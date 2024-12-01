Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Barra de Sonido Inteligente LG S90TY con Dolby Atmos, 570W y 5.1.3 canales

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

  • Compra este producto y llévate 200€ de reembolso

Barra de Sonido Inteligente LG S90TY con Dolby Atmos, 570W y 5.1.3 canales

S90TY

Barra de Sonido Inteligente LG S90TY con Dolby Atmos, 570W y 5.1.3 canales

(0)
Vista en ángulo de la barra de sonido LG S90TY y el subwoofer

(1) La tecnología WOW Synergy únicamente es compatible con los TVs LG de los años 2023 y 2024.
(2) Conexión inalámbrica compatible con los TVs LG OLED de 2023 y 2024, y QNED de 2024, QNED85 y superiores.
(3) Función compatible con modelos de TV LG OLED 2023 y 2024 y QNED2024 series QNED85T y superiores.
(4) Función compatible con TVs LG de 2023 y 2024
(5) Los servicios y dispositivos enumerados son de terceros ajenos a LG y pueden conllevar el pago de cantidades adicionales.

S90TY video

La combinación perfecta para tu televisor LG

Completa la experiencia audiovisual de tu TV LG con la barra de sonido que encaja a la perfección gracias a su diseño y a la combinación de ambos para un sonido más envolvente.
*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Siente el sonido absoluto que te envuelve

Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG en una habitación oscura tocando una actuación musical. Las gotas blancas que representan las ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido, ya que el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. Barra de sonido LG y televisor LG en una sala de estar tocando una actuación de orquesta. Las ondas blancas de gotas que representan las ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido y se proyectan desde el televisor, ya que el subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG, los altavoces traseros y un subwoofer se encuentran en una sala de estar. Aparece una superposición de cuadrícula sobre la habitación, como un escaneo del espacio. Ondas sonoras blancas hechas de gotas salen de la perspectiva frontal de los altavoces traseros.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Siente el realismo con su sonido envolvente

Triple altavoz vertical Dolby Atmos

Siéntete en el epicentro del sonido absoluto envolvente

El canal central ascendente crea un sonido más real, que hace que las voces sean más claras y que la acción en pantalla esté perfectamente sincronizada con el audio, sin retrasos ni interrupciones.

LG Soundbar y LG TV en una habitación negra interpretando una actuación musical. Gotas blancas que representan ondas sonoras se disparan hacia arriba y hacia adelante desde la barra de sonido. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde abajo.

*Lo anterior se confirma a través de una investigación de sus propios estándares.
**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Las palabras “UNA EXPERIENCIA” en un patrón degradado verde y amarillo.

Las LG Soundbars completan la experiencia de las LG TV

Sonido espacial de triple nivel

Lleva la experiencia audiovisual al siguiente nivel.

La barra de sonido reproduce un sonido espacial de triple nivel para ofrecer una experiencia de sonido más envolvente y precisa.
*Sonido espacial de triple nivel está disponible únicamente en el modo CINEMA / AI Sound Pro de la barra de sonido.
**La capa intermedia se crea utilizando el canal de altavoces de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y superiores se sintetiza para construir un campo sonoro.
***Imágen simulada.
****Es necesario adquirir altavoces traseros. Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.
El sonido absoluto de 570W y 5.1.3 canales

Sonido cautivador y envolvente

Siéntete el protagonista de tus contenidos gracias a la tecnología Dolby Atmos y DTS:X proyectada a través de un sistema de sonido envolvente de 570W, 5.1.3 canales con subwoofer.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y un subwoofer están en la sala de estar de un rascacielos, tocando una actuación musical. Ondas sonoras blancas formadas por gotas se proyectan desde la barra de sonido, recorriendo el sofá y la sala de estar. Un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. Logotipo de Dolby Atmos Logotipo de DTS X

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales registradas de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
**El símbolo de la doble D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

Comodidad al alcance de tu mano

Controla tu barra de sonido desde tu TV LG con el mando a distancia. Con un clic, puedes encontrar el menú y los ajustes de la barra de sonido en el TV. Por ejemplo, el control del volumen, el estado de conexión o la selección del modo de sonido.

Integración total de sonido con tu TV LG

El sonido, el rango y las cualidades tonales únicas de tu barra de sonido y TV LG se unen en perfecta armonía para una experiencia sonora fascinante e impactante.

