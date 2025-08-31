Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
86 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI TV QNED7E
86QNED7EA6B EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

86 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI TV QNED7E

86QNED7EA6B EU.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
Produktblatt

86 Zoll LG 4K QNED evo AI TV QNED7E

86QNED7EA6B
Hauptmerkmale

  • 4K QNED AI TV mit Dynamic QNED Color-Display mit LEDBacklight für reine Farben
  • α7 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor mit vielen AI-Funktionen für bestmögliche
  • Filmmaker Ambient Mode für kinogleiches Entertainment
  • webOS 25 mit 4 Jahren Upgrade-Garantie und AI Magic Remote
  • HGiG-Unterstützung für realistische HDR-Darstellung in Spielen
Mehr
Abzeichen „2025 CES Innovation Awards“ mit Ehrung „2025 Honoree“.

CES Innovation Awards – 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

Cybersicherheit

Logo von AVForums Editor's Choice für LG webOS 24 als bestes Smart-TV-System 2024/2025.

AVForums Editor's Choice – Best Smart TV System 2024/25

„WebOS 24 bietet weiterhin ein schlankes, schnelles und einfach zu bedienendes intelligentes Erlebnis, das zudem frisch und aufgeräumt ist.“

*Die CES Innovation Awards basieren auf den Beschreibungen, die den Juroren vorgelegt werden. Die CTA hat weder die Richtigkeit der eingereichten Unterlagen noch die Richtigkeit der gemachten Angaben überprüft und das Produkt, für den der Preis vergeben wurde, nicht getestet.

Jede Farbe neu mit Dynamic QNED Color

*QNED und QNED evo sind jeweils mit unterschiedlichen Farblösungen ausgestattet, die LGs neueste und einzigartige Wide-Colour-Gamut-Technologie nutzen. Diese ersetzt Quantum Dots.

BildqualitätwebOS für AIGroßbild TVKlangqualitätUnterhaltung

Brandneue dynamische QNED-Farben

Die neueste und einzigartige Farbraum-Technologie von LG, die Quantum Dot ersetzt, bietet eine verbesserte Farbreproduktionsrate.

Farbspritzer schießen in verschiedenen Farben vom Boden nach oben.

Intertek-Zertifizierung für 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3.

Intertek-Zertifizierung für 100 % Farbvolumen nach DCI-P3.

Zertifiziertes 100 % Farbvolumen mit LG QNED

*Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV) des Displays entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, das von Intertek unabhängig überprüft wurde.

Lerne den leistungsstarken, intelligenten α7 Gen2 8K AI-Prozessor kennen

Mit deutlichen Leistungsverbesserungen und schnellerer Verarbeitung bietet der α7 Gen2 8K AI-Prozessor jetzt 4K-Bildqualität mit viel besserer Schärfe und Tiefe als zuvor.

Der alpha 7 KI-Prozessor Gen8 leuchtet gelb und bunte Lichtblitze fliegen aus ihm heraus.

*Verglichen mit dem Smart TV α5 Gen6 8K AI-Prozessor desselben Jahres, basierend auf einem internen Vergleich der Spezifikationen.

4K Super Upscaling erweckt jedes Bild zum Leben

Der leistungsstarke LG-Prozessor erhöht die Auflösung auf Originalqualität. Genieße die verbesserte Auflösung, Helligkeit und Klarheit von 4K Super Upscaling.

Vergleich der Bildqualität mit und ohne LG 4K Super Upscaling. Zwei Panel zeigen ein Bild desselben bunten Vogels im Wald, der auf einem Ast sitzt, das Panel auf der rechten Seite ist verblasst.

*Die Bildqualität der hochskalierten Inhalte hängt von der Auflösung der Quelle ab.

Die nächste Generation der LG AI TVs

Mehr erfahren

Die AI Magic Remote macht die AI Experience komplett

Steuere deinen Fernseher einfach mit der AI Magic Remote – ohne zusätzliche Geräte! Mit einem Bewegungssensor und einem Scrollrad kannst du sie wie eine Computermaus verwenden, indem du zeigst und klickst, oder sie einfach per Sprachbefehl nutzt.

