شاشة 100 بوصة LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED بدقة 4K بمعدل 120 هرتز، تلفزيون ذكي، ريموت ماجيك، نظام webOS25، إصدار 2025

شاشة 100 بوصة LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED بدقة 4K بمعدل 120 هرتز، تلفزيون ذكي، ريموت ماجيك، نظام webOS25، إصدار 2025

شاشة 100 بوصة LG QNED evo AI QNED86 MiniLED بدقة 4K بمعدل 120 هرتز، تلفزيون ذكي، ريموت ماجيك، نظام webOS25، إصدار 2025

100QNED86A6
الميزات الرئيسية

  • شاشة LG Ultra Big 100 بوصة متعة المشاهدة على أوسع نطاق شاهد أفلامك، رياضتك، وألعابك المفضلة بدقة عالية على شاشة عملاقة بقياس 100 بوصة.
  • تقنية الألوان الجديدة Dynamic QNED Color Pro بفضل تقنية الطيف اللوني الواسع من LG، استمتع بألوان نابضة بالحياة وأقرب للواقع.
  • إضاءة MiniLED وتقنية التعتيم الدقيق توفر صورًا أكثر إشراقًا وتفاصيل أوضح وتباينًا أدق.
  • معالج α8 AI الجيل الثاني لترقية ذكية بدقة 4K، وتخصيص مثالي للصورة والصوت مع ميزة AI Super Upscaling ومساعد الضبط الشخصي.
  • نظام التشغيل webOS وريموت سحري بالذكاء الاصطناعي يدعم البحث الصوتي، الدردشة الذكية، والمساعد الشخصي AI Concierge، بالإضافة إلى برنامج Re:New لتحديث النظام سنويًا لمدة 5 سنوات.
المزيد
شعار iF Design Award Winner.

حائز على جائزة iF Design Award‏ (QNED85،‏ 100 بوصة)

شارة CES Innovation Awards مع عبارة 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

الأمن الإلكتروني

شعار جائزة اختيار المحررين من AVForums لتلفزيون LG webOS 24 كأفضل نظام تلفزيون ذكي 2024‏/2025.

اختيار المحررين من AVForums - أفضل نظام تلفزيون ذكي لعام 2024‏/2025

"يواصل نظام التشغيل webOS 24 تقديم تجربة ذكية أنيقة وسريعة وسهلة الاستخدام تتسم أيضًا بالحداثة وعدم التقطيع".

*تستند جوائز CES Innovation Awards إلى المواد الوصفية المقدمة إلى الحكام. لم تتحقق CTA من دقة أي تقديم أو من أي مطالبات مقدمة ولم تختبر المنتج الذي تم منحه الجائزة.

تلفزيون LG QNED TV على خلفية داكنة ملونة. يوجد على الشاشة عمل فني ساطع وملون يعرض تقنية ألوان QNED والقدرة على عرض مجموعة واسعة من درجات الألوان بتباين رائع. يتوفر شعار تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI الجديد كليا. مع ترجمة تشير إلى معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي الجديد من MiniLED ومعالج alpha AI processor الجديد من QNED. العنوان: ألوان بحلة جديدة، وتجربة تنبض بالحياة.

تلفزيون LG QNED TV على خلفية داكنة ملونة. يوجد على الشاشة عمل فني ساطع وملون يعرض تقنية ألوان QNED والقدرة على عرض مجموعة واسعة من درجات الألوان بتباين رائع. يتوفر شعار تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI الجديد كليا. مع ترجمة تشير إلى معالج الذكاء الاصطناعي الجديد من MiniLED ومعالج alpha AI processor الجديد من QNED. العنوان: ألوان بحلة جديدة، وتجربة تنبض بالحياة.

كل إعادة تعريف للألوان، تبدأ تجربة جديدة

* تم تجهيز كل من QNED وQNED evo بحلول ألوان مختلفة تستخدم أحدث تقنيات سلسلة الألوان الواسعة الفريدة من نوعها من LG، والتي تحل محل النقاط الكمية (Quantum Dot).

