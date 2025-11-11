About Cookies on This Site

LG xboom Buds Plus - auriculares inalámbricos, bluetooth, cancelación de ruido, EQ adaptativa, hasta 30h batería, resistencia IPX4, grafeno, negro

LG xboom Buds Plus - auriculares inalámbricos, bluetooth, cancelación de ruido, EQ adaptativa, hasta 30h batería, resistencia IPX4, grafeno, negro

LG xboom Buds Plus - auriculares inalámbricos, bluetooth, cancelación de ruido, EQ adaptativa, hasta 30h batería, resistencia IPX4, grafeno, negro

BUDSPLUS
USP card: LG xboom Buds, reinspired by will.i.am
USP card: Pristine sound from graphene
USP card: Outstanding noise cancellation
USP card: Tailored sound for your ear
USP card: Sanitize your buds while charging
USP card: Connect to a world of entertainment
Características principales

  • ÚLTIMA TECNOLOGÍA EN GRAFENO: sonido más profundo, nítido y envolvente gracias a este material que ofrece gran resistencia y es perfecto conductor para ofrecer un sonido impecable.
  • EXPERIENCIA DE ESCUCHA OPTIMIZADA CON EQUALIZACIÓN ADAPTATIVA: Los auriculares analizan cómo se ajustan en tu oído, y el sonido se ecualiza automáticamente para ofrecer una experiencia única adaptada a tu oido.
  • BASE DE CARGA UVNANO. La exclusiva tecnología UVnano elimina el 99,9% de las bacterias de las almohadillas de los auriculares con solo 10 minutos de carga en la base y su luz ultravioleta.
  • CONECTIVIDAD SIN LÍMITES: Con Auracast conecta varios dispositivos xboom y disfruta de un audio sincronizado, incluso sin conectividad directa con smartphones. También conéctalos a dispositivos sin Bluetooth a través del cable y el estuche, y déjate liar.
  • HASTA 30H DE BATERÍA: disfruta de hasta 10 horas de escucha continua y 30 horas de batería con cargas intermedias en el estuche.
  • CARGA FÁCIL Y SIN CABLES: coloca el estuche de los auriculares sobre una base de carga inalámbrica o sobre tu smartphone para cargarlos.
will.i.am en traje blanco y gafas de sol enseñando su lado derecho mirando el auricular en la oreja con el dedo índice izquierdo.

LG xboom Buds Plus, en colaboración con will.i.am

Presentamos los nuevos xboom Buds Plus, diseñados junto a will.i.am. Descubre el sonido absoluto, con un diseño que marca la diferencia.

La cuna de xboom buds se coloca totalmente abierta con dos auriculares flotando por encima.

La cuna de xboom buds se coloca totalmente abierta con dos auriculares flotando por encima.

will.i.am, perfecciona el sonido de los LG xboom Buds Plus

LG presenta su nueva gama de xboom, que incluye altavoces inalámbricos y auriculares, en colaboración con will.i.am. Con nueve premios Grammy, will.i.am es un verdadero icono de la cultura pop. Gracias a su experiencia como director de innovación creativa en Intel, y creador de RAiDiO.FTY, una plataforma de radio basada en inteligencia artificial, will.i.am ha perfeccionado los xboom Buds para ofrecer un sonido y una calidad de llamadas insuperables.

Featuresxboom Buds Plusxboom Budsxboom Buds Plus
xboom Buds Plus image
xboom Buds Plus
xboom Buds image
xboom Buds
xboom Buds Plus image
xboom Buds Plus
Descripción de productoAuriculares avanzados con sonido superior y fácil uso.Auriculares estándar, ideales para diversas actividades cotidianas.Auriculares con batería de larga duración, con cancelación de ruido perfectos para usar en un espacio interior.
Ajuste mejoradoRecomendado para gente que viaja mucho o suele hacer deporte.Recomendado para utilizar en espacios interiores como cafeterías y bibliotecas.
Driver de grafenoOOO
Ecualizador adaptativoO
Cancelación activa de ruidoReducción de ruido ambiente y cancelación activa de ruidoReducción de ruido ambiente y cancelación activa de ruidoCancelación leve de ruido.
Sonido de llamada cristalina6 micrófonos con tecnología beamforming y algoritmo de reducción de ruido AI.
AuracastOO
PlugWirelessO
Carga inalámbricaO
Limpieza UVnanoO
Duración de la bateríaHasta 30 horas de bateríaMás de 30 horas
Mejor recomendado paraRecomendado para estudiantes y trabajadores.
Salud de la bateriaHasta 30 horas de batería*
Llamadas cristalinas6 micrófonos con tecnología beamforming y algoritmo de reducción de ruido AI.3 micrófonos con reducción de ruido por IA
Descubre másDescubre másDescubre más

will.i.am, perfecciona el sonido de los LG xboom Buds Plus

En la imagen superior, will.i.am trabaja en un estudio de grabación con un chaleco rojo mirando fijamente a una pantalla situada delante de él. En la imagen inferior, will.i.am también trabaja en un estudio mirando fijamente a una pantalla con ventanas verdes.

