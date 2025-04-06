Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
55 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI TV

55QNED84A6C
(3)
Frontansicht des LG QNED evo TV, LG QNED evo Al Logo in der oberen Ecke. LG QNED evo TV zeigt bunte Paintike-Texturen, die zusammenkommen.
Leicht abgewinkelte Seitenansicht des LG QNED evo TV von rechts
Seitenansicht von links des LG QNED evo TV
Rückansicht des LG QNED evo TV
Frontansicht und Seitenansicht des LG QNED evo AI 4K Smart TV mit den Abmessungen Länge, Breite, Höhe und Tiefe.
Der alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 leuchtet orange und rosa, und bunte Lichtblitze schießen aus ihm heraus. Der Titel spricht davon, dass der Prozessor 4K-Qualität, atemberaubende Farben und Helligkeit liefert. Der Bildtext besagt, dass die NPU die neuronale Verarbeitung um das 1,7-fache und die CPU um das 1,4-fache beschleunigt.
Farbspritzer platzen vom Boden aufwärts in verschiedenen Farben. Intertrek-Zertifizierung für 100% Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3. Der Titel spricht über LGs neue und einzigartige Wide Color Gamut-Technologie, die es dir ermöglicht, lebendige Farben auf deinem Bildschirm zu sehen.
Papagei auf einem Ast in lebendigen Farben. Der Titel beschreibt, wie LG Al Picture Pro die Auflösung, Helligkeit, Tiefe und Klarheit der Szene eindrucksvoll verbessert hat.
Ein Landschaftsbild einer Höhle mit Blick auf einen klaren blauen Himmel, das in der Mitte geteilt ist, wobei die eine Hälfte des Bildes ausgeblendet ist und die andere Hälfte in scharfem Kontrast steht. Unten links ist ein kleines Bild zu sehen, das zeigt, wie herkömmliche LED-Lampen platziert sind, und rechts ein kleines Bild, das zeigt, wie LG-Lampen noch komplizierter platziert sind. Der Titel beschreibt, wie die Precision Dimming Technology für ein schärferes Bild sorgt.
Eine Familie sitzt auf einer Couch vor einem LG QNED-Fernseher, der über einer LG Soundbar an der Wand montiert ist. Ein kleines Mädchen zeigt auf einen Bildschirm, auf dem zwei Delfine zu sehen sind. Der Titel spricht davon, dass jede Aktion auf einem großen Bildschirm noch spannender ist.
Auf einem LG QNED TV-Bildschirm befindet sich die webOS 25-Startseite, die mit Apps und Unterhaltungsinhalten gefüllt ist. Neben dem Fernseher befindet sich die LG Al Magic Remote. Die Al-Taste ist hervorgehoben, als ob sie durch die Stimme des Benutzers aktiviert würde. Daneben befindet sich eine Sprechblase, die auf mein Konto umschaltet. Der kurze Text erklärt, wie Nutzer ihre Stimme mit ihrem persönlichen Profil synchronisieren können, um die Navigation zu erleichtern und personalisierte Empfehlungen zu erhalten.
Eine Familie sitzt auf einer Couch vor einem LG QNED-Fernseher, der über einer LG Soundbar an der Wand montiert ist. Ein kleines Mädchen zeigt auf einen Bildschirm, auf dem zwei Delfine zu sehen sind. Der Titel spricht davon, dass jede Aktion auf einem großen Bildschirm noch spannender ist.

Hauptmerkmale

  • 4K QNED AI TV mit Dynamic QNED Color-Display mit LED-Backlight
  • α7 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor mit vielen AI-Funktionen für bestmögliche Bildqualität und optimalen Sound
  • Filmmaker Ambient Mode für kinogleiches Entertainment
  • webOS 25 mit 4 Jahren Upgrade-Garantie und AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung für komfortable Bedienung
  • HGiG-Unterstützung für realistische HDR-Darstellung in Spielen
Mehr

Cybersecurity

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree

webOS Re:New Program

*Die CES-Innovationspreise basieren auf Beschreibungen, die den Juroren vorgelegt wurden. Der CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen noch die Richtigkeit der Behauptungen überprüft und den Gegenstand, für den der Preis verliehen wurde, nicht getestet.

Der LG QNED TV sitzt leicht angewinkelt auf der linken Seite und zeigt bunte, farbige Texturen in Rot, Gelb, Grün, Blau und Lila. Hinter dem Fernseher befindet sich der alpha 8 AI Prozessor Gen2, der orange und pinkes Licht ausstrahlt. Das Logo des LG QNED evo AI befindet sich in der unteren linken Ecke. Der Hintergrund ist ein bunter orange-lila Farbverlauf. Auch der Text ist sichtbar: powered by alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2.

