Waschmaschine Dark Stone (9 kg, 1.310 U./Min., EEK A) mit schwarzem Bullaugenring, unterbaufähig | F4WB309YB
MEZ69313884 F4WB309YB 24.5.7.pdf
Energieklasse : EU
F4WB309YB

Waschmaschine Dark Stone (9 kg, 1.310 U./Min., EEK A) mit schwarzem Bullaugenring, unterbaufähig | F4WB309YB

front view

Es zeigt den Innenraum der Waschmaschine

Minimalistisches Design, überlegene Sauberkeit

Verleihe jedem Interieur mit unserer neu gestalteten LG-Waschmaschine eine stilvolle Note.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Durchdacht gestaltet

Es zeigt den Innenraum der Waschmaschine

Abnehmbare Deckplatte

Für begrenzten Platz geeignet

In der Mitte eines runden Streams befindet sich ein 6 Motion DD-Logo

6 Motion DD

Auf die Stoffart abgestimmt

Es gibt ein Logo für den Motor einer Waschmaschine und einen Inverter DirectDrive®-Motor mit 10-jähriger Garantie.

10 Jahre Garantie*

Garantierte Zuverlässigkeit

Es zeigt den Stoff und den Staub der Faser

Allergy Care

Staubmilben wegdampfen

Passt auch in kleine Räume

Perfekt für kompakte Bereiche – die obere Abdeckung lässt sich leicht entfernen, um einen nahtlosen, integrierten Look zu erzielen.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Elegantes Design

Verbessere die Qualität der Innenausstattung deines Zuhauses

Wähle die Waschmaschine, die zu deiner Einrichtungsvision passt.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

6 Motion DD

Bewegungskombinationen, die auf die Stoffart zugeschnitten sind

Der Inverter Direct Drive®-Motor dieser Waschmaschine kann sechs verschiedene Waschbewegungen erzeugen, die für die richtige Pflege und höchste Sauberkeit deiner Textilien sorgen.

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Steam

Beseitige Allergene aus deinen Textilien mit Dampf

Trage deine Kleidung mit dem guten Gefühl, dass Hausstaubmilben und Bakterien mit Dampf entfernt werden.

*Das von der BAF (British Allergy Foundation) zugelassene Allergy Care-Programm reduziert das Hausstaubmilbenallergen.

Tub clean

Von innen sauber

Sorge für eine saubere Waschmaschine und hygienische Wäsche

Der Motor der Waschmaschine wirbelt Wasser auf

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Es hat einen Waschmaschinenmotor und ein Logo auf einem schwarzen, welligen Hintergrund

Ein Jahrzehnt ohne Sorgen

LG bietet eine umfassende 10-Jahres-Garantie für den Inverter DirectDrive®-Motor.

*Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Direct Drive® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

*Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

LG ThinQ®

Einfaches Leben mit problemloser Steuerung

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Verbessere dein Wascherlebnis mit dem eleganten und schlichten Design der Waschmaschine

*Die Produktbilder dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.

Abmessungen

F4WB309YB

Alle Spezifikationen

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Farbe (Front)

    Mittelschwarz

  • Tür (Material)

    Abdeckung aus geschwärztem Sicherheitssglas

KAPAZITÄT

  • Nennkapazität Waschen (in kg)

    9

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Zeitverzögerungs-Timer (in Stunden)

    3-19 Stunden

  • Anzeigetyp

    Drehknopf, Touchdisplay,LCD + LED Anzeige

  • Angabe bei Türverriegelung

    Ja

  • Zeitanzeige

    18:88

MERKMALE

  • 6 unterschiedliche Trommelbewegungen

    Ja

  • AI DD®

    Nein

  • Bauart

    Frontlader-Waschmaschine

  • Signalton bei Programmende

    Ja

  • Centum System®

    Nein

  • Dual Dry

    Nein

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Nein

  • ezDispense®

    Nein

  • Automatischer Neustart

    Nein

  • Inverter Direct Drive®

    Ja

  • Schaumerkennungsprogramm

    Ja

  • LoadSense

    Ja

  • Steam

    Ja

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Nivellierfüße

    Ja

  • Edelstahltrommel

    Ja

  • TurboWash® 360°

    Nein

  • Trommelmaterial

    Ja

  • Vibrationssensor

    Nein

  • Material der Mitnehmer

    Kunststofftrommel

  • Wasserzufuhr (heiß/kalt)