Los nuevos xboom Buds Plus, con un diseño innovador

Arriba, a la izquierda, la cara posterior de Will.i.am mira hacia su lado izquierdo, lleva gafas de sol y se coloca los auriculares en la oreja con el dedo índice. En la parte superior derecha aparecen las imágenes de dos auriculares blancos. En el centro izquierda se sitúa la imagen de retrato de will.i.am mirando al frente, con auriculares, gorra y gafas de sol. En el centro-derecha aparece otra imagen de will.i.am también con auriculares, gorra y gafas de sol. Abajo, el soporte xboom Buds con los auriculares en su interior permanece en la mano de will.i.am.

Sonido profundo, nítido y envolvente

Tan fino como el papel, pero tan resistente como el acero. Un conductor fabricado con material de grafeno de última tecnología produce un sonido impecable.

*El driver de grafeno utiliza un diafragma recubierto de grafeno.

El corazón del sonido absoluto

Descubre el driver de grafeno, el material que ofrece el sonido absoluto.

Cancelación de ruido sobresaliente en bajas frecuencias

Los xboom Buds Plus ofrecen una cancelación de ruido eficaz en bajas frecuencias, como el producido por el motor del coche y la fricción de los neumáticos contra la carretera.

Una unidad de auriculares blancos se coloca en el centro y las ondas sonoras atraviesan los auriculares de izquierda a derecha, mostrando el ruido ambiental en comparación con la cancelación activa de ruido (ANC).

*La imagen mostrada con fines ilustrativos.

Cancelación de ruido sobresaliente en bajas frecuencias

Comparación del rendimiento de cancelación de ruido de baja frecuencia entre los xboom Buds Plus y otras marcas.

Un gráfico que muestra cuánto disminuye el ruido de baja frecuencia en 3 marcas diferentes: LG xboom Buds Plus, Marca A y Marca B.

*El gráfico se basa en los resultados de pruebas internas realizadas por LG.

*Para asegurar que la medición refleje de manera precisa el rendimiento percibido por el usuario, LG realizó las pruebas colocando un micrófono miniatura dentro del oído humano.

*La atenuación promedio del ANC abarca desde 100 Hz hasta 900 Hz.

3 micrófonos para llamadas con una claridad cristalina

Los micrófonos eliminan el ruido de fondo durante tus llamadas. Dos micrófonos con tecnología beamforming captan y realzan tu voz para asegurar una claridad óptima.

Un par de xboom Buds Plus blancos que ilustran los 3 micrófonos que tienen.

Ecualizador adaptativo

Sonido personalizado para tu oído

Disfruta de una experiencia de escucha optimizada gracias a la ecualización adaptativa. Los auriculares analizan como se ajustan en tu oido, y el sonido se ecualiza automaticamente para ofrecer una experiencia única adaptada a tu oido. 

Un chico con los xboom Buds Plus puestos baila moviendo ambos brazos, mientras el espectro muestra cómo la función ecualizador adaptativo se adapta perfectamente a sus movimientos para ofrecer siempre el mejor sonido.

*Para usar las funciones ThinQ, es necesario instalar la app LG ThinQ desde Google Play o App Store, conectarse a Wi-Fi y disponer de un smartphone con Android 9.0 o superior o iOS 16.0 o superior.

Aplicación xboom Buds*

Diseñado para adaptarse a ti

Personaliza el sonido de tus xboom Buds Plus con la app exclusiva. Ajusta la configuración para que se adapte a ti, con funciones como el ecualizador (EQ) y mucho más. Disponible para iOS, Android y Windows en LG gram.

En la pantalla principal de la app XBOOM Buds en un móvil, a la izquierda se muestra la función de ajuste de efectos de sonido, mientras que a la derecha aparecen las funciones táctiles y “Encuentra mis auriculares”, para que controles todo fácilmente desde tu mano.

