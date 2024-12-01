Tone Free FN4

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Todas las especificaciones
TIPO
-
Auriculares inalámbricos
Sí
-
True Wireless
Sí
PROTECCIÓN
-
Resistencia al agua IPX4
Sí
BATERÍA
-
Carga rápida
5 minutos, 1 hora de uso
-
Estuche de carga
Sí
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Bluetooth 5.0
Sí
-
App móvil LG Tone & Talk™ Android
Sí
-
Comandos de voz Google
Sí
SONIDO
-
Sonido Meridian
Sí
-
Multicapa de metal
Sí
-
Doble micrófono
Sí
-
Sonido ambiente
Sí
OTROS
-
Localizador de auriculares
Sí
-
Manual Sencillo
Sí
-
Garantía
Sí
-
Cable USB-C
Sí
-
Compatible con TV
Sí
-
Auto limpieza
Sí