Conexión inalámbrica a tu TV LG

Disfruta de contenidos sin cables gracias a WOWCAST que conecta de forma inalámbrica tu barra de sonido LG y el TV LG para ofrecer un sonido de alta calidad. Disfruta de la potencia de Dolby Atmos para una experiencia de audio más inmersiva.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
**El uso del control remoto de LG TV está limitado solo a ciertas funciones.
***Televisores compatibles con la interfaz WOW: OLED M4 / G4 / C4 / B4 / M3 / G3 / C3 / B3 / A3 / Z2 / G2 / C2 / CS / B2 / A2, QNED 99 / 95 / 90 / 85 / 80 / 75, NANO 80 / 77 / 75, UHD UT90 / UT80 / UT73 / UR / UQ. Los televisores compatibles con FHD 63 pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento.
****Televisores compatibles con WOW Orchestra: OLED M4 / G4 / C4 / B4 / Z3 / M3 / G3 / C3 / A3 / Z2 / G2 / C2 / CS / B2 / A2, QNED 99/95/90/85/80. Los televisores compatibles pueden variar según el año de lanzamiento. El soporte de QNED 80 está limitado a los modelos 2022 y 2023.
*****Please note that services may not be available at the time of purchase. A network connection is required for updates.
******WOW interface may vary depending on soundbar model.

Sonido inteligente adaptado a cada contenido

IA Room Calibration Pro

Sonido inteligente adaptado a tu hogar

La barra de sonido reproduce el sonido adaptándose al espacio con su calibración con AI mejorada. AI Room Calibration Pro selecciona automáticamente la mejor configuración de la barra de sonido para cada estancia, usando el micrófono interno para analizar el espacio. Al ajustar las frecuencias de referencia a un rango amplio de 400 Hz, puede analizar el espacio con precisión y corregir la distorsión del sonido.
*AI Room Calibration Pro es una tecnología de ajuste automático de sonido que compensa el entorno en el que se coloca la barra de sonido mediante el uso de algoritmos que mejoran el rendimiento sonoro.
**Admite altavoces traseros incluidos (6 canales) y opcionales (2 canales), y no hay diferencia en la calibración en función del número de canales (incluidos y opcionales calibran la misma diferencia de nivel de ganancia y retardo).
***Funciona con el antiguo algoritmo '23 cuando los altavoces traseros no están conectados.
****Al configurar los altavoces traseros, AI Room Calibration Pro se puede llevar a cabo a través de la aplicación LG Soundbar.
*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.
******Los altavoces traseros se venden por separado.
*******Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
Una experiencia de audio multicanal que supera todas las expectativas

Siente una experiencia inmersiva

Con la barra de sonido LG S90TY, el contenido suena mejor que nunca. Divide el audio de dos canales en un audio multicanal, optimizando lo que escuchas.

La barra de sonido LG, el televisor LG y un subwoofer se encuentran en un moderno apartamento urbano. La barra de sonido LG emite ondas sonoras hechas de gotas blancas que llenan la habitación y un subwoofer crea un efecto de sonido desde la parte inferior. En su conjunto, están creando un efecto de cúpula en toda la habitación.

*El algoritmo inteligente de mezcla aplica el sonido para cada canal en los modos AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Game y Sports.
**La experiencia de audio multicanal funciona a través de un algoritmo inteligente de mezcla ascendente. Este algoritmo no se aplica al modo estándar ni a los modos de música. Bass Blast no utiliza el algoritmo inteligente de mezcla ascendente, sino que copia la información de 2 canales y la envía a todos los canales.
***Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
IA Sound Pro

Sonido inteligente adaptado a cada contenido

IA Sound Pro analiza automáticamente el contenido para optimizar al instante la configuración de audio de lo que se reproduce, ya sean peliculas, noticias o música. Capta todos los detalles con diálogos nítidos o una acción más contundente y potente, según el género.
*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.

En perfecta armonía con tus contenidos favoritos

Con VRR/ALLM. Hecho para Gamers.

El sonido se sincroniza con cada fotograma

Esta barra de sonido está hecha para ofrecer una mejor experiencia de juego con VRR/ALLM. Cuenta con una frecuencia de actualización variable (VRR) de hasta 120 Hz y su tiempo de respuesta es casi instantáneo dándote ventaja para jugar y crear una experiencia realista. El modo de baja latencia automática (ALLM) permite una visualización e interacción fluida y sin delay.

La barra de sonido LG y el televisor LG se muestran juntos. En la pantalla se muestra un juego de carreras de coches.

*Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
**El televisor, la barra de sonido y la consola deben ser compatibles con VRR/ALLM.
***El paso a través de VRR está limitado a contenido de 60 Hz.
****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.
*****HDCP 2.3 admite contenido con resolución 4K. La compatibilidad con 120 Hz varía según el dispositivo, con soporte de hasta YCbCr4:2:0 para 4K.
Logotipo de TIDAL Connect Logotipo de Spotify Logotipo de Google Cast
HD streaming

Compatible con música HD en streaming

Reproduce desde tus plataformas favoritas sin compresión gracias a la compatibilidad HD sin pérdida con Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect y Google Cast.

*La disponibilidad del contenido y de la aplicación puede variar según el país o la región.
**Se requieren suscripciones separadas para los servicios OTT.
***Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software. Se requiere una conexión de red para la actualización.

