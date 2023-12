Check that your TV is webOS 1.0 (2014 models), as the AN-MR500 is only compatible with them.

It is possible that the remote control is already linked previously, follow the instructions in the next section to unlink it and then try to link again.

Are the batteries charged? When putting the batteries, the red button will flash a few times. If it does not, the batteries are worn out or do not have enough voltage (rechargeable batteries).

Turn the TV off and on, unplugging it completely from the electrical outlet and try again.