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
WEB INFO(LM-G910EMW)
WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

Bewertungen