جودة الصورةwebOS للذكاء الاصطناعيالتصميمجودة الصوتالترفيه

ألوان QNED الديناميكية الجديدة كليًّا

تقنية السلسلة اللونية الواسعة الأحدث والفريدة من نوعها من LG التي تحل محل Quantum Dot توفر معدل إعادة إنتاج ألوان محسن.

تنفجر رشات من الطلاء من الأرض إلى أعلى بألوان متنوعة.

تنفجر رشات من الطلاء من الأرض إلى أعلى بألوان متنوعة.

شهادة Intertrek لنسبة 100% من حجم اللون إلى DCI-P3.

شهادة Intertrek لنسبة 100% من حجم اللون إلى DCI-P3.

حجم ألوان معتمد بنسبة 100% مع LG QNED evo

*حجم التدرج اللوني (CGV) الخاص بالشاشة يعادل أو يتجاوز حجم CGV لمساحة الألوان DCI-P3 وفقا للاختبارات التي أجرتها Intertek بشكل مستقل.

تقنية MiniLED مع ميزة التعتيم المحلي المتقدم (Advanced Local Dimming)

تتميز تقنية MiniLED المدعومة بمعالج alpha AI Processor الجديد بتباين فائق الوضوح وتفاصيل نابضة بالحياة على جهاز LG QNED evo.

زهرة ثلاثية الأبعاد بدرجات ألوان وظلال مختلفة على خلفية سوداء. يوضح تعريف وتفاصيل الزهرة قدرة QNED MiniLED على إنتاج صور بألوان وسطوع وتباين استثنائي.

*قد تختلف المواصفات حسب البوصة والطراز والمنطقة.

*تنطبق ميزة Precision Dimming على مقاس 100 بوصة من QNED85 وتُطبَّق ميزة Advanced Local Dimming على مقاس 86/75/65/55/50 بوصة من QNED85.

معالج alpha Al Processor الجديد الأكثر ذكاءً وسرعة من عقد من الابتكار

يمكن لمحرك الذكاء الاصطناعي لمعالجنا التعرف على المحتوى حسب النوع. استنادًا إلى هذه المعلومات، فهي توفر أفضل إعدادات جودة الصورة لتقديم عمق وتفاصيل أفضل.

يضيء معالج alpha 8 AI Processor Gen2 باللون البرتقالي والوردي، وتنطلق منه آشعة ضوئية ملونة. يشير العنوان إلى كيفية تقديم المعالج لجودة 4K ولون وسطوع مذهلين. يُظهر النص أن أداء وحدة المعالجة العصبية (NPU) زاد بمقدار 1.7 مرة، بينما أصبحت وحدة المعالجة المركزية (CPU) أسرع بمقدار 1.4 مرة.

*مقارنة بنفس بالمستوى البدائي للتلفزيون ذكي مع معالج Smart TV alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 استنادًا إلى مقارنة المواصفات الداخلية.

تقنية AI Picture Pro تجعل كل إطار ينبض بالحياة

يعمل AI Super Upscaling وDynamic Tone Mapping Pro على تحليل عناصر كل إطار لتحسين الدقة والسطوع والعمق والوضوح.

تتحرك الخطوط عبر صورة باهتة جدًا وشبه رمادية للببغاء في الغابة كما لو كان جهاز كمبيوتر فائق يقوم بتحليل العناصر في الإطار. يتتبع الليزر شكل الببغاء ثم يتم تحسينه ليكون أكثر إشراقًا ووضوحًا. تتحول الخلفية أيضًا من اليسار إلى اليمين، الآن مع تباين وعمق وألوان محسنة.

*يتم تطبيق ميزتا AI Super Upscaling وDynamic Tone Mapping Pro على QNED92 وQNED9M وQNED85.