Una perspectiva aérea de una barra de sonido LG. Logotipo de Apple AirPlay Logotipo de Amazon Alexa Logotipo de Google Home
Compatibilidad

Conecta tus contenidos

Las barras de sonido LG son compatibles con los servicios de IA más reconocidos del mercado: Google, Alexa y Apple Airplay2. Puedes controlar la barra de sonido fácilmente con la plataforma que elijas.

*Algunas funciones requieren una suscripción o cuenta de terceros.
**Google es una marca comercial de Google LLC y el Asistente de Google no está disponible en determinados idiomas y países.
***Amazon, Alexa y todas las marcas relacionadas son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.
****Apple, el logotipo de Apple y Apple AirPlay 2 son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en EE. UU. y otros países.
*****Tenga en cuenta que es posible que el servicio no esté disponible en el momento de la compra. Es posible que se requiera una actualización de software

Elige Eco Tecnología. LG Smart Green

Interior reciclado

Fabricado con materiales reciclados

Esta Barra de Sonido ha recibido el certificado UL como producto ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) gracias a los componentes superior e inferior del cuerpo de la barra de sonido que han usado plástico reciclado en su fabricación. El Sonido Absoluto de la Barra de Sonido también cuida el planeta.

Hay una perspectiva frontal de la barra de sonido detrás y una representación de marco metálico de la barra de sonido en el frente. Una observación inclinada de la parte posterior del marco metálico de la barra de sonido con las palabras "Plástico reciclado que indican el borde del marco.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.
**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.
Exterior reciclado
Todas las barras de sonido LG están diseñadas con una cuidadosa consideración para garantizar un alto porcentaje de materiales reciclados.Global Recycled Standard ha certificado que parte de esta Barra de Sonido ha sido fabricada a partir de botellas de plástico, creando productos más sostenibles y que cuidan el planeta.

Un pictograma muestra botellas de plástico con la palabra "botellas de plástico" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a un símbolo de reciclaje con la frase "Reborn as Polyester Jersey" debajo. Una flecha del lado derecho apunta a la parte izquierda de una barra de sonido LG con la frase "LG Soundbar with Recycled Fabric" debajo.

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.
**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.
Embalaje de pulpa reciclada

Cajas fabricadas con materiales reciclados

La barra de sonido LG ha recibido la certificación de SGS porque el embalaje interno ha cambiado de espuma EPS (poliestireno) y bolsas de plástico a pulpa reciclada moldeada, una alternativa ecológica que protege el producto y el planeta.

El empaque de la barra de sonido LG está sobre un fondo beige con árboles ilustrados. Logotipo de Energy Star Logotipo de SGS Eco Product

*Las certificaciones exactas pueden variar según el modelo de barra de sonido.
**Imágenes de pantalla simuladas.
***El uso de plástico reciclado y las certificaciones pueden variar según el modelo.
Imprimir

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • DTS:X

    Si

  • WOW Orchestra

    Si

  • Principal

    1250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

Todas las especificaciones

CÓDICO EAN

  • Códico EAN

    8806091959942

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

  • AI Sound Pro

    Si

  • Estándar

    Si

  • Música

    Si

  • Cinema

    Si

  • Clear Voice Pro

    Si

  • Deportes

    Si

  • Game

    Si

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Si

HI-RESOLUTION AUDIO

  • Muestreo

    24bit/96kHz

  • Upbit / Upsampling

    24bit/96kHz

CONECTIVIDAD

  • HDMI In

    1

  • HDMI Out

    1

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Si

  • Wi-Fi

    Si

  • Preaparado para Altavoces traseros Inalámbricos

    Si

  • USB

    1

  • Funciona con Alexa

    Si

  • Spotify Connect

    Si

  • Tidal Connect

    Si

  • AirPlay 2

    Si

  • Chromecast

    Si

  • Funciona Con Google Home

    Si

  • Óptica

    1

HDMI SUPPORTED

  • Pass-through

    Si

  • Pass-through (4K)

    Si

  • VRR / ALLM

    Si

  • 120Hz

    Si

  • HDR10

    Si

  • Dolby Vision

    Si

  • Audio Return Channel (ARC)

    Si

  • Audio Return Channel (e-ARC)

    Si

  • CEC (Simplink)

    Si

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Dolby Digital

    Si

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Si

  • DTS:X

    Si

  • AAC

    Si

  • AAC+

    Si

FACILIDADES

  • Remote App - iOS/Android OS

    Si

  • AI Room Calibration Pro (App)

    Si

  • Control de Modos de la Barra de Sonido

    Si

  • TV Sound Mode Share

    Si

  • WOW Orchestra

    Si

  • WOW Interface

    Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    1250 x 63 x 135 mm

  • Subwoofer

    201,7 x 407,0 x 403,0 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    5,65 kg

  • Subwoofer

    10,0 kg

  • