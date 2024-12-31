Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
تلفزيون LED بتقنية ألوان Quantum Dot NanoCell Color بدقة 4K الحقيقية من إل جي مقاس 65 بوصة من السلسلة QNED80، مع HDR (النطاق الديناميكي العالي) السينمائي 4K لتصميمات شاشة السينما والمزوّد بإمكانية الإعتام المحلي بتقنية AI ThinQ للتلفزيون الذكي بنظام التشغيل WebOS

65QNED806QA

front view

*تليفزيون ال سي دي و ال اي دي و OLED تأتي مع ضمان سنتين
**العمر الإفتراضي للمنتج سبع سنوات

صورة شعار جوائز الابتكار بمعرض الإلكترونيات الاستهلاكية.

CES 2022جائزة افضل إبتكار معرض

QNED من إل جي

إمكانية الوصول

شاهد ألوانًا نقية وأكثر ثراءً

جرب ألوان هذا العالم الرائعة بفضل القوة المشتركة لتقنيتي Quantum Dot وNanoCell.

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

تعتيم احترافي

تستخدم تقنية QNED من إل جي للتعتيم خوارزميات التعلم العميق لتعيين وإرسال معلومات الأشياء إلى كتل تعتيم الإضاءة الخلفية، مما يؤدي إلى إنشاء صور طبيعية أكثر وضوحًا مع الحد من تأثير الهالة.

صورة يظهر بها شاشتا تلفزيون - واحدة على اليسار والأخرى على اليمين. تتضمن نفس الصور لفراشة زرقاء تمتص العسل على زهرة وردية اللون. تبدو الصورة الواقعة على اليسار شاحبة بعض الشيء بينما تبدو الصورة الواقعة على اليمين زاهية للغاية.

معالج α7 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

نقوم بإعادة تشكيل تجربة المشاهدة الخاصة بك

يستخدم معالج α7 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي خوارزميات التعلم العميق لتقديم تجربة مشاهدة محسنة.

*يتميز تلفزيون QNED90/85/80 بمعالج α7 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي بدقة 4K.

صورة احترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

صورة مثالية أقرب من أي وقت مضى بفضل تقنية AI Picture Pro. تعمل ترقية 8K بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي وخرائط درجات الألوان بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي على تحسين التباين والدقة للحصول على التفاصيل المثلى، بينما تعمل ميزة تحسين تأثير المقدمة / الخلفية والحيوية الديناميكية على زيادة عمق المجال والتعبير اللوني إلى أقصى حد للحصول على صور مذهلة ومفعمة بالحيوية.

صورة يظهر بها لقطة مقرّبة لوجه امرأة على اليسار واليمين. تبدو الصورة الواقعة على اليسار أكثر قتامة وأقل وضوحًا بينما تبدو صورة وجه المرأة أكثر إشراقًا ووضوحًا على اليمين.

*لن تعمل الصور الاحترافية بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي مع المحتويات المحمية بحقوق الملكية على خدمات OTT.
*تتوافر ميزة ترقية (AI 4K Upscaling) في طرازات QNED90/85/80.
*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.
*يشير مصطلح "الشاشات التقليدية" إلى تلفزيونات LG UHD التي لا تحتوي على تقنية NanoCell.

D-1

صوت احترافي بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي

يتعرف المعالج على الأصوات والمؤثرات الصوتية وترددات الصوت، مما يسمح له بتحسين الصوت بناءً على نوع المحتوى الذي تشاهده للحصول على صوت مكاني غامر بفضل استخدام التعلم العميق من نقاط البيانات الصوتية.

شاشة تلفزيون تعرض عجلة فيريس ساطعة للغاية خلال الليل وهناك تأثير مرئي للصوت على الجانبين الأيسر والأيمن من التلفزيون.

*يتميز تلفزيون QNED99/95 بمعالج α9 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي وصوت 7.1.2 up-mix المحيطي الافتراضي.
*يتميز تلفزيون QNED90/85/80 بمعالج 85 من الجيل الخامس بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي وصوت 5.1.2 up-mix المحيطي الافتراضي.

D-4

ThinQ بتقنية الذكاء الاصطناعي ومنصة webOS

ذكاء يتسم ببساطة
منقطعة النظير

تعرف على مدى ملاءمة التلفزيون من خلال التنبيهات المخصصة والتوصيات والمساعدين الأذكياء وغير ذلك الكثير.

*قد يختلف توفر الخدمة باختلاف المنطقة أو الدولة.
*يتطلب الأمر وجود اشتراكات منفصلة بخدمات OTT.

اتصال ومساعد ذكي

دعم مساعد جوجل وأمازون أليكسا وأبل اير بلاي وهوم كيت وغيرها الكثير مما يجعل التحكم في التلفزيون والأجهزة المتصلة أكثر سرعة وملاءمة من ذي قبل.

أربع شعارات مقدمة بالترتيب - مرحبًا جوجل، أليكسا المدمج، يعمل مع أبل ايربلاي، يعمل مع هوم كيت من أبل.

*Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc.، المسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.
*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة باختلاف الدولة.
*قد يختلف توافر خدمة الطلب الصوتي باختلاف المنتجات والبلدان.
*قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند تحريرها.
*قد يختلف دعم AirPlay 2 وHomeKit حسب المنطقة.
*تتوافر ميزة التحكم الصوتي بدون استخدام اليدين في طرازات QNED99/95/90.

D-3

التنبيهات الرياضية

لا تفوتك آخر الأخبار بداية من الفرق والدوريات المفضلة لديك، حتى عند مشاهدة محتوى آخر مع التحديثات والتذكيرات في الوقت الفعلي لجميع المباريات الهامة.

واجهة مستخدم رسومية للتنبيه الرياضي تعرض شعارين للفريق الرياضي (ملك الغابة والتنين) مع ظهور زرين على اليمين تظهر عليهما عبارات "مشاهدة" و "لا تنبيه". شعار تظهر عليه عبارة "نتيجة القناة الرياضية الحالية".

*قد تختلف الألعاب الرياضية والبطولات المدعومة حسب الدولة.
*قد يختلف توفر الخدمة باختلاف المنطقة أو الدولة.

D-2

ملف التعريف الخاص بي

شاهد فقط ما تريد رؤيته مع ملف التعريف القابل للتخصيص لكل فرد من أفراد الأسرة. استمتع بتوصيات المحتوى المخصصة والوصول السريع إلى التطبيقات الأكثر استخدامًا.

مشهد يظهر به صور توضيحية لثلاثة مستخدمين على حساب إل جي - الأسماء الموجودة أسفل كل وجه هي ماكس وراشيل وديفيد.

*قد يتم خفض أو الحد من عرض المحتوى وفقًا لاتصال المنطقة والشبكة.
*يمكن إنشاء عدد غير محدود من الملفات التعريفية الشخصية ولكن بإمكان الشاشة الرئيسية عرض ما يصل إلى 10 ملفات تعريف فقط.

D-5

مشهد يظهر به امرأة تنظر إلى سماء أرجوانية. مع اهتزاز شعرها قليلاً.
تجربة سينائية حقيقية

أداء يسرق
العرض

استمتع بتجربة سينمائية خلابة وأنت مرتاح في منزلك مع تلفزيون LG QNED.

HDR10 Pro

تعمل تقنية النطاق الديناميكي العالي الخاصة بـ HDR10 Pro من إل جي، على ضبط سطوع الشاشة تلقائيًا وتكثيف محتوى HDR العادي للكشف عن مزيد من التفاصيل والوضوح في كل صورة.
رجل يحدق بالخارج ويبدو مفتونًا. صورة مقسمة إلى جزئين. يبدو النصف الأيسر من الصورة باهتا وأقل سطوعًا، بينما يبدوا النصف الأيمن منها أكثر حيوية ويتضمن مزيداً من الألوان. تظهر عبارة "تقليدي" في الزاوية العلوية اليسرى بينما تظهر بالزاوية العلوية اليمنى عبارة "HDR 10 PRO".

*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.
*تشير التلفزيونات التقليدية إلى أجهزة تلفزيون UHD من إل جي التي تفتقر إلى تقنية NanoCell.

رجل يحدق بالخارج ويبدو مفتونًا. صورة مقسمة إلى جزئين. يبدو النصف الأيسر من الصورة باهتا وأقل سطوعًا، بينما يبدوا النصف الأيمن منها أكثر حيوية ويتضمن مزيداً من الألوان. تظهر عبارة "تقليدي" في الزاوية العلوية اليسرى بينما تظهر بالزاوية العلوية اليمنى عبارة "HDR 10 PRO".

وضع مخرج الفيلم

شاهد الأفلام تمامًا مثلما أراد المخرج بفضل وضع مخرج الفيلم™. يحافظ هذا الوضع على الألوان والإعدادات ومعدلات الإطارات الأصلية ولتصلك وفق رؤية المخرج الأصلية.

صورة يظهر بها مخرج أحد الأفلام ينظر إلى شاشة تلفزيون كبيرة، ويقوم بتحرير شيء ما. شاشة تلفزيون يعرض مشهدا لرافعة برجية باللون الأرجواني. يظهر شعار وضع مخرج الفيلم في الزاوية اليمنى السفلية.

*قد يختلف دعم وضع مخرج الفيلم من غرفة إلى غرفة باختلاف الدولة.

D-8

صورة لإنسان آلي في إضاءة حمراء اللون. يومض عيناء ببطء.
ألعاب متقدمة

الكثير خلاف ذلك
من قوة اللعب

قم بترقية إعدادات ألعابك مع تلفزيون من المستوى التالي مصمم لألعاب الجيل التالي الرائعة.

مدير الألعاب ولوحة التحكم

يتضمن مدير الألعاب جميع إعدادات الألعاب في قائمة واحدة سهلة الاستخدام بينما تمنحك لوحة معلومات الألعاب الجديدة وصولاً سريعًا إلى إعداداتك الحالية.

صورة توضح لوحة تحكم اللعبة - حيث تعرض اللوحة أيقونات حالة اللعبة والوضع المظلم والتطبيق على آخر ومحسِّن الألعاب وجميع الإعدادات ودليل المستخدم.

*قد يختلف مدى توافر تحديثات البرامج وفقًا للطراز والمنطقة.
*قد تختلف العناصر الموجودة في قائمة مدير الألعاب حسب السلسلة.

D-9

HGiG

تقيم إل جي شراكة مع مجموعة من أكبر الأسماء في صناعة الألعاب لتجلب لك أحدث ألعاب HDR بأقصى قدر من الواقعية والانغماس.

صورة تظهر امرأة تحمل مسدسًا وترتدي قناعا يغطي الوجه بالكامل. النصف الأيسر من الصورة باهت ويتضمن ألوانا أقل، بينما يتضمن النصف الأيمن منها الكثير من الألوان نسبيًا.

*HGiG هي مجموعة من الشركات المتطوعة بمجال الألعاب وشاشات العرض التلفزيونية التي تلتقي لتحديد الإرشادات العامة وإتاحتها لتحسين تجارب ألعاب مستخدمي تقنية HDR.
*قد يختلف دعم HGiG باختلاف الدولة.
*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

صورة تظهر امرأة تحمل مسدسًا وترتدي قناعا يغطي الوجه بالكامل. النصف الأيسر من الصورة باهت ويتضمن ألوانا أقل، بينما يتضمن النصف الأيمن منها الكثير من الألوان نسبيًا.

4K 120Hz, ALLM, eARC, & VRR

ارتق بتجربة ألعابك إلى المستوى التالي من خلال دعم تقنية 4K 120هرتز وVRR وALLM وeARC وفق أحدث مواصفات HDMI 2.1 للحد من ضبابية الحركة والظلال وتقديم تجربة رسومات سلسة وخاضعة للمزامنة بدقة عالية.

مشهد يوضح طائرة مقاتلة حمراء مع تقسيم الصورة إلى قسمين - النصف الأيسر من الصورة يبدو أقل من حيث الألوان وقاتم قليلاً بينما يبدو النصف الأيمن من الصورة أكثر إشراقًا مع تضمنه المزيد من الألوان. يظهر بالزاوية العلوية اليسرى من الصورة عبارة "تقليدي" بينما يوجد بالزاوية العلوية اليمنى شعار QNED من إل جي.

*يتميز تلفزيون QNED99/90/85/80 بتقنية 4K 120هرتز وVRR.
*تشير التلفزيونات التقليدية إلى أجهزة تلفزيون UHD من إل جي التي تفتقر إلى تقنية NanoCell.
*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

مشهد يوضح طائرة مقاتلة حمراء مع تقسيم الصورة إلى قسمين - النصف الأيسر من الصورة يبدو أقل من حيث الألوان وقاتم قليلاً بينما يبدو النصف الأيمن من الصورة أكثر إشراقًا مع تضمنه المزيد من الألوان. يظهر بالزاوية العلوية اليسرى من الصورة عبارة "تقليدي" بينما يوجد بالزاوية العلوية اليمنى شعار QNED من إل جي.

تقنية AMD FreeSync الفائقة

استمتع بلعب سريع مع أدنى حد من التمزق والتقطيع وتأخر الإدخال بفضل دعم تقنيةAMD FreeSync Premium المتوفرة على تلفزيون LG QNED.

صورة يظهر بها جهازا تلفزيون - أحدمها على اليسار يعرض مشهدًا من لعبة سباق سيارات مع سيارة سباق. يظهر على اليمين أيضًا نفس المشهد من اللعبة لكن الجهاز يعرض صورة أكثر إشراقًا ووضوحًا. يظهر في الزاوية العلوية اليمنى شعار (AMD FreeSync Premium).

*يتميز تلفزيون QNED99/90/85/80 بتقنية AMD FreeSync™ الفائقة
*الصور خاضعة للمحاكاة لتعزيز فهم الميزات.

خدمات OTT

موطن يضم جميع منصات البث المفضلة لديك

استمتع بسهولة الوصول إلى المحتوى من أكبر منصات البث مباشرة على LG QNED.

*يلزم وجود اشتراك في بث Netflix.
*قد يختلف توفر المحتوى والتطبيق حسب البلد أو المنطقة. يلزم اشتراك منفصل لـ Disney +. (ج) ديزني 2022 والكيانات التابعة لها.
*تُعد Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV علامات تجارية مملوكة لشركة Apple Inc، المسجلة في الولايات المتحدة وبلدان أخرى.
*قد لا يتوفر Apple TV+ و/أو تحديد المحتوى في جميع المناطق.
*يلزم وجود اشتراك في Apple TV+.
*تعد Amazon وPrime Video وجميع الشعارات ذات الصلة علامات تجارية لشركة Amazon.com، Inc. أو الشركات التابعة لها. تُطبق شروط عضوية Amazon Prime و/أو رسوم Prime Video. يرجى مراجعة شروط primevideo.com للحصول على مزيد من التفاصيل.
*قد تختلف الخدمات المدعومة حسب الدولة.

مشهد يوضح أحد صناديق التغليف الخاصة بتلفزيون QNED على خلفية وردية وخضراء مع ظهور أعشاب نامية وفراشات تخرج من الداخل.

مواد تعبئة صديقة للبيئة

من بين الأشياء المحببة
بتلفزيون QNED

خضعت عبوات QNED من إل جي لإعادة التصميم باستخدام الطباعة أحادية اللون وصناديق قابلة لإعادة التدوير.

*قد يختلف المحتوى الموجود على الصندوق حسب الطراز أو الدولة.

طباعة

المواصفات الأساسية

  • نوع العرض

    4K QNED

  • معدل التحديث

    120Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون نانو احترافي

  • معالج الصور

    ألفا 7 معالج 4K بذكاء إصطناعي الجيل الخامس

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    1452 x 839 x 44.3

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    24.5

جميع المواصفات

صورة (عرض)

  • نوع العرض

    4K QNED

  • دقة العرض

    4K Ultra HD (3،840 × 2،160)

  • نوع الإضاءة الخلفية

    حافة

  • معدل التحديث

    120Hz أساسي

  • سلسلة ألوان واسعة

    لون نانو احترافي

الصورة (المعالجة)

  • معالج الصور

    ألفا 7 معالج 4K بذكاء إصطناعي الجيل الخامس

  • صورة بالذكاء الإصطناعى

    ذكاء إصطناعي للصورة برو

  • ترقية الذكاء الاصطناعي

    AI 4K ترقية

  • رسم خرائط النغمة الديناميكية

    نعم

  • ذكاء إصطناعي لتحديد نوع المحتوى

    نعم (SDR/HDR)

  • ذكاء إصطناعي للتحكم بالسطوع

    نعم

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10 / HLG

  • وضع المخرح

    نعم

  • تقنية التعتيم

    تعتيم محلي

  • حركة

    حركة برو

  • وضع الصورة

    9 أوضاع (زاهية ، قياسية ، إقتصادي ، سينما ، رياضة ، لعبة ، خبير مخرج ، خبير (ISF) (غرفة مشرقة) ، (ISF) خبير (غرفة مظلمة))

  • HFR (معدل إطارات عالي)

    4K 120 إطار في الثانية (HDMI)

الألعاب

  • متوافق مع FreeSync (AMD)

    نعم

  • وضع HGIG

    نعم

  • مُحسّن اللعبة

    نعم (لوحة معلومات الألعاب)

  • ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode)

    نعم

  • VRR (معدل التحديث المتغير)

    نعم

إمكانية الوصول

  • تباين عالي

    نعم

  • مقياس رمادي

    نعم

  • عاكس ألوان

    نعم

الأبعاد والأوزان

  • أبعاد التلفزيون بدون حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    1452 x 839 x 44.3

  • أبعاد التلفزيون مع حامل (العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق)

    1452 x 906 x 295

  • أبعاد التغليف ((العرض x الإرتفاع x العمق))

    1600 x 970 x 172

  • حامل التلفزيون (العرض x العمق)

    1167 x 295

  • وزن التلفزيون بدون حامل

    24.5

  • وزن التلفزيون مع حامل

    24.9

  • وزن العبوة

    30.9

  • مثبت Vesa (العرض x الإرتفاع)

    300 x 300

صوتي

  • صوت الذكاء الاصطناعي

    ذكاء إصطناعي للصوت برو (إفتراضي حتى 5.1.2)

  • صوت واضح برو

    نعم

  • WiSA Ready

    نعم (ما يصل إلى 2.1 قناة)

  • مزامنة صوت LG

    نعم

  • مشاركة وضع الصوت

    نعم

  • إخراج الصوت في وقت واحد

    نعم

  • البلوتوث المحيطي المستعد

    نعم (2 طريقة تشغيل)

الاتصال

  • قناة إرجاع الصوت HDMI eARC

    eARC (HDMI 3)

  • دعم البلوتوث

    نعم (v 5.0)

  • مدخل Ethernet

    1ea

  • الربط البسيط (HDMI CEC)

    نعم

  • (الصوت الرقمي البصري خارج)

    1ea

تلفزيون ذكي

  • يعمل مع Apple Homekit

    نعم

  • يعمل مع Apple AirPlay2

    نعم

  • المعرض الفني

    نعم

  • تنبيه رياضي

    نعم

  • نظام التشغيل (OS)

    webOS 22

  • إعدادات العائلة

    نعم

  • ThinQ

    نعم

  • لوحة معلومات المنزل

    نعم

  • كاميرا USB متوافقة

    نعم

رأي المستخدمين

العثور عليه محليًا

اختياراتنا لك

