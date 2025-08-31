Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Ein 4K Fernseher verspricht gegenüber einem Full HD TV eine vierfach höhere Auflösung. Mit ihm ist der optimale Abstand zwischen Bildschirm und Zuschauer zudem geringer, sodass du problemlos näher heranrücken kannst – so lässt sich jedes Wohnzimmer mit einem 4K TV zu einem Heimkino umgestalten.

4K Fernseher: Faszinierende Eindrücke für alle Sinne

Auf dem nahezu randlosen IPS-Display deines 4K Fernsehers genießt du Inhalte in hoher Auflösung aus einer ganz neuen Perspektive: Leuchtende Farben aus den unterschiedlichsten Blickwinkeln sorgen für ein besonderes Entertainment-Feeling. Unterstützt wird dein Seherlebnis von dem ausgezeichneten Klang des DTS Virtual:X Sounds. Ein leistungsstarker Quad Core Prozessor und die intelligente webOS Oberfläche machen dein Gerät zum 4K Smart TV: Navigiere dich kinderleicht durch das World Wide Web, nutze Streamingdienste, wie Netflix und Prime Video oder genieße die Vorzüge vom integrierten Google Assistant oder dem Alexa-Sprachassistenten. Die intuitive Magic Remote-Fernbedienung* macht dies jetzt mit praktischem Sprachbefehl noch einfacher und wandelt die 4K Fernseher somit zu optimalen Smart TVs in 4K UHD-Auflösung. Abgerundet wird das Entertainment-Gesamtpaket durch das Ultra-Slim-Design, welches dein Heimkino auch optisch aufwertet.

 

*Magic Remote Fernbedienung nicht bei jedem Modell im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Bildoptimierung bei 4K TVs

Durch die Optimierung der Displayausleuchtung liefern unsere 4K Fernseher feinste Details und lebensechte Bilder ganz gleich wie viel Zoll dein TV hat. Dank Advanced Color Enhancer und HDR-Unterstützung entstehen auf deinem Bildschirm leuchtende Helligkeit sowie klare dunkle Farben und kontrastreiche Bilder mit beeindruckendem Kino-Potenzial. Zusätzlich sorgt die AMD FreeSync Technologie für flüssigeres Gaming und eine ruckelfreie Videowiedergabe. Der große Betrachtungswinkel der 4K TVs mit IPS-Panel ermöglicht den Genuss deiner Serien und Filme aus nahezu jedem Blickwinkel. Dabei spielt die Bilddiagonale deines Geräts keine Rolle: ob 55 Zoll Fernseher, 65 Zoll TV oder größer.

4K Fernseher mit innovativen Bildfeatures

Unsere 4K TVs kommen mit zahlreichen Features zu dir nach Hause, die dein Fernseherlebnis auf ein neues Level heben. Betrachte das Display deines 4K Fernsehers aus den unterschiedlichsten Perspektiven, denn dank IPS-Technologie mit Wide Viewing Angle ist die Bildqualität extrem stabil. Die True Color Accuracy lässt den Farbraum des UHD TVs besonders leuchtend und lebhaft erscheinen, sodass du das Gefühl hast die Originale wären zum Greifen nah. Hinzu kommt 4K Active HDR: Genieße auf deinem 4K Fernseher etablierte HDR-Inhalte, wie HDR10 Pro und HLG auf dem ausgezeichneten 4K IPS Panel. Mit dem 4K Upscaling kommst du in den Genuss auch herkömmliche Inhalte in 4K UHD-Qualität schauen zu können – so erlebst du deine Lieblingsfilme und -serien auf eine ganz neue Weise. Hochauflösende TVs findest du nicht nur unter unseren 4K TVs: Auch unsere OLED, QNED (Quantum Dot) und NanoCell TVs liefern dir einzigartige Bilder in messerscharfer 4K- und sogar 8K-Auflösung.

DTS Virtual:X Sound: Entertainment auf ganzer Linie

Nicht nur die Bildqualität unserer 4K TVs überzeugt auf ganzer Linie: Für eine ausgezeichnete Symbiose von Bild und Ton sorgt der integrierte DTS Virtual:X Sound. Dieser besticht durch kristallklaren Raumklang. Tauche mit deinem 4K TV ab in gefährliche Abenteuer, rette die Welt mit deinen Lieblingshelden oder bekomme eine Gänsehaut, wenn sich die Natur in Dokumentationen zum Greifen nah anfühlt – und anhört. Auch deine eigene Musik kannst du dank LG webOS über deinen 4K Fernseher abspielen. Besonderes Highlight: Du bekommst auf Knopfdruck die Songtexte direkt dazu geliefert. Die intelligente Adaptive Sound Control Funktion deines Ultra HD TVs wählt die passenden Toneinstellungen für jedes Genre aus und liefert so jederzeit eine optimale Klangqualität. Der DTS Virtual:X Sound bildet zusammen mit der hervorragenden Bildqualität deines 4K TVs ein unschlagbares Team. Lehne dich entspannt zurück und genieße Entertainment auf ganzer Linie!

