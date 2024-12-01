We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
ON2DN
LG XBOOM ON2DN
(0)
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
2 Vías, 2 Altavoces
Sí
-
Tweeter
2”
-
Woofer
6,5”
AUDIO
-
MP3, WMA
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Entrada USB
Sí
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Sí
-
Entrada Micro (ɸ6.3)
Sí
-
Entrada Guitarra ( ɸ6.3)
Sí
-
TV Sound Sync (por BT)
Sí
OTROS
-
Auto DJ por App
No
-
Función Karaoke
Sí
-
Efectos de Voz
Sí
-
Cancelador de Voz
Sí
-
Ecualizaciones predefinidas y personalizables
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual básico
Sí
-
Mando a distancia
Sí
-
3 pilas AAA
Sí
DIMENSIONES
-
Unidad Principal
30 x 39 x 32.4
-
Peso
6,5Kg
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