*Support, Funktionen und Eigenschaften der AI Magic Remote sind abhängig von der Region und der unterstützten Sprache und können selbst bei demselben Modell variieren.

*Für einige Eigenschaften ist möglicherweise eine Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Voice Recognition wird nur in Ländern angeboten, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID erkennt die einzigartige Stimmensignatur jedes Benutzers und bietet personalisierte Empfehlungen, sobald du sprichst.

*Abhängig von der Region und der Netzwerkkonnektivität werden möglicherweise reduzierte oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.

*Voice ID-Unterstützung kann nach Region oder Land variieren und ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen.

*Funktioniert nur mit Apps, die das Voice ID-Konto unterstützen.

Nahaufnahme eines LG QNED TV-Bildschirms, der zeigt, wie AI Search funktioniert. Ein kleines Chat-Fenster ist geöffnet und zeigt, wie der Benutzer nachfragt, welche Sportspiele verfügbar sind. AI Search antwortete per Chat und zeigte Vorschaubilder verfügbarer Inhalte an. Es wird auch eine Aufforderung mit einer Frage an Microsoft Copilot angezeigt.

AI Search

Frag deinen Fernseher einfach alles. Die integrierte LG AI erkennt deine Stimme und gibt personalisierte Empfehlungen. Du kannst auch mit Microsoft Copilot zusätzliche Ergebnisse und Lösungen erhalten.

*AI Search ist für OLED-, QNED-, NanoCell- und UHD-Fernseher verfügbar, die ab 2024 erscheinen. 

*Die USA und Korea verwenden das LLM-Modell.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich. 

Auf einem LG QNED TV-Bildschirm werden Science-Fiction-Inhalte abgespielt. Auf dem Bildschirm befindet sich die Benutzeroberfläche des AI Chatbots. Der Benutzer hat dem Chatbot mitgeteilt, dass der Bildschirm zu dunkel ist. Der Chatbot bot Lösungen für die Anfrage an. Die gesamte Szene ist in zwei Hälften geteilt. Die eine Seite ist dunkler, die andere Seite heller und zeigt, wie der AI Chatbot das Problem für den Nutzer automatisch gelöst hat.

AI Chatbot

Interagiere mit AI Chatbot via AI Magic Remote und erledige alles von der Einstellungskonfiguration bis zur Fehlerbehebung. LG AI versteht die Absichten der Nutzer und bietet sofortige Lösungen.

*Internetverbindung erforderlich.

*AI Chatbot ist in Ländern verfügbar, die NLP in ihrer Muttersprache unterstützen.

*Es ist möglich, den AI Chatbot mit dem Kundenservice zu verknüpfen.

LG AI Magic Remote vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm. Auf dem Bildschirm erscheint eine personalisierte Begrüßung durch die LG KI mit benutzerdefinierten Schlüsselwörtern, die auf dem Such- und Sehverlauf des Benutzers basieren. An der Fernbedienung befinden sich ein Symbol und ein Hinweis darauf, dass die AI Concierge-Funktion mit einem kurzen Druck auf die KI-Schaltfläche leicht zugänglich ist.

AI Concierge

Ein Klick auf die KI-Schaltfläche auf deiner Fernbedienung öffnet deinen AI Concierge, der dir auf der Grundlage deines Such- und Sehverhaltens individuelle Schlüsselwörter und Empfehlungen gibt. 

*Die unterstützten Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Die dargestellten Menüs können nach der Veröffentlichung anders aussehen.

*Schlüsselwortvorschläge variieren je nach App und Tageszeit.

AI Picture Wizard

Fortschrittliche Algorithmen lernen deine Vorlieben, indem sie 1,6 Milliarden Bildmöglichkeiten durchgehen. Basierend auf deiner Auswahl erstellt dein Fernseher ein personalisiertes Bild nur für dich.

