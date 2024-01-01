Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
يرتدي
يأكل
يتنفس

وحدة سقف داخلية1

الطريقة الصحية الأفضل لتناول الطعام

اجعل طعامك اليومي صحياً قدر الإمكان باستخدام أدوات المطبخ النظيفة والصحية.

صورة توضح المظهر الأمامي لثلاجة ذات بابين مفتوحين يظهر بها مجموعة متنوعة من الأطعمة والمشروبات المبردة

الثلاجة

مكونات طازجة لكل وجبة

يعمل نظام التبريد الطولي™ (LINEAR Cooling) على تقليل تقلبات درجة الحرارة في الثلاجة، مما يحافظ على طعامك في حالة طازجة لفترة أطول.

مكونات طازجة لكل وجبة تعرف على المزيد
صورة توضح مظهر أمامي لفرن الميكروويف أثناء تسخين فطيرة

فرن المايكرويف

طهي صحي لكل وصفة

تمنحك تقنية العاكس الذكي أطباقاً صحية لذيذة بفضل التسخين المتساوي، كما يحافظ الطلاء سهل التنظيف™* المضاد للبكتيريا على نظافة فرن الميكروويف الخاص بك.

طهي صحي لكل وصفة تعرف على المزيد

* حاصل على شهادة NSF®: تزيل دورة التطهير 99.9% من البكتيريا المنزلية الشائعة.
* معتمد من المعهد الكوري للاختبارات والأبحاث: يقضي على 99.9% من بكتيريا الكولونية والليسترية المستوحدة والتيفية الفأرية

منظر أمامي لغسالة الصحون وبابها مفتوح والبخار يخرج منها

غسالة الصحون

تنظيف فوري لكل طبق

يقلل TrueSteam™ من وجود البكتيريا بنسبة 99% حتى تعرف وتتأكد من أن الأطباق نظيفة للغاية لتستخدمها في المرة القادمة.

تنظيف فوري لكل طبق تعرف على المزيد

*Certified by NSF®: معتمدة من قبل NSF: دورة التطهير تزيل 99،9% من البكتيريا المنزلية الشائعة.
*معتمدة من قبل معهد كوريا للأبحاث والدراسات: تقلل بنسبة 99،9% من البكتيريا القولونية والمينوسيتوجين وس.التيفيريوم.

