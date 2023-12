Plug & Play devices automate device detection and configuration as much as possible: are automatically recognised by your computer, and read to use without any additional actions. The computer recognises the device & installs drivers automatically when they are available, or it searches for the drivers online (LG.com.) Due to this automation, when we look for drivers on LG.com, we will often not find them, or they will only appear for specific versions of Windows or devices with certain characteristics.