Farben neu definiert. Für ein völlig neues Seherlebnis.

Läuft mit dem α7 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor

LG QNED evo AI

*QNED und QNED evo sind jeweils mit unterschiedlichen Farblösungen ausgestattet, die LGs neueste und einzigartige Wide-Colour-Gamut-Technologie nutzen, welche die Quantum Dots ersetzt. 

Bildqualität webOS 25 Design Soundqualität Filme & Games

Der unglaublich smarte α7 Gen2 8K
AI-Prozessor 

Dank erheblicher Leistungsverbesserungen liefert die schnellere Verarbeitung des α7 Gen2 8K AI-Prozessor jetzt 4K-Bildqualität mit besserer Schärfe und Tiefe als zuvor.

Der alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 leuchtet orange und rosa, und bunte Lichtblitze schießen aus ihm heraus.

*Verglichen mit dem α5 Gen6 4K AI-Prozessor, basierend auf einem internen Vergleich der Spezifikationen. 

Mehr Dynamik: QNED Color Pro

Mit der neuen und einzigartigen LG Wide Color Gamut Technologie siehst du unfassbar lebensechte und lebendige Farben auf deinem TV-Bildschirm.

Farbkleckse in verschiedenen Farben spritzen vom Boden auf.

Intertrek-Zertifizierung für 100% Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3.

Nachweislich 100% Farbvolumen mit
LG QNED evo

*Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) der Anzeige entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, wie von Intertek unabhängig geprüft. 

4K Super Upscaling erweckt jedes Bild zum Leben

Der leistungsstarke Prozessor erhöht die Auflösung auf die Originalqualität. Genieße 4K Super Upscaling mit verbesserter Auflösung, Helligkeit und Klarheit. 

Vorher-Nachher-Vergleich, wie LG 4K Super Upscaling die Bildqualität verbessert. Zwei Panels zeigen dasselbe Bild eines bunten Vogels, der auf einem Ast in einem Wald sitzt, wobei das rechte Panel ausgeblendet ist.

*Die Bildqualität der hochskalierten Inhalte hängt von der Auflösung der Quelle ab.

Die nächste Generation der LG AI TVs

Auf einem LG QNED TV-Bildschirm befindet sich die webOS 25-Startseite, die mit Apps und Unterhaltungsinhalten gefüllt ist. Neben dem Fernseher befindet sich die LG AI Magic Remote. Die AI-Taste ist hervorgehoben, als ob sie durch die Stimme des Benutzers aktiviert würde. Daneben befindet sich eine Sprechblase, die auf mein Konto umschaltet.

"AI Voice ID" und "Mein Profil" - perfekt mit dir synchronisiert

"LG AI Voice ID" kennt die einzigartige Stimmsignatur eines jeden Nutzers und bietet dir persönliche Sehempfehlungen, sobald du das Gerät einschaltest und anfängst zu sprechen.

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Picture Wizard durchläuft. Es wird eine Reihe von Bildern angezeigt, wobei die Auswahl des Benutzers hervorgehoben wird. Ein Ladesymbol erscheint und ein Querformatbild wird von links nach rechts verbessert.

Personalisierte Bilder dank
"AI Picture Wizard"

Fortschrittliche Algorithmen berücksichtigen deine Vorlieben, indem sie 1,6 Milliarden Bildmöglichkeiten analysieren. Auf der Grundlage deiner Bildauswahl erstellt dein Fernseher ein personalisiertes Bild nur für dich. 

Bildschirm eines Benutzers, der den Personalisierungsprozess des AI Sound Wizard durchläuft. Eine Reihe von Soundclip-Symbolen wird ausgewählt. Ein Jazzsänger und ein Saxophonist werden gezeigt, wobei die Schallwellen, die den personalisierten Sound repräsentieren, über das Bild animiert werden.

Personalisierter Sound dank
"AI Sound Wizard"

Wähle aus einer Reihe von Soundclips den Klang aus, den du am liebsten magst. Aus 40 Millionen Parametern erstellt dein Fernseher dank AI ein maßgeschneidertes Klangprofil, das auf deine Vorlieben abgestimmt ist.

*Je nach Region und Netzwerkkonnektivität können reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt werden.

*Die Unterstützung von "Voice ID" kann je nach Region und Land variieren und ist für LG OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher ab Modelljahr 2024 verfügbar

*"Voice ID" ist verfügbar für LG Apps, Home, Home Hub, LG Fitness, Sports Alert, Home Office, Music, Games und PPW.

Mit "AI Search" sofort Antworten finden

Die durch deine Sprachbefehle aktivierte AI versteht deine Anfragen. Stelle Fragen und erhalte maßgeschneiderte Empfehlungen, die deinen Bedürfnissen entsprechen. Du kannst zudem auch zusätzliche Ergebnisse und Lösungen mit Microsoft Copilot erhalten.

Ein LG OLED TV-Bildschirm, der zeigt, wie die AI-Suche funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Nutzer nach verfügbaren Sportspielen fragt. Die AI-Suche antwortet per Chat und zeigt Miniaturansichten verschiedener verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es gibt auch eine Aufforderung, Microsoft Copilot zu fragen.

*"AI Search" ist für LG OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher ab Modelljahr 2024 verfügbar.

*Die USA und Korea verwenden das LLM-Modell.

Löse Anfragen in Echtzeit mit dem
"AI Chatbot"

Lass dir helfen und den "AI Chatbot" deine persönlichen Anliegen lösen. Sprich einfach mit deinem Fernseher, denn er kann deine Anfragen einordnen und entsprechend reagieren.

Sci-Fi-Inhalte werden auf einem LG OLED-Fernseher abgespielt. Auf der linken Seite des Bildschirms befindet sich die AI Chatbot-Schnittstelle. Der Nutzer teilt dem Chatbot mit, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist, und der Chatbot bietet Lösungen für die Anfrage an.

*Eine Internetverbindung ist erforderlich.

*Der "AI Chatbot" ist in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Es ist möglich den "AI Chatbot" mit dem Kundendienst und mobilen Kontakten zu verknüpfen.

Macht dein AI-Erlebnis komplett: Die neue AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung mit "AI Button" 

Steuere deinen Fernseher ganz einfach mit der AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung - ohne ein zusätzliches Gerät! Einfache, aber leistungsstarke Klick-, Zieh- und Ablegefunktionen machen die Verwendung von webOS intuitiv und damit einfach bedienbar.

Die LG AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung im Einsatz. Das ganze Szenario zeigt, wie einfach und bequem die AI Magic Remote ist. Die LG webOS-Startseite ist sichtbar, wenn ein Cursor erscheint und auf ein bestimmtes Vorschaubild geklickt wird. Es füllt den Bildschirm aus. Der AI Button auf der Fernbedienung wird dann hervorgehoben.

Der AI Button. Das einzigartige Logo von LG AI.

AI Button

AI interagiert mit deiner Stimme, um deinen Sprachbefehl auszuführen

Das Easy Guide-Symbol. Ein Symbol eines Fernsehbildschirms mit einem Fragezeichen in der Mitte.

Easy Guide

Hole dir die Hilfe, die du brauchst, mit nur einem einfachen Klick

Das Home Hub-Symbol. Ein Symbol mit einem Haus in einem Kreis mit Punkten, die intelligente Verbindungen darstellen.

Home Hub

Steuere alle deine Geräte über ein einheitliches Dashboard

Quick Access-Symbol. Das Symbol eines Zeigefingers, der auf ein Symbol tippt, steht für Bequemlichkeit und Benutzerfreundlichkeit.

Quick Access

Sofortiger Zugriff auf deine Lieblingsinhalte mit einem einzigen Klick

*Das Design, die Verfügbarkeit und die Funktionen der AI Magic Remote-Fernbedienung können je nach Region und unterstützter Sprache variieren, selbst bei ein und demselben Modell.

*Für die Nutzung ist eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*Die AI-Spracherkennung wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

Jedes Jahr ein neues Upgrade mit dem ausgezeichneten "webOS Re:New-Programm" 

Profitiere von den neuesten Funktionen und der neuesten Software mit jährlichen Upgrades.

*Das "webOS Re:New-Programm" gilt für die 2025er LG OLED-/QNED-/NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher.

*Das "webOS Re:New-Programm" unterstützt insgesamt vier Upgrades innerhalb von rund fünf Jahren, Basis bildet die vorinstallierte webOS-Version. Der Zeitplan für die Upgrades kann variieren. 

*Updates und der Zeitplan einiger Funktionen, Anwendungen und Dienste können je nach Modell und Region variieren.

*Upgrades sind für LG OLED-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2022 und UHD-Modelle ab Modelljahr 2023 und neuer verfügbar.