*xboom Buds App es una aplicación compatible con sistemas operativos Android versión 7.0 o superior  e iOS versión 13 o superior.

Auracast

xboom Buds compatible con Auracast

Descubre la tecnología Bluetooth de última generación, Auracast, con los xboom Buds. Disfruta de transmisiones ilimitadas: desde recorridos guiados en museos hasta seleccionar tu audio ideal en lugares abarrotados como aeropuertos.

En la imagen superior, un guía turístico ofrece un recorrido a tres personas, todas usando los XBOOM Buds Plus. En la imagen inferior, en un aeropuerto, un hombre escucha la información de vuelos a través de sus XBOOM Buds Plus, disfrutando de un audio claro y personalizado.

*La imagen es solo con fines ilustrativos.

Asistente de Auracast

Auracast disponible en cualquier dispositivo

Los xboom Buds incluyen asistente de Auracast. Con la app exclusiva de LG xboom Buds*, vive la experiencia Auracast incluso en equipos sin compatibilidad nativa, siendo compatible con todas las marcas.

En el centro, un teléfono muestra los distintos menús de la app XBOOM Buds. A su lado, se ven dibujos de una tablet, un portátil y otros dispositivos, destacando la compatibilidad multiplataforma.

*xboom Buds App es una aplicación compatible con sistemas operativos Android versión 7.0 o superior  e iOS versión 13 o superior.

Conectividad

xboom Buds y LG gram*, una pareja ideal para tu día a día.

Los xboom Buds y el portátil LG gram forman el equipo perfecto. Conéctalos al instante y toma el control de tus auriculares directamente desde el LG gram.

En el centro, un laptop blanco, LG gram, está encendido y muestra la pantalla de conexión de la app xboom Buds en la esquina inferior derecha. Junto al laptop, se encuentra un estuche blanco de xboom Buds con un par de auriculares dentro, y entre ambos, se dibuja un signo de "conectado".

*El ordenador no está incluido con la compra de los auriculares y se vende por separado.

Conexión complementaria

Muestra el estado de la conexión con un mensaje emergente, después aparecerá una pantalla de información durante las conexiones posteriores*. Una conexión rápida y sin complicaciones que mejora la productividad.

*Disponible únicamente en LG gram con la app boom Buds preinstalada.

Acceso instantáneo a los ajustes de sonido

Ajusta tus xboom Buds en el LG gram al instante, a través de la aplicación desarrollada para el LG gram. Puedes controlar configuraciones como la cancelación de ruido y la ecualización directamente en la pantalla sin interrumpir el contenido que estás disfrutando.

*Disponible solo en LG gram con la app xboom Buds preinstalada.

Diseño a juego

Completa tu estilo con un diseño unificado, con colores blanco y negro a juego.   

*El ordenador no está incluido con la compra de los auriculares y se vende por separado.

Diseño ergonómico

Asegura un buen ajuste y comodidad

Con su nuevo diseño ergonómico, para un ajuste seguro y cómodo. Disfruta de tu caminata o paseo con los auriculares en cualquier lugar.

La oreja izquierda de una persona con un auricular blanco de xboom Buds colocado en ella. Sobre el auricular, hay una flecha bidireccional.

*La imagen es solo con fines ilustrativos.

Duración de la batería

Hasta 30 horas de reproducción

La batería de larga duración de los xboom Buds Plus te sorprenderá. Disfruta hasta 10 horas de reproducción continua y hasta 30 horas con cargas intermedias en el estuche.*

*Los xboom Buds Plus ofrecen hasta 10 horas de reproducción continua y hasta 30 horas de autonomía total con cargas adicionales en el estuche. La duración real de la batería puede variar en función de la configuración del dispositivo, el entorno, el uso y otros factores.

Carga inalámbrica

Carga fácil y sin cables, o con tu Smartphone*

Mantén tus auriculares siempre con batería sin cables ni complicaciones. Solo coloca el estuche de carga sobre una base de carga inalámbrica o sobre tu smartphone para cargarlos en cualquier momento y lugar.

*Requiere un smartphone con capacidad de carga inalámbrica inversa.

Limpieza UVnano

Auriculares limpios. Sonidos nítidos

Puedes desinfectar tus auriculares inalámbricos directamente desde el estuche de carga. Está equipado con luces UV y un área LED ampliada que elimina hasta el 99.9 % de las bacterias en la superficie exterior de las almohadillas que están en contacto con tu piel.

Un estuche negro de xboom Buds Plus está abierto, con un auricular dentro y otro fuera.

*Pruebas realizadas por un 3º independiente han demostrado que el estuche de carga UVnano reduce el 99.9 % de Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus y Klebsiella pneumonia en la superficie exterior de las almohadillas que están en contacto con la piel del oído interno del usuario en un tiempo de diez minutos mientras se carga. La función del LED UV solo funciona durante la carga. Los resultados pueden variar según el entorno real de uso y condiciones.*Este producto utiliza tecnología UV con longitudes de onda entre 265 y 285 nanómetros.

Resistencia IPX4 al agua

La humedad no será un obstáculo.

Disfruta de sonido sin interrupciones durante tus entrenamientos o en días lluviosos. Los xboom Buds están protegidos contra el sudor y la humedad gracias a su clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4*.

*La resistencia IPX4 indica que el producto está protegido contra el contacto y contra las salpicaduras de agua. El producto no es sumergible ni se recomienda su uso en condiciones de humedad extrema.

Plug & Wireless: Conexión rápida y sin complicaciones

Simplemente enchufa y disfruta de un mundo de entretenimiento sin límites

Conecta el estuche de los xboom Buds Plus incluso en dispositivos que no tengan Bluetooth. Ya sea en un avión o en el gimnasio, una conexión sencilla te permite disfrutar de todo tu contenido favorito en cualquier momento.

A la izquierda de la imagen dividida, una mujer está sentada en un asiento de avión con los xboom Buds Plus puestos. En la bandeja frente a ella, está el estuche de los xboom Buds Plus del mismo color, conectado con un cable. A la derecha, una mujer corre en una cinta caminadora usando los xboom Buds Plus. En el tablero de la cinta, también está colocado el estuche del mismo color, conectado por cable.

Plug & Wireless Cómo conectarse a un mundo de entretenimiento

Plug & Wireless Cómo activar y desactivar el modo Plug & Wireless

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Sound Solution - ANC

    Si

  • Altavoz - unidad de Medida (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Facilidades - Plug&Wireless

    Si

  • Facilidades - UVnano

    Si

  • Facilidades - Resistencia Agua/Salpicaduras

    IPX4

  • Facilidades - Recarga Inalámbrica

    Si

Todas las especificaciones

ALTAVOZ

  • unidad de Medida (Φ)

    10Φ

  • Tipo de Unidad

    Dynamic

  • Diafragma

    Recubierto de Grafeno

SOUND SOLUTION

  • ANC

    Si

  • Modo Ambiente

    Si

  • # de Mic

    6

  • EQ Adaptativo

    Si

EQ

  • EQ Personalizada

    Si

  • LG EQ

    Si

AUDIO CODEC

  • AAC

    Si

  • SBC

    Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • BLE

    Si

  • Servicio de emparejamiento Ráido de Google

    Si

  • Version de Bluetooth

    5.4

  • Auracast

    Si

  • Microsoft Swift Pair

    Si

DURACIÓN DE LA BATERÍA (HRS)

  • Earbuds (Cancelación de Ruido apagado & EQ Adaptativo apagado)

    up to 10

  • Earbuds (ANC Encendido)

    up to 7.5 (Adaptive EQ off)

  • Total (Earbuds+Base de Carga)

    up to 30

TIEMPO DE CARGA (HRS)

  • Earbuds

    1

  • Base de Carga

    2.5

FACILIDADES

  • CargaRápida

    Si

  • Emparejamiento múltiple

    Si

  • UVnano

    Si

  • Comandos de Voz (Google assistant, Siri)

    Si

  • Resistencia Agua/Salpicaduras

    IPX4

  • Recarga Inalámbrica

    Si

  • Plug&Wireless

    Si

  • App complementaria

    AOS, iOS, WindowsOS(LG gram)

  • Multipunto

    Si

  • Puerto de Carga tipo USB-C

    Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Base de Carga

    63,0 x 32,8 x 31,2 mm

  • Earbud

    25,3 x 20,8 x 23,9 mm

PESO

  • Peso Neto Base de Carga

    39,4 g

  • Peso Neto del Earbud (1Ud)

    5,3 g

ACCESORIOS

  • AUX (3.5Φ) a cable USB-C

    Si

  • Ear hook

    Si

  • Eargels de Silicona Convencionales

    Si

  • (QSG/GRI) Guía Rápida de Instalación

    Si

  • Información de Seguridad & Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

  • Carga por USB-C & Cable Datos

    Si

CÓDICO EAN

  • Códico EAN

    8806096569849

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