AI Sound Wizard

Wähle aus einer Auswahl an Klängen das Audio aus, das dir gefällt. Aus 40 Millionen Parametern erstellt die KI ein maßgeschneidertes Klangprofil, das auf deine Vorlieben abgestimmt ist.

webOS Re:New Program-Logo und -Name mit dem CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree-Abzeichen in der Nähe.

Upgrades für 5 Jahre mit prämiertem webOS Re:New Program

Nutze mit umfassenden Upgrades die Vorteile der neuesten Eigenschaften und Software. Als Gewinner des CES Innovation Award in der Kategorie Cybersicherheit schützt webOS Privatsphäre und Daten.

*Das webOS Re:New Program gilt für OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD-Fernseher aus dem Jahr 2025.

*Im Rahmen des webOS Re:New-Programm werden insgesamt vier Upgrades innerhalb von fünf Jahren unterstützt. Ausgangspunkt ist die vorinstallierte Version von webOS. Der Zeitplan für die Upgrades variiert vom Monatsende bis zum Jahresanfang.

*Updates und der Zeitplan für einige Funktionen, Anwendungen und Services können abhängig von Modell und Region variieren.

*Die für 2022 verfügbaren Upgrades umfassen OLEDs und 2023 UHD und höher.

Erlebe, was LG AI TV für dich tun kann!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot und AI Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

TV-Fernbedienung vor einem LG TV-Bildschirm mit Home Hub. Alle Funktionen und Steuerungen über andere intelligente Geräte werden angezeigt.

Home Hub, die All-in-One-Plattform für dein Smart Home

Verwalte nahtlos verschiedene LG Haushaltsgeräte, Google Home Geräte und mehr. Steuere dein ganzes Zuhause komfortabel über ein einziges, intuitives Dashboard. 

*LG unterstützt „Matter“ Wi-Fi-Geräte. Die von „Matter“ unterstützten Dienste und Eigenschaften können je nach den angeschlossenen Geräten variieren. Die erstmalige Verbindung von ThinQ und Matter sollte über die mobile App von ThinQ erfolgen.

*Die Nutzung der Freisprechfunktion ohne Fernbedienung ist nur mit dem α7 AI-Prozessor und dem α11-AI-Prozessor möglich. Dies ist abhängig von den Produkten und Regionen.

Großbild TV

Sieh dir deine Lieblingsfilme, Sportübertragungen und Spiele auf dem LG Ultra Big TV an. Tauche ein in die hohe Auflösung auf einem Bildschirm im Superformat.

*QNED70 ist in einer maximalen Größe von 86 Zoll erhältlich. Welche konkreten Zoll-Größen verfügbar sind, ist von der Region abhängig.

AI Sound Pro mit virtuellen 9.1.2-Kanälen

*Soundbar und Soundbar Halterung können separat erworben werden 

*Soundbar Halterung wird mit einem ein- oder zweipoligen Ständer geliefert, der je nach Land/Produkt unterschiedlich sein kann.

Finde die besten Soundbar für deinen TV

*Features können je nach Modell variieren. Detaillierte Spezifikationen finden Sie auf der jeweiligen Produktseite. 

Person im Wohnzimmer, die ein Telefon in der Hand hält. Auf dem Telefon zeigt ein Übertragungssymbol an, dass der Bildschirm des Telefons auf dem Fernseher gespiegelt wird. Im Fernsehen läuft ein Basketballspiel, daneben zeigt ein Spiegelbildschirm Spielerstatistiken an.

 Multi View bietet mit mehreren Bildschirmen noch mehr Spaß

Mach mit Multi View das Beste aus deinem Fernsehgerät. Spiegle deine Geräte über Google Cast und AirPlay. Teile deinen Bildschirm in zwei Anzeigen für nahtlose Unterhaltung auf mehreren Bildschirmen.

Der Startbildschirm von LG Channels zeigt die Vielfalt der auf einem LG TV verfügbaren Inhalte.

Streame unterschiedliche Inhalte. Kostenlos. 

Der exklusive Streaming-Dienst von LG, LG Channels, bietet kostenlos eine große Auswahl an Live- und Abrufkanälen. 

*Verfügbare Inhalte und Apps können je nach Land, Produkt und Region variieren. 

Streame mehr als 300 Kanäle. Kostenlos. 

Der exklusive Streaming-Dienst von LG, LG Channels, bietet kostenlos eine große Auswahl an Live- und Abrufkanälen. 

Mit dem Gaming-Portal wird dein Fernsehgerät zur ultimativen Spielkonsole

Spiele Tausende von Spielen direkt auf deinem LG TV mit Zugang zu GeForce NOW, Amazon Luna, Blacknut und der Boosteroid-App! Genieße unterschiedlichste Spielerlebnisse – von AAA-Titeln mit Gamepad bis hin zu Gelegenheitsspielen mit Steuerung über die Fernbedienung.

Startbildschirm von Gaming Portal. Über den Cursor lassen sich verschiedene beliebte Spieletitel auswählen. Außerdem können Games nach der Art des verfügbaren Controllers – Gamepad oder Fernbedienung – gefiltert werden.

*Die Unterstützung des Gaming Portals kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Die Unterstützung von Cloud-Gaming-Services und Games im Gaming Portal kann abhängig vom Land variieren.

*Für bestimmte Gaming-Services kann ein Abo oder ein Gamepad erforderlich sein.

Starkes Gameplay

Erlebe erstklassiges Gaming mit VRR. Leg los, ohne dass Verzögerungen deine Leistung beeinträchtigen. 

Hände, die einen Game-Controller vor einem Bildschirm halten, der ein Rennwagen-Videospiel zeigt. Das VRR-Logo befindet sich in der oberen linken Ecke. Das Nvidia GeForce Now-Logo und andere relevante Zertifizierungen sind sichtbar.

*Funktioniert nur mit Games oder PC-Eingängen, die 60 Hz unterstützen. 

Ambient Filmmaker Mode

Erlebe Kino, wie es vom Regisseur beabsichtigt war, mit Filmmaker Mode mit Umgebungslichtkompensation, die sich an die Umgebung anpasst und die Bilder so originalgetreu wie möglich wiedergibt.

Ein Regisseur vor einem Bedienfeld, der den Film „Killers of the Flower Moon“ auf einem LG QNED TV bearbeitet. Unten links ist das Filmmaker Mode™-Logo zu sehen.

*Ambient Filmmaker Mode ist ein Markenzeichen von UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*Ambient Filmmaker Mode startet automatisch auf AppleTV+ und Amazon Prime Video-App.

*Die Bilder auf dieser Produktdetailseite dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung. Für eine genauere Darstellung sieh dir die Bilder in der Galerie an.

*Alle Bilder oben sind simuliert.

*Die Verfügbarkeit der Dienste variiert je nach Region und Land.

*Personalisierte Dienste können je nach den Richtlinien der Anwendung des Drittanbieters variieren.“ 

Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

DISPLAY

  • Display-Typ

    4K QNED

  • Bildschirmauflösung

    4K Ultra HD (3.840 x 2.160 Pixel)

  • Hintergrundbeleuchtung (BLU)

    Direct LED

  • Bildwiederholfrequenz

    50/60 Hz (nativ)

  • Farbumfang (Wide Color Gamut)

    Dynamic QNED Color

BILDVERARBEITUNG

  • Bildprozessor

    α7 Gen8 4K AI-Prozessor

  • AI Upscaling

    4K Super Upscaling

  • Dynamic Tone Mapping

    Ja

  • AI Brightness Control (AI-Helligkeitsanpassung)