Vorteile beim Kauf eines 4K Fernseher von LG*

Hervorragende Bildqualität durch 4K-Auflösung (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

Kontrastreiche und farbintensive Bilder mit 4K Active HDR (HDR10 Pro, HLG)

Extra großer Betrachtungswinkel dank IPS-Technologie

Leistungsstarker Quad Core Prozessor für zuverlässige Performance

Ausgezeichneter Klang mit DTS Virtual:X Sound

Streamen, surfen und entdecken mit LG webOS (AI ThinQ)

AMD FreeSync für flüssigeres Gaming und Videowiedergabe

Unterstützung von Google Assistant und Alexa

Smarte Navigation mit der LG Magic Remote-Fernbedienung**

Strahlende Farbkraft mit True Color Accuracy und Advanced Color Enhancer

Dank 4K Upscaling auch Inhalte niedrigerer Auflösung in 4K genießen

*Die Features können je nach Modell variieren

**Je nach Modell im Lieferumfang enthalten

FAQs

Frage:

Was ist ein 4K Fernseher?

Antwort:

4K Fernseher bieten einen deutlichen Vorteil gegenüber Full-HD-Fernsehern. Mit viermal mehr Pixeln (3840 x 2160) erlebst du schärfere Bilder, feinere Details und eine unglaublich realistische Darstellung von Texturen. Eine genauere Erklärung findest du hier.

Frage:

Was sind die Vorteile eines 4K Fernsehers?

Antwort:

4K Fernseher liefern mit ihren 3840 x 2160 Pixeln gestochen scharfe Details und lebendige Bilder. Dank HDR wirken Farben und Kontraste besonders natürlich und intensiv. Und weil 4K bei Streaming und Gaming zum Standard geworden ist, genießt du deine Lieblingsinhalte immer in der optimalen Auflösung.

Frage:

Welche 4K Fernseher-Typen gibt es?

Antwort:

Wenn du einen 4K Fernseher suchst, hast du die Wahl zwischen verschiedenen Technologien und Features: LG bietet eine breite Palette an 4K Fernsehern für jeden Geschmack. Ob OLED mit perfektem Schwarz, NanoCell mit lebendigen Farben, klassisches UHD für den Alltag oder QNED mit verbesserter Bildqualität – du hast die Wahl. Alle Modelle sind 4K Smart TVs, die dir ein intuitives Nutzererlebnis und direkten Zugriff auf Apps und Streaming-Dienste bieten.

Frage:

 Wie erkenne ich gute 4K Fernseher?

Antwort:

Ein erstklassiger 4K Fernseher bietet gestochen scharfe Bilder, lebendige Farben und flüssige Bewegungen. HDR10 und Dolby Vision sorgen für brillante Kontraste, während bis zu 144 Hz ideal für Gaming und Sportübertragungen sind. Mit HDMI 2.1 erlebst du blitzschnelle Reaktionszeiten – perfekt für Konsolen wie die PS5 & Xbox Series X. OLED, OLED evo und QNED liefern atemberaubende Bildqualität, während smarte Features Streaming zum Genuss machen.

Frage:

Wann lohnt es sich, einen 4K Fernseher zu kaufen?

Antwort:

Ein 4K Fernseher macht dein Seh- und Spielerlebnis deutlich besser. Gerade für Streaming-Fans, die Netflix, Disney+ oder Prime Video nutzen, lohnt sich die Anschaffung, denn viele Inhalte sind bereits in 4K verfügbar. Und auch Gamer profitieren von der höheren Auflösung und HDR-Unterstützung: Spiele wirken durch starke Details und Kontraste direkt immersiver.

Frage:

Full HD, 4K Beamer oder doch ein 4K Fernseher?

Antwort:

Die Entscheidung zwischen Full-HD-Fernseher, 4K Beamer und 4K Fernseher hängt von deinen Bedürfnissen ab. Ein Full-HD-Fernseher ist eine solide Wahl für kleinere Räume und begrenzte Budgets. Ein 4K Fernseher bietet ein tolles Bild für Streaming, Gaming und den täglichen Gebrauch. Ein 4K Beamer verwandelt dein Wohnzimmer in ein Heimkino mit riesiger Leinwand. Allerdings ist ein 4K Fernseher in der Regel praktischer, da du ihn ohne spezielle Bedingungen wie Dunkelheit nutzen kannst.

