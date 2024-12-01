Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Altavoz de gran potencia LG XBOOM La Bestia RNC5 con 300W de potencia

⁽¹⁾App XBOOM es compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0.

"Una vista de ángulo del lado derecho de LG XBOOM RNC5 sobre un fondo púrpura. La luz de XBOOM también es morada. Y una pantalla de un TV muestra una escena de concierto."

Sonido de alta potencia para tus fiestas

Déjate liar con La Bestia LG XBOOM RNC5.
Monta las mejores fiestas con su refuerzo de graves doble (Bass Boost), sus woofers con luz y el resto de sus funciones bestiales.
Todas las especificaciones

ALTAVOCES

  • 300W

  • 3 Altavoces de 2 vías

  • Woofer de 8"

  • 2 x Tweeter de 2"

CONECTIVIDAD

  • USB1

  • USB2

  • FM / DAB+

  • Optical

  • Bluetooth 4.0

  • Entrada Micro (6.3mm) / Entrada Guitarra (6.3mm)

FUNCIONES

  • Formatos de Audio

    MP3, WMA, Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codec

  • User EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast

  • Compatible con App XBOOM Bluetooth (Android/iOS)

  • Altavoz con iluminación Multicolor RGB

  • Wireless Party Link (Twin Mode)

  • Efectos DJ (Por App)

    Loop, Scratcher, Sampler Creator, Auto DJ

  • Funciones Karaoke (por APP)

    Efectos voz, Cancelador de voz, Cambio de Registro, modo Echo

  • Sound Sync Bluetooth / Óptico

DIMENSIONES

  • Dimensiones Equipo ( An x Al x Fn)

    330 x 685 x 344mm

  • Peso unidad principal

    13.8Kg

  • Dimensiones Embalaje (An x Al x Fn)

    436 x 761 x 396

  • Peso embalaje

    16.6Kg

OTROS

  • Mando MA2

  • Pilas AAAx2

  • Manual Simple

  • Garantía

  • Antena DAB+

  • Asa Transporte

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

LG XBOOM RNC5 ladeado a la izquierda sobre fondo negro. Las ondas de sonido moradas salen de los woofers.

Refuerzo de graves doble (Bass Boost)

Siente los graves potentes

Haz vibrar la fiesta con los bajos atronadores del LG XBOOM RNC5 para que además de escucharlos, puedas sentirlos.
Iluminación LED multicolor

¡Ilumina la fiesta!

Crea un espectáculo de luces con diferentes colores al ritmo de la música para aumentar la diversión de la fiesta.

Monta las mejores fiestas

Primer plano de la parte superior del LG RNC5. Dos smartphones con la luz trasera encendida parpadean a su alrededor. Detrás del altavoz hay un ecualizador de colores.

Luces de discoteca

La luz trasera de tu móvil se sincroniza al ritmo de la música

Ilumina la fiesta. Recrea los destellos de la luz estroboscópica de la pista de baile conectando hasta tres móviles. Muévelos por la fiesta o coloca uno sobre el altavoz mientras sus luces traseras parpadean al ritmo de la música.

*Funcionalidad solo disponible para Android.

Toma el control de la pista de baile con los efectos DJ

Haz que todos bailen. Diviértete con la gran variedad de efecto sonoros de DJ directamente desde la aplicación XBOOM en Android o iOS, o contrólalo directamente desde la mesa DJ del altavoz.

Una mano sostiene un smartphone, mostrando la aplicación DJ.

*Las actualizaciones de la aplicación estarán disponibles.
*App XBOOM es compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0.

Conectividad versátil

Monta tu propio concierto

Elige entre una gran variedad de opciones para disfrutar de la música. Puedes montar tu concierto gracias a la entrada de micrófono y la de guitarra; o reproducir tu música a través de un USB, Bluetooth o la radio.

Una escena de concierto. Los iconos Entrada de Guitarra, USB, Bluetooth y Radio se muestran debajo de la imagen.

Convierte tu fiesta en un karaoke

Canta a pleno pulmón

Con LG XBOOM RNC5, puedes convertir tu fiesta en un karaoke. Conecta tu micrófono, ajusta su volumen y el de la música por separado y canta a pleno pulmón. Conecta tu guitarra y monta tu propio concierto acústico.

*El micrófono no está incluido. Se adquiere por separado.
**El sonido vocal es el volumen del micrófono para tu propia voz.

Conecta dos altavoces con Wireless Party Link

Duplica tu diversión

Conecta de forma inalámbrica dos LG XBOOM RNC5 para duplicar la potencia de sonido. Mayor sonido solo significa una cosa: mejores fiestas y más diversión para que te dejes liar.
Guarda tus sesiones

Revive la diversión con tus amigos

Graba tus listas de reproducción y mezclas de DJ en un USB para volver a escucharlas en cualquier momento. Cópialas en otro USB o envíaselas a tus amigos por Bluetooth®.

*No dispone de almacenamiento interno.

Multi Bluetooth y App XBOOM

Comparte tus listas de reproducción

Empareja tres dispositivos al mismo tiempo a través de la app XBOOM. Controla la lista de reproducción desde cualquiera de ellos sin interrumpir la música. Consíguela en Google Play o App Store.

Un smartphone está en un LG XBOOM RNC5 con otros dos smartphones flotando a su alrededor. El logotipo de Bluetooth se muestra entre ambos teléfonos.

*Las actualizaciones de la aplicación estarán disponibles.
*App XBOOM es compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0.

Sumérgete aún más con TV Sound Sync LG

Disfruta de tus contenidos favoritos

Conecta el LG XBOOM RNC9 a tu televisor LG mediante un cable óptico o por Bluetooth® para disfrutar de un sonido impresionante que inunde la estancia.

Gente viendo la TV en una pared con una LG XBOOM RNC5 a su derecha. El televisor muestra una película.

