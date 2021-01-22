We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Electronics recibe más de 190 galardones en CES 2021, un nuevo récord de la compañía
Entre los premios se encuentran el reconocimiento por séptimo año consecutivo a la LG OLED TV, líder del mercado, al nuevo smartphone LG Rollable y a los frigoríficos InstaView de LG
Seúl, 22 de enero de 2021 — LG Electronics (LG) consiguió la mayor cantidad de premios CES® en el evento totalmente digital de 2021, un momento crucial en la historia del sector tecnológico, con más de 190 distinciones en las categorías de electrodomésticos, entretenimiento en el hogar, IT y dispositivos móviles.
Entre los premios, destaca el Best of CES Award de Engadget (programa oficial de premios del CES) en la categoría de televisores otorgado a la LG OLED por séptimo año consecutivo. En 2021, el aclamado OLED TV de la serie LG C1 sobresalió entre los miles de nuevos televisores mostrados. Por su parte, el LG Rollable también recibió el Best of CES Award al Mejor Teléfono/ Dispositivo Móvil tras ser presentado por primera vez durante la rueda de prensa de la compañía.
Cabe señalar que los televisores OLED TV de LG se alzaron con los principales premios y honores de la industria, demostrando su importancia en el CES. Por ejemplo, el LG OLED evo de la serie G1 recibió honores de The Verge, Rolling Stone y Gear Patrol, mientras que el nuevo OLED TV de la serie LG A fue premiado por Digital Trends con el Top Tech of CES 2021Award: Best in Show, definiéndolo como un “producto pragmático” y “maná del cielo” debido a la combinación de calidad y precio atractivo para el público.
Los nuevos frigoríficos InstaView™ Door-in-Door® de LG también destacaron en la categoría de electrodomésticos, con elogios de Tom's Guide, WIRED, Newsweek y PCMag. Por otro lado, la elegante solución de lavandería LG WashTower™ fue reconocida por publicaciones lifestyle líderes como House Beautiful y Best Products.
Dentro del programa oficial de premios de CTA, LG obtuvo 24 CES Innovation Awards, incluyendo dos premios Best of Innovation otorgados al OLED TV C1 de LG y al frigorífico InstaView ThinQ de LG con reconocimiento de voz. Los mayores expertos en tecnología de medios como USA Today/Reviewed, CNET, CNN, The Wall Street Journal, The Verge, Women’s Health, Business Insider, entre otros, han destacado los productos e innovaciones de LG.
Los principales premios obtenidos por LG en CES 2021 incluyen:
LG C1 4K OLED TVs
- Engadget: Best of CES 2021
- CNET: Best TVs of CES 2021
- Gear Patrol:Best and Wildest TVs of CES 2021
- USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Award
- Techlicious: Top Picks of CES 2021 Awards
LG G1 Gallery Series “evo” 4K OLED TVs
- Business Insider: The Best TVs of CES 2021
- CNET: Best TVs of CES 2021
- Digital Trends: Best TVs of CES 2021
- HD Guru: Best OLED TV Design
- IGN: CES 2021 – Biggest and Best Reveals
LG A1 4K OLED TVs
- Digital Trends: Top Tech of CES 2021 Awards
- USA Today/Reviewed.com CES Editors’ Choice Award
- T3: CES 2021’s Best TVs
- Wirecutter: What We’re Most Looking Forward To
LG QNED Mini LED TV
- CNET: Best TVs of CES 2021
- TWICE Picks Awards 2021
- Tom’s Guide: Best TVs of CES 2021
- Gizmodo: All The Best New TVs Announced at CES 2021
LG UltraFine OLED Pro Monitor
- Android Authority: CES 2021 Top Picks Awards
- Digital Trends: Best Monitors of CES 2021
- Gear Patrol: Best Things We’ve Seen Out of CES 2021
- Newsweek: Best of CES 2021
LG Rollable Smartphone
- CNN: The Best Tech of CES 2021
- Digital Trends: The 15 Coolest Gadgets at CES 2021
- Engadget: Best of CES 2021
- FOX News: Best of CES
- Robb Report: The 10 Best Gadgets and Gear at CES 2021
- Wall Street Journal: Best of CES 2021
LG WashTower
- T3: Best Smart Home Kit of CES 2021
- House Beautiful: Best of CES
- CTA Innovation Award
- Best Products: CES 2021’s Absolute Best
- Android Authority: CES 2021 Top Picks Awards
LG InstaView Door-in-Door Refrigerator
- Residential Systems Picks Award
- Tom’s Guide: CES 2021 Awards
- PCMag: TechX Awards
- Newsweek: Best of CES 2021
- Business Insider: The 15 Best New Products Revealed at CES 2021
LG InstaView Range with Air Sous Vide
- com: CES Editor’s Choice Awards 2021
- T3: Best of CES 2021 Awards
- Techlicious: Top Picks of CES 2021 Awards
LG CordZeroThinQ A9 Kompressor+
- Business Insider: 11 Best Home Appliances and Fixtures of CES 2021
- CTA Innovation Award
- com: CES Editor’s Choice Awards 2021
- Women’s Health: The Best New Technology at CES 2021
Para más detalles sobre los premios de LG en el CES e información adicional sobre los productos anunciados, visite www.LGnewsroom.com.