    Ja

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • FILMMAKER MODE™

    Ja

  • Voreingestellte Bildmodi

    10 Bildmodi

  • Autokalibrierung

    Ja

GAMING

  • Unterstützt HGIG

    Ja

  • Game Optimizer

    Ja (Game Dashboard)

  • Unterstützt ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    Ja

  • Unterstützt VRR (Variable Refresh Rate)

    Ja (bis zu 60 Hz)

SMART TV

  • Betriebssystem (OS)

    webOS 25

  • Kompatibel zu USB-Webcams

    Ja

  • AI Chatbot

    Ja

  • Internet Browser

    Ja

  • Google Cast

    Ja

  • Google Home / Hub

    Ja

  • Home Hub

    Ja

  • Intelligente Spracherkennung

    Ja

  • LG Channels

    Ja

  • Magic Remote-Fernbedienung

    im Lieferumfang enthalten

  • Multi View-Funktion

    Ja

  • Smartphone Fernbedienungs-App

    Ja (LG ThinQ)

  • Voice ID

    Ja

  • Works with Apple Airplay

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Apple Home

    Ja

AUDIO

  • AI Sound

    α7 AI Sound Pro (virtueller 9.1.2 Up-Mix)

  • Clear Voice Pro (Bessere Sprachverständlichkeit)

    Ja (Automatische Lautstärkenanpassung)

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja

  • Sound Mode Share

    Ja

  • Simultane Audioausgabe

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Surround Ready-Funktion

    Ja (2-Wege-Playback)

  • Leistung

    20 Watt

  • AI Acoustic Tuning (AI-Akustikabstimmung)

    Ja

  • Audio Codec

    AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, apt-X (weitere Informationen im Handbuch)

  • Abstrahlrichtung der Lautsprecher

    Nach unten abstrahlend

  • Lautsprechersystem (Kanäle)

    2.0

  • WOW Orchestra

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Ja

  • HDMI ARC (Audio Return Channel)

    eARC (auf HDMI 2)

  • Bluetooth-Unterstützung

    Ja (v5.1)

  • LAN (Ethernet)

    1

  • Optisch digitaler Audioanschluss (S/PDIF, Toslink)

    1

  • HDMI-Eingänge

    3 (unterstützt eARC, ALLM)

  • CI-Slot

    1 (außer UK und Irland)

  • Antennenanschlüsse (Tuner)

    2

  • USB-Anschlüsse

    2 (USB 2.0)

  • WLAN

    Ja (Wi-Fi 5 / 802.11ac)

BARRIEREFREIHEIT

  • Hoher Kontrast

    Ja

  • Graustufen

    Ja

  • Invertierte Farben

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen TV ohne Standfuß (BxHxT)

    1.927 x 1.104 x 59,9

  • Abmessungen TV mit Standfuß (BxHxT)

    1.927 x 1.167 x 362

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT, mm)

    2.115 x 1.215 x 228

  • Abmessungen Standfuß (BxT)

    1.532 x 362

  • Gewicht TV ohne Standfuß

    45,2

  • Gewicht TV mit Standfuß

    45,9

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)

    58,4

  • Unterstützter VESA-Standard (BxH)

    600 x 400

  • Abmessungen Zero Connect Box (BxHxT, mm)

  • Gewicht Zero Connect Box (kg)

STROMVERSORGUNG UND ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

  • Stromversorgung (Spannung, Frequenz)

    Wechselstrom, 100-240 Volt, 50-60 Hz

  • Leistungsaufnahme (Standby)

    Unter 0,5 Watt

ZUBEHÖR IM LIEFERUMFANG

  • Fernbedienung

    Magic Remote-Fernbedienung (MR25GB)

  • Stromkabel

    Ja (fest am TV angebracht)

TV-EMPFANG (TUNER)

  • Analoger TV-Empfang

    Ja

  • Digitaler TV-Empfang

    DVB-T2/T (Terrestrisch), DVB-C (Kabel), DVB-S2/S (Satellit)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

