Barra de Sonido inalámbrica de 2.1 canales y 40W de Potencia, Diseño Compacto y TV Sound Sync

SK1D

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Barra de Sonido inalámbrica de 2.1 canales y 40W de Potencia, Diseño Compacto y TV Sound Sync

SK1D

Barra de Sonido inalámbrica de 2.1 canales y 40W de Potencia, Diseño Compacto y TV Sound Sync

(0)
Todas las especificaciones

CANALES Y POTENCIA

  • Potencia

    100 Watts

  • Canales

    2.0

  • Potencia de los Parlantes

    50W x 2 (2 Tweeter)

INFORMACIÓN DE PARLANTES

  • SPL

    82dB

  • Diseño

    Compacto

  • Tweeter - Solo Frontal

    2cm

  • Woofer

    2.2"

  • Impedancia

    4ohm

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Portable In (3.5Ø)

  • Optico Digital

    Sí (1)

  • USB

  • Bluetooth 4.0

MODOS DE SONIDO

  • ASC (Control Adecuado de Sonido)

  • Standard

  • Cinema (Ampliación del Campo SoNoro)

  • EQ Usuario

  • Modo NocturNo

  • Control de rango dinámico

FUNCIONALIDAD

  • Control por Bluetooth App.

    Android

  • Bluetooth Stand-By

  • Funciones desde el control remoto de TV

    Vol + , - , Mute

  • Sound Sync Bluetooth (LG TV)

  • Sound Sync Óptico digital

  • Encendido Automático on/off

    Bluetooth (LG TV)

  • Mute

FORMATOS DE REPRODUCCIÓN

  • LPCM

  • Dolby Digital

  • DTS Digital Surround

  • MP3

  • WMA

INFORMACIÓN CONEXIÓN ELECTRICA

  • Cable de Poder

    110~220V, 50/60Hz

  • Consumo de energía apagado

    ↓0.5W

  • Consumo de energía

    27W

ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS

  • Manual de Usuario

  • Control Remoto

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

  • Cable Óptico Digital

    No

DIMENSIONES(CM)(ANCHO X ALTURA X PROFUNDIDAD)

  • Unidad Principal

    95 x 7.1 x 4.7

  • Peso Neto

    2.47 Kg

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

