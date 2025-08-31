About Cookies on This Site

77 Zoll LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV 2025
OLED77C56LB EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

Frontansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV. Ein "12 Years of world number 1 OLED"-Emblem und das "LG OLED AI 2025"-Logo sind auf dem Bildschirm zu sehen.
Rückansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Seitenansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV.
Frontansicht und Seitenansicht des LG OLED evo AI C5 4K Smart TV mit den Abmessungen der Länge, Breite, Höhe und Tiefe.
Nächtliches Lagerfeuer inmitten der Natur. In der Ferne sind ein Wald und ein See zu sehen. Der Abendhimmel ist mit Sternen übersät. Die Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Auf der einen Seite zeigt sie die beeindruckende Brillanz vom Brightness Booster. Auf der anderen Seite ist es dunkler und grauer.
Ein Wohnzimmer mit einem an der Wand montierten LG OLED-Fernseher. Auf dem Fernseher ist eine Bergkette vor einem dunklen Abendhimmel voller Sterne zu sehen. Diese Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite zeigt eine trübe, graue Version der Landschaft mit der Bezeichnung Non Perfect Black Display. Auf der anderen Seite ist ein angenehmeres Bild mit einem größeren Dynamikbereich von Schwarz und Weiß zu sehen. Dies ist mit Perfect Black Display gekennzeichnet. Auch die Logo-Zertifizierung ist sichtbar: Perfect Black Technology liefert Schwarzwerte von 0,24 nit oder weniger bis zu 500 Lux.
Ai Picture Pro
Leopard im Wald in leuchtenden Farben und Details. Neben dem Leopard ist ein Gitternetz zu sehen. Hinter ihm leuchtet ein Licht. Das Bild zeigt, wie LG AI Picture Pro die Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit der Szene eindrucksvoll verbessert hat.
Auf dem Bildschirm eines LG OLED-Fernsehers befindet sich die webOS 25-Startseite, die mit Apps und Unterhaltungsinhalten gefüllt ist. Neben dem Fernseher befindet sich die LG AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung. Der AI Button ist hervorgehoben, als ob sie durch die Stimme des Benutzers aktiviert wurde. Daneben befindet sich eine Sprechblase, die auf "Mein Profil" umschaltet. Der kurze Text erklärt, wie Nutzer nun ihre Stimme mit ihrem persönlichen Profil synchronisieren können, um eine einfachere Navigation und personalisierte Empfehlungen zu erhalten.
LG AI Magic Remote mit hervorgehobener AI-Taste. Um die Taste herum sind die verschiedenen Funktionen angeordnet, auf die der Benutzer über die Taste zugreifen kann. AI Voice ID, AI Search, AI Chatbot, AI Concierge, AI Picture Wizard, AI Sound Wizard. Der Text erklärt, dass die LG AI Magic Remote dein KI-Erlebnis mit einer speziellen KI-Schaltfläche vervollständigt und wie eine Maus in der Luft verwendet werden kann. Einfach zeigen und klicken.
LG AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung im Vordergrund. Der AI Button ist hervorgehoben. Im Hintergrund ist die LG webOS-Oberfläche zu sehen. Der Mauszeiger zeigt an, dass die Fernbedienung in Gebrauch ist. Der Text erklärt, wie die Funktionen und Bedienelemente der Fernbedienung das Navigieren in webOS erleichtern.
LG AI Magic Remote
Hauptmerkmale

  • 4K OLED evo AI TV für perfektes Schwarz und satte Farben
  • Alpha 9 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor mit zahlreichen AI-Funktionen für bestmögliche Bildqualität und optimalen Sound
  • Filmmaker Ambient Mode, Dolby Vision und Dolby Atmos für kinogleiches Entertainment
  • webOS 25 mit 4 Jahren Upgrade-Garantie und AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung für komfortable Bedienung
  • Flüssiges Gaming mit bis zu 4K @ 144 Hz, Nvidia G-Sync und AMD FreeSync
Mehr
Award der „CES Innovation Awards“ mit der Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New-Programm)

Cybersicherheit

Logo von AVForums Editor's Choice für LG webOS 24 als bestes Smart TV-System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Bestes Smart TV-System 2024/25

„webOS 24 bietet ein schnelles und einfach zu bedienendes intelligentes Erlebnis, das zudem frisch und aufgeräumt ist.“

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf den Beschreibungen, die den Juroren vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen noch die Richtigkeit der gemachten Angaben überprüft und das Produkt, für den der Preis vergeben wurde, nicht getestet.

