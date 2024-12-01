Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Altavoz Bluetooth LG XBOOM 360 XO2T con sonido onmidireccional de 20W de potencia y hasta 15 horas de batería

Altavoz Bluetooth LG XBOOM 360 XO2T con sonido onmidireccional de 20W de potencia y hasta 15 horas de batería

XO2TBE

Altavoz Bluetooth LG XBOOM 360 XO2T con sonido onmidireccional de 20W de potencia y hasta 15 horas de batería

LG XBOOM Go XO2T
(1)Con respecto a cualquier altavoz de proyección frontal.
(2)Según las pruebas de calidad interna de LGE, la batería dura hasta 15 horas cuando no se utilizan las luces LED, el ecualizador y un volumen al 50%.
(3)Producto resistente al polvo, protegido contra el contacto y contra las salpicaduras de agua. Se recomienda mantener alejado el producto de fuentes de calor y/o agua.
(4)Compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0.
Una mujer sentada en el sofá con su perro y escuchando música con LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Iluminación de ambiente personalizable

Llena tu espacio de luz y sonido, y conéctate con tu estado de ánimo.

Video de diseño del XO2T. Reproduce el vídeo.
Auténtico sonido envolvente 360º

Sumérgete en una experiencia de sonido 360º

Disfruta de tu música favorita estés donde estés. La tecnología de sonido de LG combinada con la forma del altavoz, hace que el sonido se escuche por igual en toda la estancia con un audio omnidireccional natural y de alta calidad.

Una imagen de onda de sonido para mostrar el sonido omnidireccional 360 de LG XBOOM 360 XO2T.

Altavoz de 2 vías

Disfruta del sonido más premium

Sonido más claro y nítido en todas las direcciones, incluso verticalmente. Fabricado con materiales de primera calidad, su altavoz de 2 vías mejora la claridad y precisión del sonido. Siente agudos extendidos, medios precisos y graves potentes(1).
(1) Con respecto a cualquier altavoz de proyección frontal.
Iluminación 360

Déjate envolver por la luz de ambiente

Personaliza la iluminación de tu espacio. Puedes cambiar libremente el color de la luz para expresar tus sentimientos. La estructura del altavoz XO2T está diseñada para iluminar toda la habitación en 360 grados.
Elegante diseño 360 que combina con tu estilo

Estética que combina con el diseño de tu hogar

No es solo un altavoz, es un complemento de decoración para tu hogar. LG XO2 está diseñado para dar calidez y sofisticación a cualquier habitación. Su forma cónica transmite un aire de estabilidad, mientras que los colores elegantes agregan una belleza estética que combina armoniosamente con una variedad de interiores.
One Touch Mode

Sencillo y automático

Una vez hayas configurado tus ajustes favoritos, el altavoz XO2T lo hará todo por ti con tan solo un toque.
*El modo "One Touch Mode" requiere una configuración inicial. Debe habilitar el modo de un solo toque en la aplicación XBOOM.
Aplicación XBOOM

Configuración rápida para una mayor comodidad

Con la aplicación XBOOM podrás personalizar el audio y la iluminación 360º. Controla tus listas de reproducción, el ecualizador y mucho más, todo desde tu móvil.
Conexión Bluetooth con tu TV

Potencia tu experiencia audiovisual

XO2T es el altavoz que te trae el cine a casa con un sonido envolvente. Simplemente conecta un par de XO2T a tu televisor LG. Siente un audio más inmersivo en todos los sentidos.

*Los altavoces deben ser del mismo modelo (por ejemplo, XO2T con XO2T).

IP55

A prueba de agua y polvo

La clasificación de resistencia al agua IP55 hace que el XO2T anime el ambiente, estés donde estés.

*La clasificación IP55 es la combinación de IP5X e IPX5. IP5X significa resistente al polvo. Los productos están protegidos contra una entrada limitada de polvo con el funcionamiento normal, pero no son completamente herméticos al polvo.

Hasta 15 horas de batería

Disfruta de la música en cualquier lugar durante más tiempo.

Disfruta de la música en cualquier lugar y durante más tiempo. XO2T reproduce música con hasta 15 horas de duración de la batería.
*La duración real de la batería varía según la conectividad de red y el uso de la iluminación.
*Según las pruebas de calidad internas de LGE, la batería del altavoz dura hasta 15 horas respectivamente con un volumen del 50%, el ecualizador y el LED están apagados.
Todas las especificaciones

CÓDICO EAN

  • Códico EAN

    8806084417749

ALTAVOZ

  • Tipo de Tweeter

    Cono

  • Woofer

    3" x 1

  • Radiador Pasivo

    Si

  • Medida del Tweeter

    1" x 1

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Version de Bluetooth

    5.3

GENERAL

  • Número de canales

    1ch (2Way)

  • Potencia de Salida

    20W

EQ

  • Sound Boost

    Si

  • Estándar

    Si

  • EQ Personalizada (App)

    Si

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • SBC

    Si

  • AAC

    Si

ALIMENTACIÓN

  • Tipo USB-C

    Si

BATERÍA

  • Tiempo de Carga de la Batería (Hrs)

    4

  • Duración de la Batería (Hrs)

    15

CONSUMO

  • Consumo en Activo

    10W

  • modo Stand-by

    0.5W

FACILIDADES

  • Multipunto

    Si

  • Wireless party link (Dual mode)

    Si

  • Wireless party link (Multi mode)

    Si

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Si

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Si

  • Comandos de Voz (Google assistant, Siri)

    Si

  • Resistencia Agua/Salpicaduras

    IP55

  • Indicador de Batería

    Si

  • Altavoz del teléfono

    Si

  • Bloqueo de Seguridad

    Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Altavoz

    119 x 209 x 119

  • Embalaje

    165 x 282 x 165

PESO

  • Peso Neto

    0,9 kg

  • Gross Weight

    1,5 kg

ACCESORIOS

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

  • Tipo de Cable USB-C

    Si

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

