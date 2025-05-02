Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31,5 Zoll QHD IPS-Monitor mit USB-C

32U631A-B

  • Side view
Vorderseite
-15-Grad-Seitenansicht
+15-Grad-Seitenansicht
Perspektivische Darstellung
Seitenansicht
Rückansicht
Perspektivische Darstellung Rückseite
Großansicht der Rückseite
Nahansicht Anschlüsse
Leopard im Wald in leuchtenden Farben und Details. Neben dem Leopard ist ein Gitternetz zu sehen. Hinter ihm leuchtet ein Licht. Das Bild zeigt, wie LG AI Picture Pro die Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit der Szene eindrucksvoll verbessert hat.
Auf dem Bildschirm eines LG OLED-Fernsehers befindet sich die webOS 25-Startseite, die mit Apps und Unterhaltungsinhalten gefüllt ist. Neben dem Fernseher befindet sich die LG AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung. Der AI Button ist hervorgehoben, als ob sie durch die Stimme des Benutzers aktiviert wurde. Daneben befindet sich eine Sprechblase, die auf "Mein Profil" umschaltet. Der kurze Text erklärt, wie Nutzer nun ihre Stimme mit ihrem persönlichen Profil synchronisieren können, um eine einfachere Navigation und personalisierte Empfehlungen zu erhalten.
LG AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung im Vordergrund. Der AI Button ist hervorgehoben. Im Hintergrund ist die LG webOS-Oberfläche zu sehen. Der Mauszeiger zeigt an, dass die Fernbedienung in Gebrauch ist. Der Text erklärt, wie die Funktionen und Bedienelemente der Fernbedienung das Navigieren in webOS erleichtern.
LG AI Magic Remote
LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.
Side view

Hauptmerkmale

  • 31,5 Zoll QHD (2.560 x 1.440) IPS-Display
  • sRGB 99 % (typ.) /100 Hz Bildwiederholrate
  • USB-C (PD 15 W)
  • Lesemodus und Flicker Safe
  • Neigungsverstellbarer Standfuß
  • LG Switch-App
Mehr

31,5 Zoll QHD-IPS-Display

Lebendige Farbwiedergabe auch bei großem Blickwinkelbereich

Der QHD-Monitor (2.560 x 1.440) von LG mit IPS-Technologie liefert ein klares und konsistentes Farbbild. Seine lebendige Farbwiedergabe garantiert auch bei großen Betrachtungswinkeln ein hervorragendes Seherlebnis.

Schreibtisch mit einem QHD-IPS-Monitor, auf dem bearbeitete Dokumente angezeigt werden. Neben dem Monitor befinden sich ein Stifthalter, ein Notizbuch, ein Stift, eine Tastatur, eine Maus und eine Tasse.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Tastatur und Maus sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Bildschirm

31,5 Zoll QHD (2.560 x 1.440) IPS

sRGB 99 % (typ.)

100 Hz Bildwiederholrate

Benutzerfreundlichkeit

USB-C (PD 15 W)

LG Switch-App

Komfort

Ergonomischer Standfuß

Lesemodus und Flicker Safe

Schnelle 100 Hz sorgen für reibungslose Ladevorgänge in verschiedenen Programmen.

100 Hz Bildwiederholrate

Flüssige Grafik. Nahtloser Workflow.

Schnelle 100 Hz sorgen für reibungslose Ladevorgänge in verschiedenen Programmen. Außerdem kannst du realistisches Gameplay mit weniger Ruckeln und Bewegungsunschärfe genießen.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Die Bildwiederholrate kann je nach PC-Bedingungen des Benutzers variieren.

IPS mit sRGB 99 % (typ.)

Realistische Farben und großer Betrachtungswinkel

Unser IPS-Display mit weitem Betrachtungswinkel deckt 99 % des sRGB-Spektrums ab und bietet damit eine makellose Farbgenauigkeit.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

USB-C

Ein Anschluss für alle Bedürfnisse

Verbinde deinen Laptop über ein USB-C-Kabel** mit dem Monitor, um gleichzeitig eine Stromversorgung von bis zu 15 W zu erhalten und eine Verbindung mit dem Display herzustellen.

  • Bildschirm – Symbol.

    Bildschirm

  • Stromversorgung – Symbol.

    Stromversorgung

    (Bis zu 15 W)

Ein Bild eines Laptops und eines Monitors, die mit einem einzigen USB-C-Kabel verbunden sind.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

**Um ordnungsgemäß zu funktionieren, muss das USB-C-Kabel an den USB-C-Anschluss des Monitors angeschlossen werden. Das USB-C-Kabel ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten (separat erhältlich).

Fokussierter Sehkomfort

Lesemodus

Im Lesemodus sorgen eine angepasste Farbtemperatur und Luminanz für ein angenehmes Leseerlebnis auf dem Monitor.

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduziert das unsichtbare Flimmern auf dem Bildschirm und sorgt so für eine angenehme Sicht.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Die oben genannten Funktionen können abhängig von den tatsächlichen Einsatzbedingungen des Benutzers variieren.

Ruckelfreies Spielen

Dynamic Action Sync

Dank Dynamic Action Sync wird die Eingabeverzögerung reduziert, sodass die Spieler kritische Momente in Echtzeit erfassen und schnell reagieren können.

Black Stabilizer

Mit Black Stabilizer können Gamer Scharfschützen auch in den dunkelsten Ecken besser erkennen und Blitzexplosionen schnell umgehen.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

LG Switch-App

Schnell umschalten

Mit der LG Switch-App kannst du den Monitor optimal an deine Bedürfnisse anpassen. Du kannst den gesamten Bildschirm in bis zu sechs Bereiche aufteilen, das Design ändern und sogar eine Plattform für Videogespräche mit einem entsprechenden Tastaturkürzel starten.

*Bilder wurden zum besseren Verständnis der Eigenschaften simuliert. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

*Die neueste Version der LG Switch-App kannst du unter LG.com herunterladen.

Auf einem Schreibtisch steht ein QHD-Monitor mit superschlankem Standfuß, daneben ein Stifthalter, eine Brille, eine Tastatur und eine Maus.

Superschlanker Standfuß

Hole das Meiste aus deinem Arbeitsplatz heraus

Der superschlanke Standfuß minimiert den Platzbedarf auf dem Schreibtisch, sodass du deinen Arbeitsbereich effizient nutzen kannst.

*Dicke des Standfußes: 3 mm

*Tastatur und Maus sind nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Ergonomisches Design

Einfache, komfortable Lösung

Dank schmalen Rahmen an drei Seiten und einem schlanken Standfuß kannst du mit unserem QHD-Monitor deinen Arbeitsbereich mit praktischer Neigungsverstellung optimal gestalten.

Die Abbildung zeigt schmale Rahmen an drei Seiten, einen schlanken Standfuß, verschiedene Anschlüsse und die geneigte Ansicht der Monitore.

*Neigungswinkel: -5~20°

Lieferumfang

1. Standfuß  2. Schrauben  3. Adapter  4. Netzkabel  5 . HDMI-Kabel  6. Einrichtungsanleitung

Ständergehäuse, Standfuß, Schrauben, Adapter, Leistungscode, HDMI-Kabel und Einrichtungsanleitung sind im Lieferumfang enthalten.

*Die Abbildung des Produkts dient nur zur Veranschaulichung und kann vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

*Die Größe und das Design des Adapters können je nach Land unterschiedlich sein.

*Die Verfügbarkeit von Netzkabeln kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