*لن تعمل ميزة AI Picture Pro مع أي محتوى محمي بحقوق النشر على خدمات البث السحابي (OTT).

*ستختلف جودة صورة المحتوى الذي تمت ترقيته بناءً على دقة المصدر.

الجيل التالي من تلفزيون LG AI TV المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي

اكتشف المزيد

جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote يكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI experience)

تحكم في تلفزيونك بسهولة باستخدام جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote — لا حاجة إلى جهاز إضافي! باستخدام مستشعر الحركة وعجلة التمرير، يمكنك الإشارة والنقر لاستخدامها مثل الماوس الهوائي أو ببساطة يمكنك التحدث لتفعيل ميزة الأوامر الصوتية.

* قد يختلف تصميم AI Magic Remote وتوافره ووظائفه حسب المنطقة واللغة المدعومة، حتى بالنسبة للطراز نفسه.

*قد تتطلب بعض الميزات اتصالاً بالإنترنت.

*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Voice Recognition إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية بلغتها الأم.

عائلة مكونة من أربعة أفراد تجتمع حول تلفزيون LG AI TV. تظهر دائرة حول الشخص الذي يمسك بجهاز التحكم ويظهر اسمه. يعرض ذلك كيف تتعرف ميزة AI Voice ID على التوقيع الصوتي لكل مستخدم. ثم تعرض واجهة webOS بعد ذلك كيف يبدل الذكاء الاصطناعي الحساب تلقائياً ويوصي بمحتوى مخصص.

AI Voice ID

يعرف LG AI Voice ID البصمة الصوتية الفريدة لكل مستخدم ويقدم توصيات مخصصة في اللحظة التي تتحدث فيها.

* قد يتم عرض محتوى مخفض أو محدود حسب المنطقة والاتصال بالشبكة.

*قد يختلف دعم Voice ID حسب المنطقة والبلد ويتوفر على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا.

*يعمل فقط مع التطبيقات التي تدعم حساب Voice ID.

صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.

صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

اسأل تلفزيونك أي شيء. يتعرف الذكاء الاصطناعي المدمج على صوتك ويقدم توصيات مخصصة لطلباتك بسرعة. يمكنك أيضًا الحصول على نتائج وحلول إضافية مع Microsoft Copilot.

*يتوفر البحث بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search) على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا. 

*تستخدم الولايات المتحدة وكوريا النماذج اللغوية الكبيرة (LLM).

*يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت. 

يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا.

يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا.

AI Chatbot

تفاعل مع AI Chatbot من خلال جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote وعالج جميع المخاوف بدءًا من تكوين الإعدادات إلى استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها. يمكن للذكاء الاصطناعي فهم قصد المستخدم وتوفير حلول فورية.

*يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت.

*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Chatbot إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتها الأم.

*من الممكن ربط AI Chatbot بخدمة العملاء.

جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.

جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.

AI Concierge

يؤدي الضغط مرة واحدة على زر الذكاء الاصطناعي الموجود بجهاز التحكم عن بُعد إلى فتح تطبيق AI Concierge الذي يوفر كلمات رئيسية وتوصيات مخصصة بناءً على سجل البحث والمشاهدة. 

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد.

*قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند الإصدار.

*تختلف توصيات الكلمات المفتاحية وفقاً للتطبيق والوقت من اليوم.

شاشة لمستخدم يمر بعملية تخصيص معالج AI Picture Wizard. يتم عرض سلسلة من الصور مع تمييز اختيارات المستخدم. يظهر رمز تحميل وتظهر صورة أفقية محسنة من اليسار إلى اليمين.

AI Picture Wizard

تتعرف الخوارزميات المتقدمة على تفضيلاتك من خلال استعراض 1.6 مليار إمكانية صورة. بناءً على اختياراتك، ينشئ التلفزيون صورة مخصصة لك.

