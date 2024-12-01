We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
PL2
XBOOM Go PL2
(0)
Todas las especificaciones
AMPLIFICADOR
-
Potencia
5W
-
Canales
Sí (1)
-
Dual Action Bass
Sí
AUDIO
-
Sonido Meridian
Sí
-
SBC
Sí
-
AAC
Sí
-
Radiador Pasivo
Sí
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Bluetooth 5.0
Sí
-
Comandos de voz Google y Siri*
Sí (Es necesaria conexión al móvil)
-
App móvil Android y iOS
Sí
-
Dual Play
Sí
BATERÍA
-
Autonomía
Hasta 10h
-
Componentes
Litio-Ion
-
mAh
1500mAh
OTROS
-
Protección al agua IPX5
Sí
-
Disponible en varios colores
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual Sencillo
Sí
-
Garantía
Sí
-
Cable USB-C
Sí
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
