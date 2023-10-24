About Cookies on This Site

17'' Notebook mit Windows 11 Home | Intel® Core™ i7 Prozessor | 16GB LPDDR5 RAM | 1TB SSD | 80-WH-Akku | 17Z90Q-G.AA78G

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

17Z90Q-G.AA78G

Vorderansicht
Alle Spezifikationen

INFO

Produktkategorie

gram

Jahr

2022

DISPLAY

Helligkeit

350nit

Colour gamut

DCI-P3 99% (typisch, mindestens 95%)

Kontrast

1200:1 (typisch)

Panel Multi

LGD

Panel-Typ

IPS Non Touch

Pol

Anti-Glare

Ratio

16:10

Bildwiederholfrequenz

N/A

Auflösung

WQXGA 2560 x 1600

Reaktionszeit

N/A

Größe (cm)

43,18

Größe (Zoll)

17

SYSTEM

Grafik

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

Arbeitsspeicher

16 GB LPDDR5 (Dual Channel, 5200 MHz)

Betriebssystem

Windows 11 Pro

Prozessor

i7-1260P

SPEICHER

eMMC

N/A

HDD

N/A

MMC-Steckplatz

Micro SD

SSD

512GB NVMe M,2(2280) Dual SSD slots

KONNEKTIVITÄT

BT

BT 5.1

Schnittstelle

N/A

LAN

10/100 mit RJ45-Adapter

TV-Tuner

N/A

Webcam

FHD IR Webcam mit Dual Mic (Gesichtserkennung)

Wireless

Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX211 (2x2, BT Combo)

SOUND

Audio

HD Audio mit DTS:X Ultra

Lautsprecher

Stereo-Lautsprecher 1,5 W x 2

SICHERHEIT

Fingerabdruck

NEIN

fTPM/HW TPM

Option

HDD Security

NEIN

Sicherer Modus

JA

Slim Kensington lock

JA

SSD-Sicherheit

JA

AKKU

Akku

80 Wh

STROM

Netzadapter

65 W

Netzadapter-Typ

USB Type-C

KÜHLUNG

Kühlung

Mega cooling 4.0

SCHALTFLÄCHE

Schaltfläche

Einschalttaste ohne Fingerabdruck

LED

LED

Stromversorgung, DC-Eingang, Feststelltaste, Webcam

ABMESSUNGEN/GEWICHT

Abmessung (Zoll)

14,91 x 10,19 x 0,70" (GM / PM)

Abmessungen (mm)

378,8 x 258,8 x 17,7 (GM / PM)

Maße mit Verpackung (Zoll)

19,6 x 12,2 x 2,4"

Maße mit Verpackung (mm)

497 x 309 x 60"

Gewicht mit Verpackung (kg)

2,5

Gewicht mit Verpackung (lb)

5,6

Gewicht (kg)

1,350 (GM) / 1,435 (PM)

Gewicht (lb)

2,98 (GM) / 3,16 (PM)

DESIGN

Gehäusematerialien

Magnesium, PC-ABS

Farbe

Schneeweiß

VORINSTALLIERTE SOFTWARE

Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Colour Director LE*

JA

Dolby Atmos

NEIN

DTS X:Ultra

JA

Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

JA

Intel® Unision

NEIN

LG Control Centre

NEIN

LG Display Extension

NEIN

LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide

NEIN

LG Glance by Mirametrix®

JA

LG Lively Theme

NEIN

LG On Screen Display 3

NEIN

LG PC Manuals

JA

LG Pen Settings

NEIN

LG Power Manager

NEIN

LG Quick Guide

NEIN

LG Reader Mode

NEIN

LG Security Guard

NEIN

LG Smart Assistant

JA

LG UltraGear Studio

NEIN

LG Update Centre

NEIN

LG Update & Recovery

JA

McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)

JA

Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)

JA

Nebo for LG

NEIN

PCmover Professional

JA

Sync on Mobile

NEIN

Wacom notes

NEIN

ZUBEHÖR

Zubehör

USB-C auf RJ45-Adapter (B2B-Option)

ZERTIFIZIERT

Zertifiziert

N/A

EINGABEGERÄT

Tastatur

Full Size Tastatur mit Hintergundbeleuchtung (US: 100 Tasten, UK: 101 Tasten, JP: 104 Tasten mit Ziffernblock)

Touchpad

Precision Touch Pad w/ Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)

EINGANGS-/AUSGANGSANSCHLUSS

DC-in

N/A

Etc.

N/A

HDMI

JA

Kopfhörerausgang

4-poliger Kopfhöreranschluss, US-Typ

RJ45

N/A

USB Type A

USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (x2)

USB Type C

USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2, mit USB PD, Display Port, Thunderbolt 4)

Compliance-Informationen

Erweiterung
Product Environmental Report(17Z90Q-G)
Erweiterung
WEB INFO(17Z90Q-G)
