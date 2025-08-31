We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ein 4K Fernseher verspricht gegenüber einem Full HD TV eine vierfach höhere Auflösung. Mit ihm ist der optimale Abstand zwischen Bildschirm und Zuschauer zudem geringer, sodass du problemlos näher heranrücken kannst – so lässt sich jedes Wohnzimmer mit einem 4K TV zu einem Heimkino umgestalten.