Superschlankes Design

Setze einen modernen Akzent mit einem eleganten, superschlanken Design, das sich harmonisch in deinen Raum einfügt. 

LG QNED TV steht über einer TV-Schublade in einem modernen Wohnbereich. Der LG QNED TV zeigt einen abstrakten Hintergrund in Grün, Rot und Orange.

LG QNED TV steht über einer TV-Schublade in einem gemütlichen Wohnbereich. LG QNED TV zeigt einen abstrakten Hintergrund in Orange, Gelb, Lila und Rosa.

*Die Größe der Lünette variiert je nach Serie und Größe.

AI Sound Pro mit
virtuellem 9.1.2 Kanal-Sound

Abgebildet sind ein Mann, der Gitarre spielt, eine Frau, die in ein Mikrofon singt, und ein Mann, der Klavier spielt. Die von ihnen ausgehenden Schallwellen sind zu sehen, um die Schallabstrahlung und die Verbesserung der Klangqualität mit Al Clear Sound zu veranschaulichen.

AI Clear Sound

Die präzise Klangkorrektur verbessert die Klangklarheit und sorgt für ein außergewöhnliches Sounderlebnis.

LG QNED TV zeigt einen Mann auf einem Motorrad mit lila abstrakten Kreisen, die aus dem Lenkrad herauskommen, um Geräuschemissionen zu visualisieren.

Dynamic Sound Booster 

AI versorgt den Standard TV-Sound mit mehr Power.

*AI Clear Sound muss über das Sound Mode Menü aktiviert werden.

*Der Klang kann je nach Hörumgebung variieren.

Einfachere Klangsteuerung mit
WOW Interface

Bediene deine Soundbar bequem vom Fernseher aus.

Die LG Soundbar befindet sich unter einem LG QNED-Fernseher. Auf dem Fernsehbildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche für die Soundbar und die Lautstärkeregler des Fernsehers.

*Soundbar kann separat erworben werden. 

*Soundbar Mode Control kann je nach Modell variieren.

*Bitte beachten Sie, dass der Dienst zum Zeitpunkt des Kaufs möglicherweise nicht verfügbar ist. Für Updates ist eine Netzwerkverbindung erforderlich.  

*Die mit dem Fernseher kompatiblen Soundbar-Modelle können je nach Region und Land variieren.

*Die Verwendung der LG TV-Fernbedienung ist auf bestimmte Funktionen beschränkt. 

Finde die beste Soundbar für deinen Fernseher

*Features können je nach Modell variieren. Detaillierte Spezifikationen findest du auf der jeweiligen Produktseite.

So macht Gaming Spaß

Erlebe Spitzenleistung mit VRR. Spiele ohne ärgerliche Verzögerungen, die deinen Score beeinträchtigen.

Hände, die einen Game-Controller vor einem Bildschirm halten, der ein Rennwagen-Videospiel zeigt. Das VRR-Logo befindet sich in der oberen linken Ecke. Das Nvidia GeForce Now-Logo und andere relevante Zertifizierungen sind sichtbar.

*Funktioniert nur mit Spielen oder PC-Eingängen, die 60 Hz unterstützen.  

Filmmaker Ambient Mode

Erlebe Filme und Serien so, wie es der Regisseur beabsichtigt hat - mit dem Filmmaker Ambient Mode mit Umgebungslichtkompensation, der sich an die Umgebung anpasst und das Bild so nah wie möglich am Original hält.

Ein Regisseur vor einem Bedienfeld, der den Film „Killers of the Flower Moon“ auf einem LG QNED-Fernseher bearbeitet. Unten links im Bild ist das FILMMAKER MODE™-Logo zu sehen. Unterhalb des Bildes sind Logos für Netflix, HBOmax, Prime Video, Disney Plus, Apple TV und LG Channels zu sehen.

*Filmmaker Ambient Mode ist eine Marke von UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Filmmaker Ambient Mode startet automatisch auf AppleTV+ und Amazon Prime Video App.

*Die Bilder auf dieser Produktdetailseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Für eine genauere Darstellung sieh dir die Bilder in der Galerie an.

*Alle Bilder oben sind simuliert.

*Die Verfügbarkeit der Dienste variiert je nach Region und Land.

*Personalisierte Dienste können je nach den Richtlinien der Anwendung des Drittanbieters variieren.“ 

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

Bewertungen

Händler finden

Entdecke dieses Produkt bei einem Händler deiner Wahl.

Online oder direkt in deiner Nähe.

