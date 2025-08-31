Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
32 Zoll LG HD LQ63 Smart TV 

32LQ630B6LA
Hauptmerkmale

  • 2K LCD TV
  • α5 Gen5 AI-Prozessor m
  • Gute HDR-Unterstützung mit HDR10 Pro und HLG
  • Smart TV (webOS) mit Google Assistant, Alexa und AirPlay 2/HomeKit
  • HDMI 1.4, HGiG-Unterstützung und ALLM
Mehr

*Die in der nachstehenden Produktübersicht verwendeten Bilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung.

*Eine genaue Darstellung findest du in der Bildergalerie oben auf der Seite.

Ein Bild mit leuchtend bunten Glastassen.

Ein Bild mit leuchtend bunten Glastassen.

HD ganz neu erleben

Die Full HD TVs von LG zeigen sattere Farben und stellen deine Lieblingsinhalte noch lebendiger und natürlicher dar.

Das Bild eines Sonnenuntergangs, das zwischen zwei Bäumen in einem Lavendelfeld aufgenommen wurde, wird mithilfe des α5 AI Prozessor der 5. Generation mit 4K verbessert.

α5 Gen5 AI Prozessor 

Der Booster für dein Betrachtungserlebnis

Der α5 Gen5 AI Prozessor optimiert deinen LG Full HD TV und sorgt für ein beeindruckendes Seherlebnis – gestochen scharf, farbintensiv und einfach mitreißend

AI-Helligkeitssteuerung

AI Brightness Control sorgt für die perfekte Helligkeit in jeder Umgebung und passt die Helligkeit zudem an die Umgebungsbeleuchtung an.

Ein Bildschirm zeigt ein Bild eines Waldes. Die Helligkeit wird je nach Umgebung angepasst.

Das Video zeigt, wie die ThinQ AI per Sprachbefehl gesteuert wird, nachdem eine Sprechblase eingeblendet wurde.

ThinQ AI

Intelligenter, als du denkst

Von der Sprachsteuerung bis hin zu personalisierten Inhalten: ThinQ AI macht den LG Full HD TV zu einem smarten Erlebnis.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt und das wiedergegebene Bild können von der gezeigten Abbildung abweichen.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Services kann je nach Region oder Land variieren.

*Für OTT-Dienste ist ein separates Abonnement erforderlich.

Intelligenter, als du denkst

Steuere deinen LG UHD TV ganz einfach per Sprache – mit Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay und mehr. So schnell und bequem war Fernsehen noch nie.

Details mit den Logos von Hey Google, alexa, Apple Airplay und Apple HomeKit, mit denen ThinQ AI kompatibel ist.

*Google ist ein Markenzeichen von Google LLC.

*Google Assistant ist in bestimmten Sprachen und Ländern nicht verfügbar.

*Apple, das Apple-Logo, Apple TV, AirPlay und HomeKit sind in den USA und weiteren Ländern eingetragene Markenzeichen von Apple Inc.

*Die unterstützten Menüs und Apps können je nach Land variieren.

*Die angezeigten Menüs können bei Veröffentlichung anders aussehen.

*Die Unterstützung von AirPlay 2 und HomeKit kann je nach Region variieren.

Mein Profil

Genieße den Komfort, dich in dein persönliches Konto einzuloggen und exklusive Inhalte zu entdecken, die genau auf dich zugeschnitten sind

*Je nach Region und Netzwerkkonnektivität werden möglicherweise weniger oder eingeschränkte Inhalte angezeigt.

*Eine unbegrenzte Anzahl von Profilen kann erstellt werden, auf dem Startbildschirm werden jedoch nur bis zu 10 Profile angezeigt.

Sports Alert

Verpass kein Spiel mehr! Mit Sports Alert bekommst du rechtzeitig Benachrichtigungen zu deinen Lieblingsspielen – so bleibst du immer am Ball.

*Die unterstützten Sportarten und Ligen können je nach Land unterschiedlich ausfallen.

*Die Verfügbarkeit des Services kann je nach Region oder Land variieren.

HDR10 Pro

HDR10 Pro passt die Helligkeit automatisch an – für lebendige Farben und gestochen scharfe Bilder. Erlebe, wie realistisch deine Inhalte wirklich aussehen können.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Genieße deine Lieblingsfilme genauso, wie sie gedacht waren – authentisch und ganz nah an der Vision des Regisseurs.

Zugriff auf all deine Favoriten

Verbinde dich mit deinen abonnierten OTT-Diensten und bleib bei all deinen Lieblingssendungen immer auf dem neuesten Stand.

*Netflix-Streaming-Mitgliedschaft erforderlich.

*Inhalte und App-Verfügbarkeit können je nach Land oder Region variieren. Ein separates Abonnement von Disney+ ist erforderlich.

*Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple TV sind in den USA und weiteren Ländern eingetragene Markenzeichen von Apple Inc.

*Die Nutzung von Apple TV+ erfordert ein Abonnement.

*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Alle Rechte vorbehalten. HBO Max™ wird unter Lizenz verwendet. Ein Abonnement von HBO Max ist erforderlich.

*Amazon, Prime Video und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Markenzeichen von Amazon.com, Inc., oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen. Für die Amazon-Prime-Mitgliedschaft und/oder Prime Video fallen Gebühren an. Auf primevideo.com/terms findest du weitere Informationen.

*Die angebotenen Dienste können je nach Land variieren.

Game Dashboard und Game Optimizer

Alle Einstellungen für dein perfektes Spielerlebnis findest du an einem Ort. Über das Game Dashboard kannst du die Optionen blitzschnell an dein aktuelles Spielgenre anpassen.

HGiG

LG arbeitet mit einigen der größten Namen der Spielebranche zusammen, um dir die neuesten HDR-Spiele mit perfekter Immersion zu bieten.

*Die Verfügbarkeit von Software-Updates kann je nach Modell und Region variieren.

*Die Elemente im Game-Optimizer-Menü können je nach Reihe variieren.

*HGiG ist eine freiwillig zusammenarbeitende Gruppe von Unternehmen aus der Spiele- und TV-Display-Branche, die sich regelmäßig treffen, um die öffentlichen Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des HDR-Spielerlebnisses für Verbraucher festzulegen und verfügbar zu machen.

Grüner ist besser

Die Verpackung des LG Full HD TV wurde mit einem einfarbigem Druck und einem recyclingfähigen Karton neu gestaltet.

Die Verpackung eines LG-FHD-Monitors wurde zu einem Blumenkasten upgecycelt.

Alle Spezifikationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Die Sicherheitshinweise für Zubehörteile sind in den Sicherheitshinweisen des Produkts enthalten und werden nicht separat bereitgestellt.