Auf dem Bildschirm eines LG OLED evo AI TVs ist ein abstraktes Bild mit beeindruckenden Details, Farben und Kontrasten zu sehen. Hinter dem Fernseher befindet sich eine vergrößerte Version des alpha 9 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessors. Er leuchtet und die Mikrochip-Schaltkreise um ihn herum sind beleuchtet. Der Titel lautet LG OLED evo AI. Außerdem ist der Text „Powered by LG alpha 9 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor“ zu sehen. In der Ecke befindet sich ein goldenes Logo mit Sternen, auf dem steht: „World's number one OLED TV for 12 years“.

Erlebe jedes Detail bei Licht und Dunkelheit

*Omdia. 12 Jahre die Nummer 1 bezüglich der meistverkauften Geräte 2013-2024. Dieses Ergebnis stellt keine Empfehlung für LGE oder seine Produkte dar. Weitere Informationen findest du unter https://www.omdia.com/.

BildqualitätwebOS AISoundqualitätDesignEntertainment

Die nächste Stufe bildgebender Detailgenauigkeit mit dem brillanten alpha 9 KI-Prozessor Gen8

Die leistungsstarke AI Engine unseres Prozessors analysiert und skaliert jedes Bild im Detail hoch. Durch die Erkennung von Gesichtern liefert er damit nicht nur 4K-Bildqualität, sondern auch verbesserte Gesichtsausdrücke und mehr Tiefe.

Der alpha 9 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor steht vor einem dunklen Hintergrund. Er leuchtet türkisfarben aus dem Inneren heraus und beleuchtet die Mikrochip-Schaltkreise um ihn herum. Die Leistungsstatistiken sind sichtbar.1,7-fach verbesserte AI-Verarbeitung, NPU. 1,7-mal schnellere Prozessorleistung, CPU. 2,1-fach verbesserte Grafikleistung, GPU.

*Verglichen mit dem α7 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor des gleichen Jahres, basierend auf einem internen Vergleich der Spezifikationen.

Hellere Bilder dank Brightness Booster

Der α9 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor und sein neuer Algorithmus zur Lichtverstärkung sorgen für hellere Bilder.

Nächtliches Lagerfeuer inmitten der Natur. In der Ferne sind ein Wald und ein See zu sehen. Der Abendhimmel ist mit Sternen übersät. Die Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Auf der einen Seite zeigt sie die beeindruckende Brillanz vom Brightness Booster. Auf der anderen Seite ist es dunkler und grauer.

*Die Helligkeit kann je nach Modell, Bildschirmgröße und Marktregion variieren.

Perfektes Schwarz & perfekte Farben auch in hellen oder dunklen Räumen

Das perfekte Schwarz der LG OLED TVs ist UL-zertifiziert und bietet echte Schwarzwerte, um die wahrgenommene Helligkeit und den Kontrast zu verbessern. Zudem erhielten sie die UL Eyesafe-Zertifizierung, da blaues Licht reduziert wird, was die Augen schont.

Ein LG OLED TV zeigt einen visuellen Vergleich zwischen einem Display mit perfektem Schwarz und perfekte Farben sowie einem ohne. UL- und Eyesafe-Zertifizierungen sind sichtbar mit einem Text, der auffordert, auf die Prüfzertifikate zu achten.

*LG OLED-Displays sind von UL auf perfektes Schwarz geprüft und entsprechen dem IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexionsstandard (200 Lux bis 500 Lux).

*Die tatsächliche Leistung kann je nach Umgebungslicht und Betrachtungsumgebung variieren.

*LG OLED-Displays sind von UL auf perfekte Farben geprüft und entsprechen den IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexionsstandards.

*LG OLED-Displays wurden von eyesafe®  mit dem "Circadian Performance Factor" zertifiziert.

