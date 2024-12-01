We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG GX - Barra de sonido Hi-Res con Dolby Atmos, 24 bits / 96 kHz, 420W de potencia 3,1 canales, subwoofer inalámbrico,HDMI eARC, USB y Bluetooth
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
420W
-
Subwoofer
220W
-
Sistema
3.1ch
SONIDO ESPECIAL
-
Hi-Res Audio: 24bit/96kHz
Sí
-
Dolby ATMOS
Sí
-
DTS:X
Sí
-
ASC (Adaptvie Sound Control)
Sí
-
HDMI Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)
Sí
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Sí
-
Preparado para Altavoces Traseros SPK-8
Sí
FORMATOS DE AUDIO
-
LPCM
Sí
-
Dolby Atmos
Sí
-
Dolby TrueHD
Sí
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Sí
-
Dolby Digital
Sí
-
DTS:X
Sí
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Sí
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Sí
-
DTS Digital Surround
Sí
-
AAC / AAC+
Sí
-
FLAC
Sí
-
OGG
Sí
-
WAV
Sí
-
MP3
Sí
-
AAC
Sí
CONEXIONES
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Sí
-
Optical
Sí
-
HDMI (HDCP 2.3) (2in/1out)
Sí
-
USB
Sí
OTROS
-
Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV
Sí
-
User EQ - Mando/App
Sí
-
Modo Noche - Mando/App
Sí
-
App de control: iOS / Android
Sí
-
HDMI SIMPLINK
Sí
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms) - App
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual Simple
Sí
-
Garantía
Sí
-
Mando MA7
Sí
-
Pilas
AAA x 2
-
Guía de Instalación en Pared
Sí
-
Accesorio Montaje en Pared
Sí
DIMENSIONES
-
Unidad principal
1446 x 32 x 150mm
-
Medida para TVs de 65 ~ 75 pulgadas
Sí
-
Subwoofer
180 x 290 mm, 7.8Kg
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf
-
extensión:pdf