تلفاز LG OLED مقاس 65 بوصة من سلسلة CS ، مع HDR (النطاق الديناميكي العالي) السينمائي بدقة 4K تصميم سينمائى والمزوّد بإمكانية تعتيم البكسل بتقنية AI ThinQ للتلفزيون الذكي بنظام التشغيل WebOS

OLED65CS6LA

(2)
front view

*تليفزيون ال سي دي و ال اي دي و OLED تأتي مع ضمان سنتين
**العمر الإفتراضي للمنتج سبع سنوات

الصور المستخدمة في عرض المنتج أدناه لأغراض التوضيح فقط. برجاء العودة لمعرض الصور أعلى الصفحة للحصول على تمثيل دقيق.

صورة رائعة على الشاشة

SELF-LIT OLED

من قلب الظلام الدامس ينبثق النور.

تضيء وحدات بكسل OLED من LG بشكل مستقل مع عدم وجود إضاءة خلفية لتقليل وهجها. الآن، تصبح المناطق المظلمة سوداء تمامًا مع عدم وجود تسرب للضوء أو تأثير هالة. تخيل صورة واضحة بعمق لا مثيل له.
مزيد من المعلومات

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

معالج a9 من الجيل العامل بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

جمال يذهل العقول

عقول وراء الجمال. بعد تطورات التعلم الرائعة، يعمل الجيل الخامس من معالجات α9 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي من إل جي على تحسين الأشياء الواقعة بالمقدمة والخلفية لإضافة عمق طبيعي، وتوفير ألوان زاهية ودقيقة بشكل لا يصدق.

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

تباين لانهائي

ظلام باهر، أضواء ساطعة

بفضل عدم وجود إضاءة خلفية والقضاء على تأثيرها، تحقق وحدات البكسل ذاتية الإضاءة درجات اللون الأسود الأكثر قتامة للحصول على تباين واضح في سائر بيئات الإضاءة. صور أكثر وضوحاً، تمكنك من تحديد التفاصيل الدقيقة التي عادة ما تفوتها عيناك بكل سهولة.

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية الاحترافية

تفاصيل تحددها درجات الألوان

تتعمق خرائط درجات الألوان الديناميكية/الاحترافية الجديدة كليًا لتحسين الصورة. كان يجري في السابق تحسين الإطارات فقط. الآن، توفر التقنية الجديدة 5000 كتلة عبر الشاشة للحصول على HDR أكثر وضوحًا وصولاً إلى جميع التفاصيل النهائية.

*صور الشاشات خاضعة للمحاكاة بقصد التوضيح.

صوت محيطي غامر

صوت واقعي كما لو كنت في المشهد

يمزج معالج α9 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي الصوت ثنائي القناة ويحوله إلى صوت افتراضي 7.1.2 قناة. تمتع بالشعور بالحركة والفوضى من حولك، تمامًا كما لو كنت الشخصية الرئيسية في الفيلم.

أشخاص يجلسون على أريكة يشاهدون حفلة موسيقية مع ظهور فقاعات تصور الصوت من حولهم.

ThinQ AI و webOS

التلفزيون فقط لأجلك

هل تحتاج إلى إلهام الليالي السينمائية؟ تقدم تمنح تقنية ThinQ التوصيات بناءً على ذوقك. قم بإعداد ملفات تعريفية لكل فرد من أفراد المنزل للتعمق سريعًا في مشاهدة مسلسلاتهم التلفزيونية المفضلة وتلقي تحديثات الأخبار والرياضات المخصصة ذات الصلة.

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة باختلاف الدولة.
**قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند تحريرها.
***قد يختلف توافر الأوامر الصوتية حسب الأجهزة والدول

شاشة سلسة

الحد الأدنى من العرض.

لن ترغب في إخفاء تلفزيونك بعد الآن. يتميز التلفزيون بتصميم رقيق بشكل لا يصدق، مما يجعله أكثر ملائمة لمساحتك الخاصة. ضعه في أي مكان واستمتع بمنظر أنيق وصورة واضحة.
مزيد من المعلومات

"مشهد ليلي لتلفزيون OLED CS من إل جي على خزانة في غرفة ذات إضاءة دافئة. مظهر يوضح تلفزيون OLED CS من إل جي بزاوية في مساحة رمادية بالكامل مع ظهور صورة لقمم الجبال على الشاشة. مظهر يوضح تلفزيون OLED CS من إل جي في مساحة معيشة ذات لون بني مع ديكورات أنيقة. مظهر يوضح تلفزيون OLED CS من إل جي في غرفة مشرقة جيدة التهوية مع ظهور زخارف ونباتات الصبار بالغرفة."

*تدعم طرازات 65CS و55CS حامل المعرض.