    Nur Kaltwäsche

  • Wasserlevel

    Automatikfunktion

  • TurboWash®

    Nein

ENERGIE

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (Waschen)

    A

PROGRAMME

  • Bettdecken

    Nein

  • Koch-/Buntwäsche

    Ja

  • Babybekleidung mit Dampf

    Nein

  • Allergy Care

    Nein

  • AI Wash

    Nein

  • Bettwäsche

    Nein

  • Kaltwäsche

    Nein

  • Buntpflege

    Nein

  • Baumwolle+

    Nein

  • Dunkle Wäsche

    Nein

  • Feinwäsche

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Daunenjacke

    Nein

  • Pflegeleicht

    Ja

  • Eco 40-60

    Ja

  • Schonwäsche

    Nein

  • Hygiene

    Nein

  • Intensiv

    Nein

  • Mix

    Ja

  • Outdoor

    Nein

  • Schnell 14

    Nein

  • Schnell 30

    Ja

  • Kurzwäsche

    Nein

  • Schnelles Waschen+Trocknen

    Nein

  • Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Spülen+Schleudern

    Nein

  • Nachtprogramm

    Nein

  • Hautpflege

    Nein

  • Ärmelsaume und Kragen

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    Nein

  • Sportbekleidung

    Ja

  • Fleckenpflege

    Nein

  • Dampf Auffrischen

    Nein

  • Trommelreinigung

    Ja

  • TurboWash 39

    Nein

  • TurboWash 49

    Nein

  • TurboWash 59

    Nein

  • Waschen & Trocknen

    Nein

  • Handwäsche/Wolle

    Ja

WEITERE OPTIONEN

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Wäsche hinzufügen

    Ja

  • Ton An/Aus

    Nein

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • Zeitverzögerung

    Ja

  • Waschmittelmenge

    Nein

  • Trommelbeleuchtung

    Nein

  • Vorwäsche

    Ja

  • Fernstart

    Ja

  • Spülen

    2-mal

  • Spülen + Schleudern

    Ja

  • Spülen+

    Nein

  • Weichspülermenge

    Nein

  • Schleudern

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Kein Schleudern

  • Steam

    Nein

  • Temp.

    Kaltwäsche/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Trommelreinigung

    Nein

  • TurboWash®

    Nein

  • Waschen

    Ja

  • Knitterschutz

    Nein

  • ColdWash

    Nein

  • ezDispense® Düsenreinigung

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • Download/Neu

    Ja

  • Energieüberwachung

    Ja

  • Fernstart und Programmüberwachung

    Ja

  • ThinQ® App-Kompatibilität

    Ja

  • Trommelreinigungs-Coach

    Ja

  • Smart Pairing

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Verpackungsabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    660x890x660

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    600x850x550

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    58,0

  • Produktgewicht inkl. Verpackung (in kg)

    62,0

  • Produkttiefe von rückseitiger Abdeckung zur Tür (in mm)

    590

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    1.030

ENERGIE

  • Energieverbrauch pro 100 Zyklen (Waschen; in kWh)

    50

  • EU Ecolabel-prämiert

    Ja

  • Dauer des unausgeschalteten Zustands (in Min.)

    5

  • Eco 40-60 (volle Ladung)

    0,78

  • Eco 40-60 (halbe Ladung)

    0,49

  • Eco 40-60 (Viertelladung)

    0,254

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A

  • Max. Schleudergeschwindigkeit (in U./Min.)

    1.350

  • Geräuschpegel Schleudern (Geräuschentwicklung; in dB(A))

    75

  • Leistungsaufnahme im Aus-Zustand (in W)

    0,5

  • Leistungsaufnahme im unausgeschalteten Zustand (in W)

    0,5

  • Energieeffizienzklasse (Schleudern)

    B

  • Feuchtigkeitsgehalt (Schleudern; in %)

    53,9

  • Standardprogramm (Waschen)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Programmdauer des Standard-Baumwollprogramms bei
    vollständiger Befüllung (T dry in Min.)

    228

  • Programmdauer halbe Ladung (in Min.)

    174

  • Programmdauer viertel Ladung (Waschen; in Min.)

    170

  • Nennkapazität Waschen (in kg)

    9

  • Wasserverbrauch pro Zyklus (in Liter)

    50

EAN CODE

  • EAN

    8806096128886

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE

