تلفاز LG UHD AI UA84 مقاس 55 بوصة بدقة 4K الاصطناعي، يدعم HDR10، ونظام WebOS25 لعام 2025

تلفاز LG UHD AI UA84 مقاس 55 بوصة بدقة 4K الاصطناعي، يدعم HDR10، ونظام WebOS25 لعام 2025

تلفاز LG UHD AI UA84 مقاس 55 بوصة بدقة 4K الاصطناعي، يدعم HDR10، ونظام WebOS25 لعام 2025

55UA84006LB
صورة أمامية لتلفزيون UHD UA84 TV، وشعار LG UHD Al في الزاوية العلوية. يصور تلفزيون LG UHD TV أنسجة الطلاء الملونة التي تجتمع معًا.
صورة خلفية لتلفزيون LG UHD UA84 TV.
صورة جانبية لليسار لتلفزيون LG UHD UA84 TV.
صورة أمامية وجانبية لتلفزيون LG UHD AI UA84 TV الذكي بدقة 4K يعرض أبعاد الطول والعرض والارتفاع والعمق.
يضيء معالج alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 باللون الأصفر وتنطلق منه صواعق ضوئية ملونة. يتحدث العنوان عن كيفية تقديم المعالج لجودة 4K ولون مذهل وسطوع مذهل.
مقارنة لما قبل وبعد لكيفية تحسين LG 4K Super Upscaling لجودة الصورة. لوحتان تعرضان الصورة نفسها لطائر ملون يجلس على فرع في غابة، ولوحة على اليمين تتلاشى. يتحدث العنوان عن كيفية تحسين تقنية 4K Super Upscaling للدقة والسطوع والوضوح.
صورة لفتاة ترتدي سترة حمراء تنقسم إلى المنتصف لإظهار الجانب الأيسر في SDR والجانب الأيمن في HDR10 Pro. الجانب الأيمن من الصورة أكثر وضوحًا وتباينًا مقارنة بالجانب الأيسر من الصورة. يشير العنوان إلى كيفية تقديم HDR10 Pro لجودة صورة عالية وتباين أكثر وضوحًا.
تلفزيون LG TV مع شاشة كبيرة جدًا مثبتة على جدار فوق مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar في غرفة معيشة ذات نمط عصري.
شاشة تلفزيون LG TV مع وجود جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote في المقدمة. يتم تمييز زر AI ويظهر نص "اقترح فيلمًا يعجبني". نرى على الشاشة أيقونة المستخدم E، التي تشير إلى قدرة AI Voice ID على تحديد المستخدم وتقديم توصيات مخصصة استنادًا إلى صوته فقط.
جهاز التحكم LG AI Magic Remote مع تمييز زر AI. وحوله توجد الوظائف المختلفة التي يمكن للمستخدم الوصول إليها من الزر. AI Voice ID، وAI Search، وAI Chatbot، وAI Concierge، وAI Picture Wizard، وAI Sound Wizard. يوضح النص أن جهاز التحكم LG AI Magic Remote يكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI experience) باستخدام زر AI مخصص ويمكن استخدامه مثل الماوس الهوائي. ما عليك سوى الإشارة والنقر.
صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.
جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.
يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا. يشرح النص أن AI Chatbot يمكنه فهم قصد المستخدم وتقديم حلول لاستكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها.
الميزات الرئيسية

  • صورة 4K UHD حقيقية، ألوان وتفاصيل مذهلة مع 4K HDR10 Pro.
  • معالج α7 AI Processor Gen8 مع AI Super Upscaling 4K وميزة المساعد الشخصي للصورة والصوت.
  • نظام webOS مع AI Magic Remote يتيح لك البحث الذكي AI Search، والروبوت الذكي AI Chatbot، والمساعد الذكي AI Concierge، بينما يقوم برنامج webOS Re:New بتحديث الجهاز سنويًا لمدة 5 سنوات.
  • تجربة سينمائية حقيقية مدعومة بتقنية 4K HDR10، HLG، وضع صانع الأفلام، وتقنية Advanced Dynamic Tone Mapping.
  • تجربة ألعاب غير محدودة مع HGiG، ALLM، HDMI 2.0 eARC، وتحسين الألعاب
  • الماجيك ريموت غير موجود داخل الكرتونة، ويمكن شراؤه منفصلًا.
المزيد
شعار iF Design Award Winner.

حائز على جائزة iF Design Award

شارة CES Innovation Awards مع عبارة 2025 Honoree.

CES Innovation Awards - 2025 Honoree (webOS Re:New Program)

الأمن الإلكتروني

شعار جائزة اختيار المحررين من AVForums لتلفزيون LG webOS 24 كأفضل نظام تلفزيون ذكي 2024‏/2025.

اختيار المحررين من AVForums - أفضل نظام تلفزيون ذكي لعام 2024‏/2025

"يواصل نظام التشغيل webOS 24 تقديم تجربة ذكية أنيقة وسريعة وسهلة الاستخدام تتسم أيضًا بالحداثة وعدم التقطيع."

*تستند جوائز CES Innovation Awards إلى المواد الوصفية المقدمة إلى الحكام. لم تتحقق CTA من دقة أي تقديم أو من أي مطالبات مقدمة ولم تختبر المنتج الذي تم منحه الجائزة.

تلفزيون LG UHD TV موضوع بزاوية مائلة قليلاً باتجاه اليسار ويصور الرخام الملون الموضوع بألوان مختلفة من الوردي والأزرق والأرجواني. يُضاف شعار معالج alpha 7 4K AI Processor في الزاوية اليمنى السفلية من التلفزيون. شعار LG UHD AI موجود في الزاوية اليسرى السفلية. النص مرئي أيضًا، مدعوم بمعالج LG alpha AI processor.

تلفزيون LG UHD TV موضوع بزاوية مائلة قليلاً باتجاه اليسار ويصور الرخام الملون الموضوع بألوان مختلفة من الوردي والأزرق والأرجواني. يُضاف شعار معالج alpha 7 4K AI Processor في الزاوية اليمنى السفلية من التلفزيون. شعار LG UHD AI موجود في الزاوية اليسرى السفلية. النص مرئي أيضًا، مدعوم بمعالج LG alpha AI processor.

شاهد تفاصيل أكثر دقة بوضوح مطلق

جودة الصورةwebOS للذكاء الاصطناعيجودة الصوتالتصميمالترفيه

تعرّف على معالج alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 القوي والذكي

بفضل التحسينات الكبيرة في الأداء، توفر المعالجة الأسرع من معالج alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 الآن جودة صورة بدقة 4K مع وضوح وعمق أفضل بكثير من ذي قبل.

يضيء معالج alpha 7 AI Processor Gen8 باللون الأصفر وتنطلق منه صواعق ضوئية ملونة.

*مقارنة بنفس مستوى الإدخال في العام، تلفزيون ذكي alpha 5 AI Processor Gen6 استنادًا إلى مقارنة المواصفات الداخلية.

تقنية 4K Super Upscaling تضفي الحيوية على كل إطار

يعزز معالج LG القوي الدقة إلى الجودة الأصلية. استمتع بدقة 4K Super Upscaling وسطوع ووضوح محسَّنين.

مقارنة لما قبل وبعد لكيفية تحسين LG 4K Super Upscaling لجودة الصورة. لوحتان تعرضان الصورة نفسها لطائر ملون يجلس على فرع في غابة، ولوحة على اليمين تتلاشى.

*ستختلف جودة صورة المحتوى الذي تمت ترقيته بناءً على دقة المصدر.

HDR10 Pro

السطوع والألوان النابضة تنقل دقة الشاشة إلى آفاق جديدة. انتقل إلى جودة صورة عالية مع تباين أكثر وضوحًا.

صورة لفتاة ترتدي سترة حمراء تنقسم إلى المنتصف لإظهار الجانب الأيسر في SDR والجانب الأيمن في HDR10 Pro. الجانب الأيمن من الصورة أكثر وضوحًا وتباينًا مقارنة بالجانب الأيسر من الصورة.

*HDR10 Pro هي تقنية طورتها شركة LG Electronics استنادًا إلى جودة الصورة القياسية للمعيار "HDR10".

الجيل التالي من تلفزيون LG AI TV المدعوم بالذكاء الاصطناعي

اكتشف المزيد

جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote يكمل تجربة الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI experience)

تحكم في تلفزيونك بسهولة باستخدام جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote — لا حاجة إلى جهاز إضافي! باستخدام مستشعر الحركة وعجلة التمرير، يمكنك الإشارة والنقر لاستخدامها مثل الماوس الهوائي أو ببساطة يمكنك التحدث لتفعيل ميزة الأوامر الصوتية.

* قد يختلف تصميم AI Magic Remote وتوافره ووظائفه حسب المنطقة واللغة المدعومة، حتى بالنسبة للطراز نفسه.

*قد تتطلب بعض الميزات اتصالاً بالإنترنت.

*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Voice Recognition إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية بلغتها الأم.

عائلة مكونة من أربعة أفراد تجتمع حول تلفزيون LG AI TV. تظهر دائرة حول الشخص الذي يمسك بجهاز التحكم ويظهر اسمه. يعرض ذلك كيف تتعرف ميزة AI Voice ID على التوقيع الصوتي لكل مستخدم. ثم تعرض واجهة webOS بعد ذلك كيف يبدل الذكاء الاصطناعي الحساب تلقائياً ويوصي بمحتوى مخصص.

Al Voice ID

يعرف LG AI Voice ID البصمة الصوتية الفريدة لكل مستخدم ويقدم توصيات مخصصة في اللحظة التي تتحدث فيها.

* قد يتم عرض محتوى مخفض أو محدود حسب المنطقة والاتصال بالشبكة.

*قد يختلف دعم Voice ID حسب المنطقة والبلد ويتوفر على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا.

*يعمل فقط مع التطبيقات التي تدعم حساب Voice ID.

صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.

صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.

AI Search

اسأل تلفزيونك أي شيء. يتعرف الذكاء الاصطناعي المدمج على صوتك ويقدم توصيات مخصصة لطلباتك بسرعة. يمكنك أيضًا الحصول على نتائج وحلول إضافية مع Microsoft Copilot.

*يتوفر البحث بالذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search) على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED وQNED وNanoCell وUHD التي تم إصدارها بدءًا من عام 2024 فصاعدًا. 

*تستخدم الولايات المتحدة وكوريا النماذج اللغوية الكبيرة (LLM).

*يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت. 

يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا.

يتم تشغيل محتوى خيال علمي على شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV. على الشاشة توجد واجهة AI Chatbot. أرسل المستخدم رسالة إلى روبوت الدردشة قائلاً إن الشاشة مظلمة للغاية. قدم روبوت الدردشة حلولاً للطلب. المشهد بأكمله منقسم إلى نصفين. أحد الجانبين أغمق، والجانب الآخر أكثر سطوعًا، مما يوضح كيف حل AI Chatbot المشكلة للمستخدم تلقائيًا.

AI Chatbot

تفاعل مع AI Chatbot من خلال جهاز التحكم AI Magic Remote وعالج جميع المخاوف بدءًا من تكوين الإعدادات إلى استكشاف الأخطاء وإصلاحها. يمكن للذكاء الاصطناعي فهم قصد المستخدم وتوفير حلول فورية.

*يلزم الاتصال بالإنترنت.

*لا تتوفر ميزة AI Chatbot إلا في البلدان التي تدعم معالجة اللغة الطبيعية (NLP) بلغتها الأم.

*من الممكن ربط AI Chatbot بخدمة العملاء.

جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.

جهاز التحكم عن بعد LG AI Magic Remote أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV. يوجد على الشاشة تحية مخصصة من LG AI مع كلمات رئيسية مخصصة بناءً على بحث المستخدم وسجل المشاهدة. من خلال جهاز التحكم يوجد رمز وملصق يوضح أنه يمكن الوصول بسهولة إلى وظيفة AI Concierge بضغطة واحدة قصيرة على زر AI.

AI Concierge

يؤدي الضغط مرة واحدة على زر الذكاء الاصطناعي الموجود بجهاز التحكم عن بُعد إلى فتح تطبيق AI Concierge الذي يوفر كلمات رئيسية وتوصيات مخصصة بناءً على سجل البحث والمشاهدة. 

*قد تختلف القوائم والتطبيقات المدعومة حسب البلد.

*قد تختلف القوائم المعروضة عند الإصدار.

*تختلف توصيات الكلمات المفتاحية وفقاً للتطبيق والوقت من اليوم.

شاشة لمستخدم يمر بعملية تخصيص معالج AI Picture Wizard. يتم عرض سلسلة من الصور مع تمييز اختيارات المستخدم. يظهر رمز تحميل وتظهر صورة أفقية محسنة من اليسار إلى اليمين.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Picture Wizard

تتعرف الخوارزميات المتقدمة على تفضيلاتك من خلال استعراض 1.6 مليار إمكانية صورة. بناءً على اختياراتك، ينشئ التلفزيون صورة مخصصة لك.

شاشة لمستخدم يمر بعملية تخصيص معالج الصوت AI Sound Wizard. يتم تحديد سلسلة من رموز مقاطع الصوت. يتم عرض مغنية جاز وعازف ساكسفون، وتُمثّل الموجات الصوتية الصوت المخصص عبر الصورة المرئية.

LG AI Magic Remote in front of an LG TV screen. On the screen is a personalized greeting from the LG AI with custom keywords based on the user's search and watch history. By the remote is an icon and label showing that the AI Concierge functionality is easily accessible with one short press on the AI button.

AI Sound Wizard

اختر الصوت الذي تريده من مجموعة مختارة من مقاطع الصوت. من 40 مليون معلمة، ينشئ الذكاء الاصطناعي ملفًا صوتيًا مخصصًا يتناسب مع تفضيلاتك.

اسم وشعار webOS Re:New Program مع شارة CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree بالقرب منه.

اسم وشعار webOS Re:New Program مع شارة CES Innovation Awards 2025 Honoree بالقرب منه.

ترقيات جديدة لخمس أعوام مع webOS Re:New Program الحائز على جوائز

احصل على ترقيات كاملة واستمتع بمزايا أحدث الميزات والبرامج. يشعر الحاصل على جائزة CES Innovation لفئة الأمن الإلكتروني بالأمان عندما يعرف أن webOS يحافظ على خصوصيتك وبياناتك آمنة.

*يسري webOS Re:New Program على أجهزة تلفزيون OLED/QNED/NanoCell/UHD TV إصدار عام 2025.

*يدعم webOS Re:New Program ما مجموعه أربع ترقيات على مدى خمس سنوات، والحد هو الإصدار المثبت مسبقاً من webOS، ويختلف جدول الترقية من نهاية الشهر إلى بداية العام.

*قد تختلف التحديثات والجدول الزمني لبعض الميزات والتطبيقات والخدمات حسب الطراز والمنطقة.

*تتوفر الترقيات لطرازات OLED إصدار عام 2022 وطرازات UHD إصدار عام 2023 وما فوقها.

استمتع بما يمكن أن يقدمه لك تلفزيون LG AI TV!

AI Voice ID

AI Search

AI Chatbot ومعالج Al Picture/Sound Wizard

AI Concierge

مع LG Gallery+، يمكنك تنظيم مساحة تناسب ذوقك

اجعل شاشتك تتحول إلى لوحة حية، تتميز بـ 100 قطعة فنية، ومناظر غامرة، ومقاطع فيديو محيطة. ستحافظ تحديثات المكتبة المنتظمة على إثراء مساحتك، حتى عندما لا تشاهد التلفزيون.

*قد يختلف المحتوى المتاح حسب البلد.

*يخضع المحتوى المقدم للتغيير.

خصِّص مساحتك بطرق لا حصر لها

يمكنك تخصيص معرضك المنزلي مع اختيارك من الموسيقى والمرئيات وغير ذلك الكثير. اختر ما تريد عرضه على التلفزيون حسب تفضيلاتك الحالية.

مزامنة الموسيقى والمرئيات مع ما تشعر به

تمتع إقران موسيقى الخلفية بالمرئيات لضبط الحالة المزاجية حسب رغبتك. اختر من بين الموسيقى مُسبَقة الضبط أو حتى قم بتوصيل جهازك المحمول عبر Bluetooth لتشغيل ما يحلو لك.

استعراض لكيفية إعداد تلفزيون LG TV لتشغيل الموسيقى المزاجية لتشغيل المزامنة مع المرئيات.
صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.

صورة مقربة من شاشة تلفزيون LG QNED TV توضح كيفية عمل البحث عن الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI Search). نافذة دردشة صغيرة مفتوحة توضح كيف سأل المستخدم عن الألعاب الرياضية المتاحة. استجاب بحث الذكاء الاصطناعي (AI search) عبر الدردشة وعرض صور مصغرة للمحتويات المتاحة. هناك أيضًا مطالبة بسؤال لـ Microsoft Copilot.

يمكنك الوصول بسهولة إلى Google Photos وعرض ذكرياتك

قم بتوصيل حسابك على Google Photos بالتلفزيون بسهولة باستخدام هاتفك. يمكنك تخصيص مساحتك بسهولة باستخدام محتوى من مكتبة الصور لديك.

*تعمل الميزة عند تسجيل الدخول إلى حسابك على Google Photos ولديك 10 صور على الأقل في التطبيق. 

تظهر لوحة المعلومات على تلفزيون LG TV مثبت على الحائط. يتم عرض الوظائف المختلفة من تحديثات الطقس والتنبيهات الرياضية وبرنامج جدولة التلفزيون وHome Hub وتقويم Google.

تظهر لوحة المعلومات على تلفزيون LG TV مثبت على الحائط. يتم عرض الوظائف المختلفة من تحديثات الطقس والتنبيهات الرياضية وبرنامج جدولة التلفزيون وHome Hub وتقويم Google.

ابقَ على اطلاع باستخدام لوحة معلومات مخصصة شاملة

اطلع على المعلومات المهمة في لمحة سريعة. احصل على تحديثات الطقس، والتنبيهات الرياضية، وشاهد تقويم Google Calendar، بل وقم أيضًا بإعداد إشعارات Home Hub، وعرض الحجوزات والمزيد.

*الوصول إلى تقويم Google يتطلب وجود حساب في Google.

تتكيف الإعدادات الذكية مع التغييرات في بيئتك

Always Ready

مع توفير الطاقة، لا يزال بإمكانك الاستمتاع بالأعمال الفنية المحددة أو الصور المنسقة وعرضها من خلال Gallery+ عند إيقاف تشغيل التلفزيون، مما يجعله لوحة رقمية.

AI Brightness Control

تكتشف المستشعرات المدمجة في التلفزيون الضوء وتضبط سطوع الشاشة وفقًا لذلك لضمان مشاهدة محسنة في أي إضاءة.

مستشعر الحركة

ميزة اكتشاف الحركة تتيح للتلفزيون الاستجابة بذكاء، مع تبديل الأوضاع بناءً على ما إذا كنت قريبًا أم لا.

*قد تختلف مستشعرات السطوع حسب الطراز.

*لا تتوفر مستشعرات الحركة إلا في الطرازين M5 وG5 فقط. 

جهاز تحكم عن بعد في التلفزيون أمام شاشة تلفزيون LG TV مع Home Hub. يتم عرض جميع الوظائف وعناصر التحكم على الأجهزة الذكية الأخرى.

Home Hub، المنصة الشاملة لمنزلك الذكي

يمكنك إدارة مختلف أجهزة LG المنزلية بسلاسة، إلى جانب أجهزة Google Home والمزيد. استمتع بتجربة الراحة القصوى للتحكم في منزلك بالكامل من خلال لوحة معلومات واحدة سهلة الاستخدام. 

*LG تدعم أجهزة 'Matter' Wi-Fi. قد تختلف الخدمات والميزات المدعومة من "Matter" باختلاف الأجهزة المتصلة. يجب أن يكون الاتصال المبدئي لـ ThinQ وMatter عبر تطبيق ThinQ للهاتف المحمول.

*لا يمكن استخدام الوظيفة الصوتية بدون استخدام اليدين بدون جهاز تحكم عن بُعد إلا مع معالج alpha 9 AI Processor وalpha 11 AI Processor. قد يختلف ذلك باختلاف المنتجات والمناطق.

يعمل AI Sound Pro على ضبط صوتك من أجل التأثير

*يجب تنشيط صوت AI Clear Sound من خلال قائمة وضع الصوت.

*قد يختلف الصوت وفقًا لبيئة الاستماع. 

عزز الصوت مع تلفزيون LG TV ومكبر الصوت LG Soundbar

*يمكن شراء مكبر الصوت Soundbar بشكل منفصل. 

*قد يختلف التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت Soundbar Mode حسب طراز مكبر الصوت.

*يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. يتعيّن الاتصال بالشبكة للتحديثات. 

*قد تختلف طرازات مكبر الصوت Soundbar المتوافقة مع التلفزيون حسب المنطقة والبلد.

*استخدام جهاز التحكم في تلفزيون LG TV يقتصر على ميزات معينة فقط.

Find the best LG Soundbar and LG TV pair

اعثر على أفضل مكبر صوت LG Soundbar وتلفزيون LG TV

*قد تختلف المزايا حسب الطراز. يرجى الاطلاع على صفحة كل منتج للاطلاع على المواصفات التفصيلية.

تلفزيون كبير للغاية

شاهد جميع الأفلام والرياضة والألعاب المفضلة لديك على تلفزيون LG Ultra Big TV. استمتع بدقة عالية على شاشة فائقة النطاق.

تلفزيون LG TV مع شاشة كبيرة جدًا مثبتة على جدار فوق مكبر الصوت LG Soundbar في غرفة معيشة ذات نمط عصري.

*يتوفر الطراز UA75 بحد أقصى 86 بوصة وقد يختلف المقاس حسب المنطقة.

تصميم نحيف

أضف لمسة عصرية مع تصميم أنيق يتناغم مع مساحتك برشاقة.

تلفزيون LG UHD TV مثبت على جدار فوق مكبر صوت LG Soundbar في غرفة معيشة عصرية. يصور تلفزيون LG UHD TV خلفية ملونة.

*يسري التصميم الرفيع على 65/55/50/43 بوصة من UA75.

شخص في غرفة معيشة يحمل هاتفه. يوجد على الهاتف أيقونة إرسال توضح أن شاشة الهاتف تبث محتواها على التلفزيون. توجد على التلفزيون مباراة كرة سلة على الجانب تظهر الشاشة المتطابقة، تعرض إحصائيات اللاعب.

حقق أقصى قدر من المتعة، واستخدم شاشات متعددة مع Multi View

حقق أقصى استفادة من تلفزيونك مع Multi View. اعرض محتوى أجهزتك عبر Google Cast وAirPlay. قسِّم شاشتك إلى طريقتي عرض منفصلتين لتوفير ترفيه سلس متعدد الشاشات.

*إعدادات الصورة والصوت على كلتا الشاشتين هي نفسها. 

*Apple وشعار Apple وApple TV وAirPlay وHomeKit هي علامات تجارية لشركة Apple Inc في الولايات المتحدة والبلدان الأخرى.

*دعم لـ AirPlay 2 وHomeKit وChromecast، وقد يختلف الدعم حسب المنطقة واللغة.

شاشة رئيسية لقنوات LG Channels تعرض مجموعة متنوعة من المحتوى المتاح على تلفزيون LG TV.

بث مجموعة متنوعة من المحتوى. مجاني.

تضع خدمة البث الحصرية من LG، قنوات LG Channels، مجموعة كبيرة من القنوات المباشرة وعند الطلب في متناول يدك مجانًا. 

*قد يختلف المحتوى والتطبيقات المتاحة حسب البلد والمنتج والمنطقة. 

ثلاثة رموز مختلفة توضح كيف يمكن استخدام قنوات LG Channels فقط دون الحاجة إلى الاشتراك أو الدفع أو إعداد أي صندوق علوي محيطي.

بدون تكلفة. بدون تعاقدات. بدون كابلات.

كل ما عليك فعله هو ضبطه وبدء المشاهدة دون القلق بشأن التكاليف الخفية أو تثبيت جهاز الاستقبال وفك التشفير. 

تعمل بوابة الألعاب على تحويل تلفزيونك إلى مركز ألعاب مثالي

استمتع بآلاف الألعاب مباشرةً على تلفزيون LG TV مع إمكانية الوصول إلى GeForce NOW وAmazon Luna وBlacknut وBoosteroid! استمتع بمجموعة واسعة من تجارب الألعاب - من عناوين AAA مع لوحة الألعاب إلى الألعاب غير الرسمية التي يمكن لعبها باستخدام جهاز التحكم عن بُعد.

الشاشة الرئيسية لمنصة الألعاب. يتحرك المؤشر وينقر لإظهار العديد من عناوين الألعاب الشائعة، والوظيفة المضافة المتمثلة في القدرة على تحديد الألعاب اعتمادًا على نوع وحدة التحكم لديك سواء كانت لوحة ألعاب أو جهاز تحكم عن بُعد.

*قد يختلف دعم بوابة الألعاب حسب البلد.

*قد يختلف دعم خدمات الألعاب السحابية والألعاب داخل بوابة الألعاب حسب البلد.

*قد تتطلب بعض خدمات الألعاب اشتراكًا ولوحة ألعاب.

تجربة ألعاب قوية

استمتع بتجربة ألعاب الذروة مع VRR. ابدأ لعبتك دون تأخير يعيق أدائك. 

يد تحمل جهاز التحكم في الألعاب أمام شاشة تعرض لعبة فيديو لسيارات السباق. يظهر شعار VRR في الزاوية اليسرى العلوية وتظهر الشهادات الأخرى ذات الصلة.

*يعمل فقط مع الألعاب أو مدخلات الكمبيوتر الشخصي التي تدعم 60Hz. 

Ambient FILMMAKER MODE

استمتع بتجربة السينما التي أرادها المخرج مع FILMMAKER MODE مع تعويض الضوء المحيط الذي يتكيف مع البيئة المحيطة ويحافظ على الصور أقرب ما يمكن إلى شكلها الأصلي.

مُخرِج أمام لوحة التحكم يقوم بتحرير فيلم "Killers of the Flower Moon" على تلفزيون LG NanoCell TV. في الجزء السفلي الأيسر من الصورة شعار FILMMAKER MODE™.

*Ambient FILMMAKER MODE هو علامة تجارية لشركة UHD Alliance, Inc. 

*يبدأ تشغيل وضع Ambient FILMMAKER MODE تلقائيًا على AppleTV+ وتطبيق Amazon Prime video.

*الصور أعلاه في صفحة تفاصيل المنتج هذه هي لأغراض توضيحية فقط. راجع صور المعرض للحصول على تمثيل أكثر دقة.

*تتم محاكاة جميع الصور أعلاه.

*يختلف توافر الخدمة حسب المنطقة والبلد.

*قد تختلف الخدمات المخصصة حسب سياسات تطبيق الطرف الثالث.

جميع المواصفات

رأي المستخدمين

اختياراتنا لك