شاشة لمستخدم يمر بعملية تخصيص معالج الصوت AI Sound Wizard. يتم تحديد سلسلة من رموز مقاطع الصوت. يتم عرض مغنية جاز وعازف ساكسفون، وتُمثّل الموجات الصوتية الصوت المخصص عبر الصورة المرئية.

AI Sound Wizard

اختر الصوت الذي تريده من مجموعة مختارة من مقاطع الصوت. من 40 مليون معلمة، ينشئ الذكاء الاصطناعي ملفًا صوتيًا مخصصًا يتناسب مع تفضيلاتك.

اسم وشعار webOS Re:New Program مع شارة CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree بالقرب منه.

اسم وشعار webOS Re:New Program مع شارة CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree بالقرب منه.

ترقيات جديدة لخمس أعوام مع webOS Re:New Program الحائز على جوائز

احصل على ترقيات كاملة واستمتع بمزايا أحدث الميزات والبرامج. يشعر الحاصل على جائزة CES Innovation لفئة الأمن الإلكتروني بالأمان عندما يعرف أن webOS يحافظ على خصوصيتك وبياناتك آمنة.

*يسري webOS Re:New Program على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV إصدار عام 2025.

*يدعم webOS Re:New Program ما مجموعه أربع ترقيات على مدى خمس سنوات، والحد هو الإصدار المثبت مسبقاً من webOS، ويختلف جدول الترقية من نهاية الشهر إلى بداية العام.

*قد تختلف التحديثات والجدول الزمني لبعض الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز والمنطقة.

*تتوفر الترقيات لطرازات OLED إصدار عام 2022 وطرازات UHD إصدار عام 2023 وما فوقها.

استمتع بما يمكن لتلفزيون LG AI TV أن يقدمه لك!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot ومعالج Al Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

جهاز تحكم عن بعد في التلفزيون أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV مع Home Hub. يتم عرض جميع الوظائف وعناصر التحكم على الأجهزة الذكية الأخرى.

Home Hub، المنصة الشاملة لمنزلك الذكي

يمكنك إدارة مختلف أجهزة LG المنزلية بسلاسة، إلى جانب أجهزة Google Home والمزيد. استمتع بتجربة الراحة القصوى للتحكم في منزلك بالكامل من خلال لوحة معلومات واحدة سهلة الاستخدام. 

*LG تدعم أجهزة 'Matter' Wi-Fi. قد تختلف الخدمات والميزات المدعومة من "Matter" باختلاف الأجهزة المتصلة. يجب أن يكون الاتصال المبدئي لـ ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول.

*لا يمكن استخدام الوظيفة الصوتية بدون استخدام اليدين بدون جهاز تحكم عن بُعد إلا مع معالج alpha 9 AI Processor وalpha 11 AI Processor. قد يختلف ذلك باختلاف المنتجات والمناطق.

تلفزيون Ultra Big TV حتى 100 بوصة

شاهد جميع الأفلام والرياضة والألعاب المفضلة لديك على تلفزيون LG Ultra Big TV. استمتع بدقة عالية على شاشة فائقة النطاق.

فتاة وكلب يجلسان أمام تلفزيون LG QNED TV مثبت على جدار يصور ثلاثة أفيال تسير للخارج فوق مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar.

*يتوفر الطراز QNED85 بحد أقصى 100 بوصة وقد يختلف المقاس حسب المنطقة.

AI Sound Pro مع قنوات افتراضية 9.1.2

*يجب تنشيط صوت AI Clear Sound من خلال قائمة وضع الصوت.

*قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع. 

ارتق بالصوت مع تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar

*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل. 

*قد يختلف التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت Soundbar Mode حسب طراز مكبر الصوت.

*يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. يتعيّن الاتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات.  

*قد تختلف طرازات مكبر الصوت Soundbar المتوافقة مع التلفزيون حسب المنطقة والبلد.

*استخدام جهاز التحكم في تلفزيون LG TV يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط.

حامل Synergy

يضع حامل Synergy Bracket مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar بشكل مثالي، مما يضمن الحصول على صوت مثالي بأسلوب سلس.

*يمكن إقران Synergy Bracket بمقاسات 86/75/65/55/50 بوصة من QNED85.

*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل.

*يأتي Synergy Bracket مع حامل بعمود واحد أو حامل بعمودين، والذي قد يختلف حسب البلد/المنتج.

Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

اعثر على أفضل مكبر صوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV

*قد تختلف المزايا حسب الطراز. يرجى الاطلاع على صفحة كل منتج للاطلاع على المواصفات التفصيلية.

شخص في غرفة معيشة يحمل هاتفه. يوجد على الهاتف أيقونة إرسال توضح أن شاشة الهاتف تبث محتواها على التلفزيون. توجد على التلفزيون مباراة كرة سلة على الجانب تظهر الشاشة المتطابقة، تعرض إحصائيات اللاعب.

حقق أقصى قدر من المتعة، واستخدم شاشات متعددة مع Multi View

حقق أقصى استفادة من تلفزيونك مع Multi View. اعرض محتوى أجهزتك عبر Google Cast وAirPlay. قسِّم شاشتك إلى طريقتي عرض منفصلتين لتوفير ترفيه سلس متعدد الشاشات.

*إعدادات الصورة والصوت على كلتا الشاشتين هي نفسها. 

*Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc في الولايات المتحدة والبلدان الأخرى.

*دعم لـ AirPlay 2 وHomeKit وChromecast، وقد يختلف الدعم حسب المنطقة واللغة.

شاشة رئيسية لقنوات LG Channels تعرض مجموعة متنوعة من المحتوى المتاح على تلفزيون LG TV.

بث مجموعة متنوعة من المحتوى. مجاني.

تضع خدمة البث الحصرية من LG، قنوات LG Channels، مجموعة كبيرة من القنوات المباشرة وعند الطلب في متناول يدك مجانًا. 

*Available content and apps may vary by country, product, and region. 

ثلاثة رموز مختلفة توضح كيف يمكن استخدام قنوات LG Channels فقط دون الحاجة إلى الاشتراك أو الدفع أو إعداد أي صندوق علوي محيطي.

بدون تكلفة. بدون تعاقدات. بدون كابلات.

كل ما عليك فعله هو ضبطه وبدء المشاهدة دون القلق بشأن التكاليف الخفية أو تثبيت جهاز الاستقبال وفك التشفير. 

تعمل بوابة الألعاب على تحويل تلفزيونك إلى مركز ألعاب مثالي

استمتع بآلاف الألعاب مباشرة على تلفزيون LG TV مع إمكانية الوصول إلى GeForce NOW وAmazon Luna وBlacknut وBoosteroid والآن تطبيق Xbox! استمتع بمجموعة واسعة من تجارب الألعاب - من عناوين AAA مع لوحة الألعاب إلى الألعاب غير الرسمية التي يمكن لعبها باستخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد.

الشاشة الرئيسية لمنصة الألعاب. يتحرك المؤشر وينقر لإظهار العديد من عناوين الألعاب الشائعة، والوظيفة المضافة المتمثلة في القدرة على تحديد الألعاب اعتمادًا على نوع وحدة التحكم لديك سواء كانت لوحة ألعاب أو جهاز تحكم عن بُعد.

*قد يختلف دعم بوابة الألعاب حسب البلد.

*قد يختلف دعم خدمات الألعاب السحابية والألعاب داخل بوابة الألعاب حسب البلد.

*قد تتطلب بعض خدمات الألعاب اشتراكًا ولوحة ألعاب.

تجربة لعب متطورة

استمتع بتجربة ذروة الألعاب مع تقنية VRR 144Hz، وتقنية AMD FreeSync Premium. ابدأ اللعب دون تشويش أو تقطيع بالحركة مما يعيق أدائك. 

صورتان لسيارة في لعبة فيديو جنبًا إلى جنب. تُظهر إحداها الكثير من عدم وضوح الحركة. والأخرى حادة وموضوعية تُوضِّح معدل الإطارات العالي لتلفزيون LG QNED TV. يوجد شعار VRR وشعار 144Hz في الزاوية اليمنى العلوية.

*مقاسات 100/86/75/65 بوصة من QNED85 تدعم 144Hz،‏ بينما مقاسات 55/50 بوصة من QNED85 تدعم 120Hz.

*يعمل فقط مع الألعاب أو مدخلات الكمبيوتر الشخصي التي تدعم 144Hz. 

*HGiG هي مجموعة متطوعة من الشركات من صناعات الألعاب وشاشات التلفزيون التي تجتمع لتحديد المبادئ التوجيهية العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب الألعاب للعملاء بتقنية HDR.

*قد يختلف دعم HGiG حسب البلد.

أفضل تلفزيون QNED TV للأفلام

شاهد الأفلام تنبض بالحياة في سينما منزلك بصوت غامر ووضع FILMMAKER MODE الذي يتكيف مع الإضاءة البيئية لجودة الصورة التي تلبي أعلى معايير صانع الأفلام.

Dolby Vision & Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

استمتع بتجربة السينما كما أراد المخرج مع Dolby Vision وFILMMAKER MODE مع تعويض الضوء المحيط الذي يتكيف مع البيئة المحيطة ويحافظ على الصور أقرب ما يمكن إلى شكلها الأصلي.

Dolby Atmos

دَع الصوت المحيطي النابض يتحرك حولك، مما يجعلك تشعر وكأنك في قلب كل الأحداث.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE هو علامة تجارية لشركة UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*يدعم Ambient FILMMAKER MODE مع Dolby Vision.

*يبدأ تشغيل وضع Ambient FILMMAKER MODE تلقائيًا على AppleTV+ وتطبيق Amazon Prime video. 

*لا تنطبق تقنية Dolby Atmos إلا على شاشة QNED85 مقاس 100 بوصة.

علامة اعتماد Intertek بشأن كفاءة الموارد.

علامة اعتماد Intertek بشأن كفاءة الموارد.

صُنع مع مراعاة البيئة

أدركت المؤسسات العالمية الموثوقة جهود تلفزيون LG TV الصديقة للبيئة. اعتمدته Intertek الآن لكفاءة الموارد.

*تسري شهادة Intertek الخاصة بكفاءة استخدام الموارد على الطرازات التالية: OLED M5،‏ وG5،‏ وC5، و‏B5 QNED9M،‏ وQNED85،‏ وQNED82 وQNED80.

*يُرجى زيارة https://sustainabilitydirectory.intertek.com/home لمعرفة المزيد.

تظهر أجهزة تلفزيون LG QNED92 وLG QNED85 إلى جوار بعضها البعض. يوجد عمل فني ملون يسلط الضوء على تقنية إعادة إنتاج الألوان الحيوية الجديدة من LG QNED على شاشاتها. يتوفر أيضًا شعار تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI الجديد كليا.

تظهر أجهزة تلفزيون LG QNED92 وLG QNED85 إلى جوار بعضها البعض. يوجد عمل فني ملون يسلط الضوء على تقنية إعادة إنتاج الألوان الحيوية الجديدة من LG QNED على شاشاتها. يتوفر أيضًا شعار تلفزيون LG QNED evo AI الجديد كليا.

إليكم QNED evo الجديد كليا

* الصور أعلاه في صفحة تفاصيل المنتج هذه هي لأغراض توضيحية فقط. راجع صور المعرض للحصول على تمثيل أكثر دقة.

*تتم محاكاة جميع الصور أعلاه.

*يختلف توافر الخدمة حسب المنطقة والبلد.

*قد تختلف الخدمات المخصصة حسب سياسات تطبيق الطرف الثالث. 