*Bild sind simuliert dargestellt.

Perfekte Farbe

Zertifiziert für 100 % Farbtreue und 100 % Farbvolumen. Genieße naturgetreue Farben auch bei Sonnenlicht oder in dunklen Umgebungen.

Bunter Papagei in ultrahoher Auflösung vor schwarzem Hintergrund. Rundherum schweben Wassertropfen in der Luft. Das Bild präsentiert perfekte Farben, wobei jeder einzelne Farbton auf dem Körper des Papageis leuchtend und lebendig ist. Verschiedene Logo-Zertifizierungen von UL und Intertek sind sichtbar. Diese beziehen sich auf seine 100%ige Farbtreue und sein 100%iges Farbvolumen. Auch ein Text ist sichtbar, „Achte auf das Prüfzeichen für "Perfekte Farben".

*100% Farbtreue und 100% Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3 gilt für die 2025er LG OLED-Fernseher.

*LG OLED-Displays sind von UL für perfekte Farben gemäß IDMS 11.5 Ringlicht-Reflexionsstandard verifiziert.

*Das LG OLED-Panel ist von Intertek für 100%ige Farbtreue zertifiziert, gemessen nach dem CIE DE2000 Standard mit 125 Farbmustern.

*Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) des Displays entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, das von Intertek unabhängig überprüft wurde.

AI Picture Pro erweckt jedes Bild zum Leben

Mit AI Super Upscaling und OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping wird jedes Bildelement analysiert, um die Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit zu verbessern.

Linien bewegen sich über ein sehr trübes und fast graues Bild eines Leoparden im Wald, als ob ein Supercomputer die Elemente im Bild analysieren würde. Ein Laser zeichnet die Silhouette des Leoparden nach, die dann heller, schärfer und farbenfroher dargestellt wird. Auch der Hintergrund verändert sich von links nach rechts, jetzt mit besserem Kontrast, mehr Tiefe und mehr Farben.

*AI Picture Pro funktioniert nicht mit urheberrechtlich geschützten Inhalten in OTT-Diensten.

*Die Bildqualität von hochskalierten Inhalten hängt von der Auflösung des Ausgangsmaterials ab.

Die nächste Generation der LG AI TVs

Mehr erfahren

Die AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung macht die AI Experience komplett

Steuere deinen Fernseher einfach mit der AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung - ohne ein zusätzliches Gerät! Mit einem Bewegungssensor und einem Scrollrad kannst du sie wie eine Computermaus verwenden, indem du zeigst und klickst, oder sie einfach per Sprachbefehl nutzt.

*Support, Funktionen und Eigenschaften der AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung sind abhängig von der Region und der unterstützten Sprache und können selbst bei ein und demselben Modell variieren.

*Für einige Eigenschaften ist möglicherweise eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*"AI Voice Recognition" wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

Eine vierköpfige Familie ist um einen LG AI TV versammelt. Um die Person, welche die Fernbedienung hält, erscheint ein Kreis mit ihrem Namen. Hier wird gezeigt, wie AI Voice ID die Stimmsignatur eines jeden Benutzers erkennt. Die webOS-Oberfläche zeigt dann, wie die AI automatisch das Konto wechselt und personalisierte Inhalte empfiehlt.

AI Voice ID

"LG AI Voice ID" kennt die einzigartige Stimmsignatur eines jeden Nutzers und bietet dir persönliche Sehempfehlungen, sobald du das Gerät einschaltest und anfängst zu sprechen.

*Je nach Region und Netzwerkkonnektivität können reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt werden.

*Die Unterstützung von "Voice ID" kann je nach Region und Land variieren und ist für LG OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher ab Modelljahr 2024 verfügbar

*Funktioniert nur mit Apps, die das Voice ID-Konto unterstützen.

Nahaufnahme eines LG OLED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportbegegnungen verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.

AI Search

Frag deinen Fernseher einfach alles. Die integrierte AI erkennt deine Stimme und gibt dir personalisierte Empfehlungen. Du kannst auch mit Microsoft Copilot zusätzliche Ergebnisse und Lösungen erhalten.

