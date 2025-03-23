Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Características principales

  • SONIDO ENVOLVENTE CON DOBLE WOOFER INTEGRADO EN UN DISEÑO COMPACTO: Completa tu experiencia audiovisual con su sonido envolvente gracias a su doble woofer integrado, 50W de potencia y 2.0 canales, tecnología Dolby Digital y DTS.
  • CONECTIVIDAD SUPERIOR CON TU TV LG GRACIAS A SU TECNOLOGÍA WOW SYNERGY⁽¹⁾: combinación sonora con los altavoces del TV gracias a WOW Orchestra⁽²⁾ y control del menú de la barra de sonido en el TV LG con WOW Interface⁽³⁾.
  • SONIDO EXTRAORDINARIO Y LLENO DE MATICES SIN PERDIDA DE CALIDAD: Siente como el sonido fluye a tu alrededor gracias al sonido Dolby Digital y DTS, sin pérdida de calidad gracias a su conexión HDMI
  • BARRA DE SONIDO CON INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL IA: Sonido inteligente que se adapta a cada contenido optimizando la configuración del audio con IA Sound Pro. Ecualización optimizada para series, películas y música.
Más

LG Soundbar S20A está colocada en una consola de TV de madera, debajo de un televisor y entre sus soportes. En el televisor se muestra un coche rojo con humo.

Barra de sonido LG S20A

Sonido envolvente con diseño compacto y 2 woofers integrados

Completa la experiencia audiovisual de tu TV LG con esta barra de sonido compacta y disfruta de un sonido envolvente

*Mostrado en un televisor de 48 pulgadas con fines representativos. La apariencia del producto puede variar en el uso real, dependiendo de la configuración y otros factores.

«En la imagen de la izquierda se colocan 2 unidades de Soundbar S20A, una mostrando sus partes interiores como woofers y tweeters sin rejilla y otra mostrando la parte trasera En la parte derecha se muestra el logo de dts y el logo de Dolby digital audio.. En la imagen central se muestran 3 pantallas de TV: Un escenario y un micrófono en la mano, un reportero spaeaking con un micrófono y una tableta en cada mano y un caballo. Debajo de los televisores SH5A barra de sonido se coloca con gráficos EQ en él. En la parte inferior se presentan 3 iconos: MÚSICA, VOZ y CINE. En la imagen de la derecha, un televisor de pared muestra la pantalla de inicio de webOS de LG y la barra de sonido SH5A está colocada debajo del televisor, sobre la mesa. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente el mando a distancia de un televisor LG y a la derecha 4 iconos que muestran las funciones de la interfaz WOW».

Diseño compacto con doble woofer integrados

Equipada con doble woofer, ofrece un sonido potente y envolvente en un diseño compacto. Su tecnología con doble tweeter y radiador pasivo, crea un sonido nítido y equilibrado con tecnología Dolby Digital y DTS.

2 S20A Soundbar unidades se colocan, uno mostrando sus partes interiores, tales como woofers y tweeters sin rejilla y otro showinng la parte posterior En el lado derecho dts logo y Dolby digital audio logo se muestran....

AI Sound Pro

Sonido optimizado gracias a la IA

La IA analiza el contenido y lo mejora según sus tres modos optimizados, que se establecen automáticamente en función del análisis.

*Imágenes simuladas

WOW Interface⁽¹⁾

Controla tu barra de sonido con el mando de tu TV LG

Con un clic, puedes encontrar el menú y los ajustes de la barra de sonido en el TV. Por ejemplo, el control del volumen, el estado de conexión o la selección del modo de sonido.

Un televisor de pared muestra la pantalla de inicio de LG webOS y el SH5A está colocado debajo del televisor, sobre la mesa. A la izquierda se muestra parcialmente un mando a distancia LG TV y a la derecha 4 iconos que muestran funciones de la interfaz WOW.

*Imagen mostrada con el mando de un televisor LG para fines de demostración. 

⁽¹⁾ Función compatible con TVs LG desde 2023 en adelante

Diseño compacto y elegante

Su diseño compacto y elegante se adapta perfectamente a televisores de todos los tamaños. Coloca tu barra debajo de tu TV para conseguir un diseño minimalista

La barra de sonido S20A está colocada sobre una consola de TV de madera. Sobre ella se muestra parcialmente un televisor con la escena de un concierto de un grupo musical.

*Imagen mostrada en un televisor LG de 55 pulgadas para fines de demostración.

LG ThinQ

Controla tu barra de sonido a través de la app LG ThinQ⁽¹⁾

Controla tu barra de sonido desde tu teléfono. Conéctala al dispositivo, ajusta el volumen y cambia el modo de sonido con la aplicación LG ThinQ.

⁽¹⁾Compatible con versiones Android 6.0 & IOS 10.0. y superiores

Elige Eco Tecnología. LG Smart Green

LG se compromete a crear una vida sostenible para todos. Estamos rediseñando los procesos de fabricación para utilizar materiales sostenibles, incluida la resina reciclada. Seguiremos explorando e introduciendo nuevas tecnologías para la sostenibilidad. Nuestros productos son la declaración de nuestro compromiso.

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Número de canales

    2.0

  • Potencia de Salida

    50 W

  • Principal

    650 x 63 x 99 mm

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Número de canales

    2.0

  • Potencia de Salida

    50 W

  • Número de Altavoces

    4 EA

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

    Si

  • Estándar

    Si

  • Cinema

    Si

  • Game

    Si

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

    Si

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Si

  • AAC

    Si

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • USB

    1

  • Version de Bluetooth

    5.3

  • Codec Bluetooth

    SBC / AAC

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Si

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Si

  • Versión HDMI

    1.4

FACILIDADES

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Si

  • Control de Modos de la Barra de Sonido

    Si

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Si

  • WOW Interface

    Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    650 x 63 x 99 mm

  • Tamaño de la Caja

    898 x 145 x 123 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    2,2 kg

  • Gross Weight

    2,8 kg

POTENCIA

  • Consumo STB (Principal)

    0.5 W ↓

  • Consumo (Principal)

    15 W

ACCESORIOS

  • Mando a Distancia

    Si

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

CÓDICO EAN

  • Códico EAN

    8806096346815

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