*قد يتطلب جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote عملية شراء منفصلة حسب حجم التلفزيون وطرازه والمنطقة.

طباعة

جميع المواصفات

صورة (عرض)

  • نوع العرض

    4K QNED MINID

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    MiniLED

  • معدل التحديث

    120 هرتز أصلي (تحديث متغير 144 هرتز)

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون QNED الديناميكي

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    معالج α8 الذكي 4K الجيل الثاني

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم (رسم خرائط النغمة ديناميكي برو)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

    نعم (SDR/HDR)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

    نعم

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    Dolby Vision / HDR10 / HLG

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • تقنية التعتيم

    تعتيم دقيق

  • حركة

    حركة برو

  • وضع الصورة

    10 أوضاع

  • HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

    4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI)

  • صورة بالذكاء الإصطناعى احترافية

    نعم

  • المعايرة التلقائية

    نعم

  • QMS (تبديل الوسائط السريع)

    نعم

الألعاب

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    نعم

  • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

    نعم (حتى 144 هرتز)

  • دولبي فيجن للألعاب (4K، 120 هرتز)

    نعم

إمكانية الوصول

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • مقياس رمادي

    نعم

  • عاكس ألوان

    نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎2230 x 1277 x 49.9 ‎

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    ‎2230 x 1372/1324 x 434 ‎

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    ‎2390 x 1620 x 285 ‎

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    ‎380 x 434 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    ‎65.9 ‎

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    ‎75.6 ‎

  • وزن العبوة

    ‎102.8 ‎

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    ‎600 x 400 ‎

صوتي

  • Dolby Atmos

    نعم

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    α8 AI Sound Pro (الإصدار الافتراضي 9.1.2 Up-mix)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم (تسوية مستوى الصوت تلقائيًا)

  • WiSA Ready

    نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

  • مخرج الصوت

    40W

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لضبط الصوت

    نعم

  • ترميز الصوت

    AC4 ، AC3 (Dolby Digital) ، EAC3 ، HE-AAC ، AAC ، MP2 ، MP3 ، PCM ، WMA ، APT-X (راجع الدليل)

  • اتجاه مكبر الصوت

    توزيع سفلى

  • نظام السماعة

    2.2 channel

  • واو الأوركسترا

    نعم

الاتصال

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم (الإصدار 5.3)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

  • مدخل HDMI

    4ea (يدعم 4K بمعدل 120 هرتز، وeARC، وVRR، وALLM، وQMS (4 منافذ))

  • إدخال RF (هوائي/كابل)

    2ea

  • مدخلات USB

    2ea (v 2.0)

  • واي فاي

    نعم (Wi-Fi 6)

تلفزيون ذكي

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    نظام التشغيل webOS 25

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

  • دردشة ذكية

    نعم

  • دائما مستعد

    نعم

  • متصفح الويب الكامل

    نعم

  • Google Cast

    نعم

  • Google Home / Hub

    نعم

  • الصفحة الرئيسية

    نعم

  • التمييز الصوتي الذكي

    نعم

  • ريموت تحكم سحري

    مدمج

  • عرض متعدد

    نعم

  • تطبيق الهاتف الذكي للتحكم عن بُعد

    نعم (LG Thinq)

  • المعرف الصوتي

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple Airplay

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple Home

    نعم

القوة

  • إمدادات الطاقة (الجهد ، هرتز)

    التيار المتناوب 110 ~ 240 فولت 50-60 هرتز

  • استهلاك الطاقة الاستعداد

    تحت 0.5 واط

يحتوي على الإكسسوارات

  • ريموت

    جهاز التحكم السحري MR25

  • سلك الطاقة

    نعم (مرفق)

BROADCASTING

  • استقبال التلفزيون التناظري

    نعم

  • استقبال التلفزيون الرقمي

    DVB-T2/T (أرضي)، DVB-C (كبل)، DVB-S2/S (قمر صناعي)

رأي المستخدمين