*"AI Search" ist für LG OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher ab Modelljahr 2024 verfügbar. 

*In den USA und Korea verwendet AI Search das LLM-Modell.

Auf einem LG OLED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bietet Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

AI Chatbot

Interagiere mit dem "AI Chatbot" und der AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung und löse deine Anliegen - von der Einstellungskonfiguration bis hin zur Fehlerbehebung. AI versteht die Absichten der Nutzer und bietet dir sofort praktische Lösungen an.

*"AI Chatbot" ist in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Es ist möglich, den "AI Chatbot" mit dem Kundenservice zu verknüpfen.

*Für einige Eigenschaften ist möglicherweise eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.

Die LG AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG AI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf den AI Button leicht zugänglich ist.

AI Concierge

Ein Klick auf den "AI Button" deiner AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung öffnet den "AI Concierge", der dir auf der Grundlage deines Such- und Sehverhaltens individuelle Schlüsselwörter und Empfehlungen gibt.  

*Die vom "AI Concierge" unterstützten Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Die Menüanzeigen des "AI Concierge" können nach der Veröffentlichung abweichen.

*Die Schlüsselwortempfehlungen des "AI Concierge" können je nach App und Tageszeit variieren.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Picture Wizard durchläuft. Es werden Bilderserien angezeigt, in denen die Auswahl des Benutzers hervorgehoben wird. Ein Ladesymbol erscheint und ein Landschaftsbild wird von links nach rechts verbessert.

AI Picture Wizard

Fortschrittliche Algorithmen lernen deine Vorlieben, indem sie 1,6 Milliarden Bildmöglichkeiten durchgehen. Basierend auf deiner Auswahl erstellt dein Fernseher ein personalisiertes Bild nur für dich.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Sound Wizard durchläuft. Es werden eine Reihe von Symbolen für Klänge ausgewählt. Zu sehen sind eine Jazzsängerin und ein Saxophonist, wobei die personalisierten Klänge durch Klangwellen dargestellt werden, die über das Bild animiert werden.

AI Sound Wizard

Wähle aus einer Auswahl an Klängen den Sound aus, der dir am besten gefällt. Aus 40 Millionen Parametern erstellt die AI ein maßgeschneidertes Klangprofil, das auf deine Vorlieben abgestimmt ist.

Eine Person in einem Wohnzimmer. Eine Sprechblase um sie herum zeigt, wie sie mit ihrem LG TV interagiert, indem sie einfach „Hi LG“ sagt.

Sag einfach „Hi LG“, um mit deinem Fernseher zu interagieren

Deine TV AI ist immer einsatzbereit. Sag einfach „Hi LG“, ohne eine Taste zu drücken und die AI beginnt, auf deine Wünsche zu hören.

Logo und Name des webOS Re:New-Programms mit dem CES Innovation Award 2025 Honoree Logo.

Immer up-to-date, dank des ausgezeichneten webOS Re:New-Programms

Nutze dank umfassenden Software-Upgrades die Vorteile neuester Funktionen auf deinem LG AI TV - und das rund 5 Jahre lang. 

*Das webOS Re:New-Programm gilt für LG OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher ab Modelljar 2025.

*Im Rahmen des webOS Re:New-Programms werden insgesamt vier Upgrades innerhalb von rund fünf Jahren unterstützt. Ausgangspunkt ist die vorinstallierte Version von webOS. Der Zeitplan für die Upgrades variiert vom Monatsende bis zum Jahresanfang.

*Updates und der Zeitplan für einige Funktionen, Anwendungen und Services können abhängig von Modell und Region variieren.

*Upgrades sind verfügbar für LG OLED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2022 und UHD TVs ab Modelljahr 2023.

Erlebe, was ein LG AI TV für dich leisten kann!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot und AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

TV-Fernbedienung vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm mit Home Hub. Alle Funktionen und Steuerungen über andere intelligente Geräte werden angezeigt.

Home Hub, die All-in-One-Plattform für dein Smart Home

Verwalte nahtlos verschiedene LG Haushaltsgeräte, Google Home Geräte und mehr. Steuere dein ganzes Zuhause komfortabel über ein einziges, intuitives Dashboard. 

*LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte. Die von „Matter“ unterstützten Dienste und Eigenschaften können je nach angeschlossenem Gerät variieren. Die erstmalige Verbindung von ThinQ und Matter sollte über die mobile App von ThinQ erfolgen.

*Die Nutzung der Freisprechfunktion ohne Fernbedienung ist nur mit dem Alpha 9 AI-Prozessor und dem Alpha 11 AI-Prozessor möglich. Dies ist abhängig von den Produkten und Regionen.

"AI Sound Pro" sorgt für die Feinabstimmung deines Sounds

*AI Clear Sound muss über das Soundbar-Modus-Menü aktiviert werden.

*Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren.

Optimiere deinen Klang mit einem LG TV und einer LG Soundbar 

*Die Soundbar ist separat erhältlich. 

*Die Steuerung des Soundbar-Modus kann je nach Modell variieren.

*Bitte beachte, dass der Service zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise noch nicht verfügbar ist. Für Aktualisierungen ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.  

*Die Verwendung der LG TV-Fernbedienung ist nur auf bestimmte Eigenschaften beschränkt.

*"WOW Orchestra" und "WOW Interface" gilt für LG OLED TVs ab Modelljahr 2025.

Finde die besten LG Soundbars für deinen Fernseher

Ultra Slim Design

Der schlanke Rahmen deines Fernsehers sorgt für einen modernen Look und lässt dich Fernsehen noch intensiver erleben.

*Die Rahmengröße variiert je nach Modellserie und -größe.

Person im Wohnzimmer, die ein Telefon in der Hand hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Übertragungssymbol an, dass der Bildschirm des Telefons auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Im Fernsehen läuft ein Basketballspiel, daneben zeigt ein Spiegelbildschirm Spielerstatistiken an.

"Multi View" bietet mit mehreren Bildschirmen noch mehr Spaß

Mach mit "Multi View" das Beste aus deinem Fernsehgerät. Spiegle deine Geräte über Google Cast und AirPlay. Teile deinen Bildschirm in zwei Anzeigen für eine nahtlose Unterhaltung auf mehreren Bildschirmen.

*Die Einstellungen für Bild und Klang sind auf beiden Bildschirmen gleich. 

*Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV, AirPlay und HomeKit sind Markenzeichen von Apple, Inc., eingetragen in den USA und anderen Ländern.

*Die Unterstützung für AirPlay 2, HomeKit und Google Cast sind abhängig von Region und Sprache.

Der Startbildschirm von LG Channels zeigt die Vielfalt der auf einem LG TV verfügbaren Inhalte.

Streame unterschiedliche Inhalte. Kostenlos. 

"LG Channels" ist der exklusive Streaming-Dienst von LG und bietet kostenlos eine große Auswahl an Live- und On-Demand-Kanälen. 

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren. 

Drei verschiedene Symbole, die die einfache Nutzung von LG Channels ohne Abonnement, Gebühren oder die Einrichtung einer externen Set-Top-Box zeigen.

Kostenlos. Vertragsfrei. Kabellos.

Schalte einfach den Fernseher ein und leg los, ohne dir Gedanken über versteckte Kosten oder die Installation einer Set-Top-Box machen zu müssen. 

Mit dem "Gaming Portal" wird dein Fernsehgerät zur ultimativen Spielekonsole

Spiele Tausende von Spielen direkt auf deinem LG Smart TV mit Zugang zu GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut, der Boosteroid- und jetzt auch der Xbox-App! Genieße unterschiedlichste Spielerlebnisse – von AAA-Titeln mit Gamepad oder Controller bis hin zu Gelegenheitsspielen mit Steuerung über die Fernbedienung.

*Die Unterstützung des "Gaming Portal" kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Die Unterstützung von Cloud-Gaming-Services und Games im "Gaming Portal" kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Für bestimmte Gaming-Services kann ein Abo oder ein Gamepad bzw. ein Gaming Controller erforderlich sein.

Ultimatives Gameplay

Erlebe Gaming der Spitzenklasse mit G-Sync-Kompatibilität, 144Hz VRR, einer von Intertek zertifizierten Reaktionszeit von 0,1ms, AMD FreeSync Premium und ClearMR 9000-Zertifizierung. Spiele ohne Verzögerungen oder Bewegungsunschärfen.

Zwei Bilder eines Autos in einem Videospiel nebeneinander. Auf einem ist viel Bewegungsunschärfe zu sehen. Das andere ist scharf und fokussiert und zeigt die hohe Bildrate des LG OLED TVs. Das Nvidia G-Sync-Logo, 144Hz-Logo, das 0,1-ms-Reaktionszeit-Abzeichen von Intertek und andere relevante Zertifizierungen sind sichtbar.

*144Hz funktioniert nur mit Spielen oder PC-Eingängen, die 144Hz unterstützen.

*HGiG ist eine Gruppe freiwilliger Unternehmen aus der Game- und TV-Display-Branche, die zusammenarbeiten, um Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des Gaming-Erlebnisses für Verbraucher in HDR festzulegen und der Öffentlichkeit zugänglich zu machen.

*Die Unterstützung für HGiG kann je nach Land variieren.

*clearMR ist ein Zertifizierungsprogramm der VESA zur Bewertung der Bewegungsunschärfe von Bildschirmen.

*LG OLED-Displays wurden von Intertek für eine Reaktionszeit von 0,1ms (grau zu grau) und qualifizierte Gaming-Leistung zertifiziert.

Mehr Heimkino mit "LG OLED evo AI"

Erwecke Filme in deinem Heimkino zum Leben - mit dem Filmmaker Ambient Mode, der sich an die Umgebungsbeleuchtung anpasst und so eine Bildqualität liefert, die den Standards von Filmemachern entspricht.

Dolby Vision & Filmmaker Ambient Mode

Erlebe Kino so, wie es der Regisseur beabsichtigt hat - mit Dolby Vision und dem Filmmaker Ambient Mode, der sich an die Umgebung anpasst, um die visuellen Eindrücke zu bewahren und so nah wie möglich an der ursprünglichen Form zu bleiben.

Dolby Atmos

Lass dich von lebensechtem Surround Sound umgeben, so dass du das Gefühl hast, mitten im Geschehen zu sein.

*Filmmaker Ambient Mode ist eine Marke der UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Filmmaker Ambient Mode mit Dolby Vision wird unterstützt.

*Filmmaker Ambient Mode startet automatisch bei AppleTV+ und in der Amazon Prime Video App.

 

*Die Bilder auf dieser Produktdetailseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Für eine genauere Darstellung schaue dir die Bilder in der Galerie an.

*Alle Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

*Die Verfügbarkeit der Dienste kann je nach Region und Land variieren.

*Personalisierte Dienste können je nach den Richtlinien der Anwendung des Drittanbieters variieren.

Ein großer weißer Raum, gefüllt mit OLED TVs, zeigt, dass LG seit mehr als einem Jahrzehnt bahnbrechende Innovationen auf den Markt gebracht hat. Das Emblem „The world's number one OLED TV for 12 years“ (Seit 12 Jahren die Nummer 1 der Welt bei OLED TV) ist ebenfalls sichtbar.

Ein großer weißer Raum, gefüllt mit OLED TVs, zeigt, dass LG seit mehr als einem Jahrzehnt bahnbrechende Innovationen auf den Markt gebracht hat. Das Emblem „The world's number one OLED TV for 12 years“ (Seit 12 Jahren die Nummer 1 der Welt bei OLED TV) ist ebenfalls sichtbar.

LG OLED

Erlebe grenzenlose Innovationen

Erlebe grenzenlose Innovationen Mehr erfahren

*Die Bilder oben auf dieser Produktdetailseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Für eine genauere Darstellung bitte die Bilder der Galerie beachten.

*Alle oben gezeigten Bilder sind simuliert dargestellt.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Diensts kann je nach Region und Land varrieren.

*Personalisierte Dienste können je nach den Richtlinien der Drittanbieteranwendung variieren.

*Abhängig von der Größe, dem Modell und der Region deines Fernsehers musst du die AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung möglicherweise separat kaufen.

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