تجربة سينائية حقيقية

الآن، أنت الشخصية الرئيسية

يتميز التلفزيون بالجمع بين تقنيتي دولبي فيجن آي كيو ودولبي أتموس معًا من أجل تجربة مشاهدة غامرة ومثيرة. باستخدام معالج α9 بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي من الجيل الخامس من إل جي، تضيف تقنية دولبي فيجن آي كيو عمقًا استثنائيًا بفضل التفاصيل الدقيقة وتبرز القوام الرقيقً.
مزيد من المعلومات

رجل يجلس على الأريكة يشاهد أحد أفلام الحركة مع ظهور فقاعة ضخمة حوله وحول التلفزيون تصور الانغماس في الفيلم

الترفيه

جميع مفضلاتك في مكان واحد

الاستعداد لليالي السينمائية. جميع الإعدادات التي توفر تجربة مشاهدة غامرة. تطبيقات بث متوافرة تمنحك قدرة البحث عن أي شيء ترغب في مشاهدته تقريبًا. مع منصة نتفليكس1, أمازون برايم2, وأبل تي في+3, plus قنوات إل جي4, عرض ما هو مثير دائماً.

ملصق سرقة الأموال من نتفليكس، عجلة الوقت من برايم فيديو، شاهد على أبل تي في بلس.

*قد يختلف توافر المحتوى والتطبيق حسب الدولة أو المنطقة.
**يتطلب الأمر وجود اشتراكات منفصلة بخدمات OTT.

ألعاب فائقة

آلة رابحة قوية

ارتق بمستوى لعبك مع أجهزة التلفزيون الأولى في الصناعة لدعم ألعاب دولبي فيجن 4K عند 120 هرتز للحصول على تجربة ألعاب أكثر مرونة وواقعية. تبدوا الحركة فائقة السرعة واضحة وسلسة بفضل وقت الاستجابة البالغ 1 مللي ثانية، والتوافق مع تقنية G-Sync من انفيديا، وتقنية AMD FreeSync Premium، ودعم VRR.
مزيد من المعلومات

شخصان يجلسان على الأريكة ويلعبان لعبة سباق باستخدام وحدة تحكم وتلفزيون OLED G2 من إل جي في غرفة المعيشة

*تعد VRR ضمن مواصفات HDMI 2.1 المعتمدة.

عبوات من الورق المقوى لتلفزيون OLED من إل جي صديقة للبيئة تحمل صور الأشجار والجبال المزدهرة
الاستدامة

وزن خفيف ومواد تعبئة صديقة للبيئة.

صُنعت شاشة OLED لتخفيف الضغط على البيئة، وذلك تماشيًا مع مبادرات LG الصديقة للبيئة. صُنعت هذه الشاشة بأجزاء أقل وبدون مواد خطرة، ثم غُلِّفت في عبوَّات كافية لوصولها إليك بأمان - صندوق من الورق المقوى القابل لإعادة التدوير. كفاءة الطاقة التي تتميز بها هذه الشاشة تُقلِّل من انبعاثات الكربون أثناء المشاهدة، كما أنها تتميز بمعدل إعادة تدوير عالٍ عندما يحين وقت التخلص منها.

وزن خفيف ومواد تعبئة صديقة للبيئة. رسالتنا من أجل الحفاظ على الكوكب

*يتم عرض 65G2 فقط في الصورة لأغراض المثال. تتميز جميع طرازات LG OLED لعام 2022 بتغليف صديق للبيئة.

 

1. يلزم وجود اشتراك في بث Netflix.
2. Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية لشركة Amazon.com, Inc. أو الشركات التابعة لها، وتُطبق عضوية Amazon Prime و/أو رسوم Prime Video. يرجى مراجعة شروط primevideo.com لمزيد من التفاصيل.
3. يلزم وجود اشتراك في Apple TV+. Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc، وهي شركة مسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.
4. قد تختلف الخدمة المدعومة حسب الدولة

طباعة

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع العرض

    4K OLED

  • معدل التحديث

    120Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون OLED

  • معالج الصور

    ألفا 9 معالج 4K بذكاء إصطناعي الجيل الخامس

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    1449 x 832 x 46.9

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    24

جميع المواصفات

صورة (عرض)

  • نوع العرض

    4K OLED

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • معدل التحديث

    120Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون OLED

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    ألفا 9 معالج 4K بذكاء إصطناعي الجيل الخامس

  • صورة بالذكاء الإصطناعى

    ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    AI 4K ترقية

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم (رسم خرائط النغمة ديناميكي برو)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

    نعم (SDR/HDR/Dolby HDR)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

    نعم

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • تقنية التعتيم

    تعتيم البكسل

  • حركة

    حركة OLED

  • وضع الصورة

    9 أوضاع (زاهية ، قياسية ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، خبير مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مظلمة))

  • HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

    4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI ، USB)

الألعاب

  • متوافق مع G-Sync (Nvidia)

    نعم

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    نعم

  • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

    نعم

إمكانية الوصول

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • مقياس رمادي

    نعم

  • عاكس ألوان

    نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    1449 x 832 x 46.9

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    1449 x 862 x 251

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    1677 x 950 x 207

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    998 x 251

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    24

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    32.6

  • وزن العبوة

    41.2

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    300 x 200

صوتي

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    ذكاء إصطناعي للصوت برو (إفتراضي حتى 7.1.2)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم

  • WiSA Ready

    نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

الاتصال

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم (v 5.0)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

تلفزيون ذكي

  • يعمل مع Apple Homekit

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple AirPlay2

    نعم

  • المعرض الفني

    نعم

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    webOS 22

  • تنبيه رياضي

    نعم

  • إعدادات العائلة

    نعم

  • ThinQ

    نعم

  • لوحة معلومات المنزل

    نعم

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

