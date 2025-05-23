Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
75 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT81
75UT81006LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Überblick

Galerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Händler

Support

  • LG Member Days - Exklusive Angebote! Sichere dir zusätzlich 10% Rabatt, 0% Finanzierung bis zu 48 Monate, kostenlose Lieferung und einen Gutschein bis zu 200€ exklusiv auf LG.com!

75 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT81

75UT81006LA EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

75 Zoll 4K LG UHD Smart TV UT81

75UT81006LA
  • Frontansicht des UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV ohne sichtbares Logo, zeigt Startbildschirm mit farbenfrohem Muster.
  • Schräg linke Vorderansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit buntem Muster auf dem Bildschirm.
  • Rückansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit zentraler Befestigung und Anschlussbereich.
  • Seitenansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV, zeigt schlankes Profil und Standfußdesign.
  • Abmessungen des 86 Zoll UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV: Breite 1927 mm, Höhe 1178 mm, Tiefe 425 mm (Standfuß), 59,9 mm (Panel).
  • Der LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV in einem Wohnzimmer, zeigt eine Safari-Szene mit hoher Bildschärfe.
  • Nahaufnahme der Rückseite des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit LAN-, Antennen- und optischem Audioanschluss.
  • Detailansicht der seitlichen HDMI- und USB-Anschlüsse des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV.
  • Detailansicht des zentralen Standfußes des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit geschwungener Form.
  • Nahaufnahme der oberen rechten Bildschirmecke des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV, zeigt den dünnen Rahmen.
  • Schräg rechte Vorderansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit farbenfrohem Bildinhalt.
  • Linke Schrägansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit LG UHD Logo und leuchtenden Farben.
  • Rechte Schrägansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV, Bildschirm zeigt kontrastreiche Darstellung.
  • Schrägansicht von oben rechts auf den LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit geschwungenem Standfuß.
  • Ansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV von oben, zeigt die Position und Breite des Standfußes.
Frontansicht des UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV ohne sichtbares Logo, zeigt Startbildschirm mit farbenfrohem Muster.
Schräg linke Vorderansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit buntem Muster auf dem Bildschirm.
Rückansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit zentraler Befestigung und Anschlussbereich.
Seitenansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV, zeigt schlankes Profil und Standfußdesign.
Abmessungen des 86 Zoll UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV: Breite 1927 mm, Höhe 1178 mm, Tiefe 425 mm (Standfuß), 59,9 mm (Panel).
Der LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV in einem Wohnzimmer, zeigt eine Safari-Szene mit hoher Bildschärfe.
Nahaufnahme der Rückseite des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit LAN-, Antennen- und optischem Audioanschluss.
Detailansicht der seitlichen HDMI- und USB-Anschlüsse des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV.
Detailansicht des zentralen Standfußes des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit geschwungener Form.
Nahaufnahme der oberen rechten Bildschirmecke des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV, zeigt den dünnen Rahmen.
Schräg rechte Vorderansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit farbenfrohem Bildinhalt.
Linke Schrägansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit LG UHD Logo und leuchtenden Farben.
Rechte Schrägansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV, Bildschirm zeigt kontrastreiche Darstellung.
Schrägansicht von oben rechts auf den LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit geschwungenem Standfuß.
Ansicht des LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV von oben, zeigt die Position und Breite des Standfußes.

Hauptmerkmale

  • 4K LCD TV mit Edge-LEDs
  • α5 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor mit zahlreichen AI-Funktionen für bestmögliche Bildqualität und optimalen Sound
  • Filmmaker Mode™ für kinogleiches Entertainment
  • webOS24 mit 4 Jahren Upgrade-Garantie und Magic Remote-Fernbedienung für komfortable Bedienung
  • HGiG-Unterstützung für realistische HDR-Darstellung in Spielen
Mehr

LG Member Days

Nur für LG Member

LG Member Days sind da!

10% Rabatt mit dem Code Member10, 0% Finanzierung bis zu 48 Monate, kostenlose Lieferung und einen Premium Gutschein bis zu 200€ auf Aktionsprodukte sichern – nur auf LG.com.

LG Member Days sind da! Mehr erfahren

Auf einem LG UHD TV-Gerät sehen wir einen farbenfrohen, langen Parkettboden.

Hier kommen auch kleinste Details zum Vorschein

Ultra HD bringt Farbe und Details ans Licht: Erlebe fantastische Bilder in realistischer Klarheit und Schärfe.

*Bildschirmaufnahme simuliert.

HDR10 Pro

Vorhang auf für feinste Details

Betritt eine Welt, in der jede Farbe zur Geltung kommt, und die Helligkeit für atemberaubende Ansichten ultrafein darauf abgestimmt ist – das alles ist möglich dank des brillanten HDR10 Pro.

In einem lila getönten, schattigen Raum sehen wir die Nahaufnahme des Gesichts eines Mannes auf einem geteilten Bildschirm. Links steht „SDR“ und das Bild ist unscharf. Rechts steht „HDR10 Pro“ und das Bild ist klar und scharf definiert.

*HDR10 Pro ist eine von LG Electronics entwickelte Technologie, die auf dem Bildqualitätsstandard „HDR10“ basiert.

α5 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor

Das Herzstück dieses TVs sorgt für
Top-Unterhaltung

Two square images are shown in a horizontal row. In the first image on the left, the alpha 5 AI Processor 4K Gen7 chip is shown with yellow light emanating from underneath. The second image on the right, LG QNED89, QNED90 and QNED99 TVs are shown in order from left to right. Each TV shows a colorful splash and the words "Ultra Big TV" are shown above the TVs.

Der smarte α5 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor optimiert automatisch Audio und Helligkeit, damit du völlig in deine Inhalte eintauchen kannst.

*Bildschirmaufnahme simuliert.

KI-Anpassung

Synchronisiert sich mit deinen Sehgewohnheiten

Wir sehen einen an der Wand im Wohnzimmer montierten LG TV, auf dem ein Gitarrist zu sehen ist. Konzentrische Kreisgrafiken, die Schallwellen darstellen.

Akustische Feinabstimmung durch KI

Der optimale Klang für deinen Raum

Das intelligente Soundsystem erkennt, wie dein Raum beschaffen ist und wo du dich darin befindest. Es erzeugt eine Art  Klangkuppel um dich herum, die perfekt auf die einzigartige Akustik deines Raums abgestimmt ist.

Ein LG TV mit LG Soundbar in einem modernen Wohnraum bei Nacht. Wir sehen ein Bild der Aurora Borealis mit den idealen Helligkeitsstufen.
Ein LG TV mit LG Soundbar in einem modernen Wohnraum bei Tag. Wir sehen ein Bild der Aurora Borealis mit den idealen Helligkeitsstufen.

Intelligenz rückt dein Bild ins richtige Licht

Ob bei Tag oder bei Nacht, die Helligkeitssteuerung erkennt die Lichtverhältnisse in deinem Raum und gleicht das Bild entsprechend aus. Sie sorgt so für gestochen scharfe und klare Bilder.

AI Sound Pro

Macht jedes Detail hörbar

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**Muss über das Sound Mode-Menü aktiviert werden.

***Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren. 

Ein Bild des Logos des webOS Re:New Program vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund mit einer blauen und violetten kreisförmigen Kugel am unteren Rand.

webOS Re:New-Programm

Mit jedem Upgrade wie ein neuer Fernseher

Bleibe mit den vier garantierten Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version bei Funktionen und Technologien immer

up-to-date. 

*Das webOS Re:New-Programm unterstützt insgesamt vier Upgrades auf die jeweils nächste webOS-Version. Das erste Upgrade wird ca. zwei Jahre nach dem Kauf erfolgen. Gilt nur für OLED- und 8K QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2022 sowie für UHD-, NanoCell- und QNED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2023. Funktionen, Apps und Service-Updates können sich ändern oder je nach Modell variieren.

Startbildschirm von webOS 24 mit den Kategorien Heimbüro, Spiel, Musik, Heimzentrale und Sport. Im unteren Teil des Bildschirms werden unter „Ihre Top-Empfehlungen“ personalisierte Empfehlungen angezeigt.

Auf einem ultragroßen LG TV, der an der braunen Wand eines Wohnzimmers montiert ist, umgeben von cremefarbenen modularen Möbeln, sehen wir ein Nashorn in einer Safari-Umgebung.

Ultragroßer Bildschirm

Je größer der Screen, desto größer die Spannung

Ein ultragroßer Bildschirm verwandelt all deine Inhalte in Blockbuster und macht brillante Details besser erlebbar.

Eine Fernbedienung ist auf einen LG TV gerichtet und auf der rechten Seite des Bildschirms sehen wir die Einstellungen.

WOW Interface

Effizienz auf Knopfdruck

Greife auf die WOW-Oberfläche des LG TV zu, um die Soundbar zu steuern, z. B. über Modi oder Profile.

*Die Soundbar kann separat erworben werden, und Soundbar Mode Control kann je nach Modell variieren.

**Die Verwendung der LG-TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt. 

***Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für die Aktualisierung ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.

Mach dich bereit für Blockbuster und die ganz große Action

FILMMAKER Mode

Authentische Filmszenen erwachen
zum Leben

Erlebe Filme wie im Kino. FILMMAKER MODE™ unterstützt dabei, die Absichten des Regisseurs zu bewahren, die Bildqualität zu optimieren und gleichzeitig sicherzustellen, dass keine Verzerrungen oder zu extreme Bildüberarbeitungen auftreten.

Ein Mann in einem dunklen Schnittstudio blickt auf einen LG TV, auf dem der Sonnenuntergang zu sehen ist. Unten rechts ist das FILMMAKER Mode-Logo zu sehen.

*Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

**FILMMAKER MODE™ ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc.

Das ultimative Heimkinoerlebnis

Genieße kinogleiche Bilder
von deinem Sofa aus

Revolutioniert dein Filmerlebnis: HDR10 Pro sorgt für lebendige und satte Farben.

Akkurat und kontrastreich wie im Kino.

Eine Familie sitzt auf dem Boden eines schwach beleuchteten Wohnzimmers an einem kleinen Tisch und blickt zu einem LG-Fernseher an der Wand, der die Erde aus dem Weltraum zeigt.

Starke Gaming-Leistung

Action in unverzögerter Geschwindigkeit

Mit ALLM bleibt das immersive HGiG-Spielerlebnis auch bei hohen Geschwindigkeiten glatt. eARC stellt sicher, dass es auch fantastisch klingt.

Ein Autorennspiel auf der Ziellinie, mit der Aufschrift „WIN!“, während der Spieler den Controller umklammert. Unten links sehen wir das ALLM-, eARC- und HGiG-Logo.

*HGiG ist eine freiwillige Gruppe von Unternehmen aus der Spiele- und TV-Display-Industrie, die sich treffen, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Spielerlebnisses in HDR zu spezifizieren und der Öffentlichkeit zur Verfügung zu stellen.

**Der Support für HGiG kann je nach Land variieren.

Die volle Kontrolle genau dort, wo du sie brauchst

Um den Game Optimizer und das Game Dashboard zu verwenden, ist kein Pausieren nötig.

Eine FPS-Spielszene mit dem Game Dashboard, das während des Spiels über dem Bildschirm erscheint. Eine dunkle, winterliche Szene mit dem Game-Optimizer-Menü, das über dem Spiel erscheint.

*Das Game Dashboard ist nur aktiviert, wenn sowohl „Game Optimizer“ als auch „Game Dashboard“ aktiviert sind. 

**Bildschirmaufnahmen simuliert.

Zugriff auf all deine Lieblingsspiele

Ein Gaming-Universum erreichbar auf Knopfdruck: Erkunde eine epische Bibliothek von Cloud-Gaming-Titeln und streame sofort, ohne Zeit mit Downloads oder Updates zu verschwenden.

Wir sehen einen Boosteroid-Startbildschirmbild mit „Trine 4: The Nightmare Price“. Ein GeForce NOW-Startbildschirm mit fünf verschiedenen Spiel-Miniaturansichten rechts.

*Die unterstützten Partnerschaften können sich je nach Land unterscheiden.

**Ein Abonnement für GeForce NOW kann erforderlich sein.

***Ein Abonnement für Boosteroid kann erforderlich sein.

Nachhaltigkeit

Die LG UHD-Vision

Besser für den Planeten: Leichte, umweltfreundliche Verpackungen und globale Nachhaltigkeitsnachweise.

LG UHD-Verpackung vor beigem Hintergrund mit illustrierten Bäumen.

*Die unterstützten Partnerschaften können sich je nach Land unterscheiden.

**Die folgenden Modelle werden aus recyceltem Kunststoff hergestellt: Wandhalterung unten UT91 (75/65/55/50 Zoll) und UT81/80 (86/75/70 Zoll).

Installationsanleitung

Erfahre, wie du deinen LG UHD AI ThinQ 4K UT81 Smart TV mit dem mitgelieferten Standfuß sicher und stabil aufstellst.

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display-Typ

    4K UHD

  • Bildschirmauflösung

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

    Direct LED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    50/60 Hz (nativ)

BILDVERARBEITUNG

  • Bildprozessor

    α5 Gen7 4K AI-Prozessor

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja

  • AI Brightness Control (AI-Helligkeitsanpassung)

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Voreingestellte Bildmodi

    9 Bildmodi (Lebhaft, Standard, APS (Auto Power Save), Kino, Sport, Gaming, Filmmaker, (ISF) Experte (heller Raum), (ISF) Experte (dunkler Raum))

GAMING

  • Unterstützt HGIG

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • Unterstützt ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

SMART TV

  • Unterstützt Apple Airplay2

    Ja

  • Betriebssystem (OS)

    webOS 24

  • Familien-Einstellungen

    Ja

  • ThinQ

    Ja

  • Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

    Ja

  • Amazon Alexa

    Ja (integriert)

  • Internet Browser

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

    im Lieferumfang enthalten

  • Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    AI Sound Pro (Virtueller 9.1.2 Up-Mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

    Ja (Automatische Lautstärkenanpassung)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultane Audioausgabe

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

    Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

  • Leistung

    20 Watt

  • AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

  • Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

    Nach unten abstrahlend

  • Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.0

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (auf HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth-Unterstützung

    Ja (v5.1)

  • LAN (Ethernet)

    1

  • Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

    1

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    3 (unterstützt eARC, ALLM)

  • CI-Slot

    1

  • Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

    2

  • USB-Anschlüsse

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • WLAN

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5 / 802.11ac)

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

  • Hoher Kontrast

    Ja

  • Graustufen

    Ja

  • Invertierte Farben

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    1.678 x 964 x 59,9

  • Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

    1.678 x 1.045 x 378

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT, mm)

    1.820 x 1.205 x 228

  • Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

    895 x 378

  • Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    31,4

  • Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

    34,6

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    44,5

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

    400 x 400

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806091946775

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    Wechselstrom, 100-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

  • Fernbedienung

    Magic Remote-Fernbedienung MR24

  • Stromkabel

    Ja (fest am TV angebracht)

  • Batterien für Fernbedienung

    Ja (2x AA)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.

Empfehlungen für dich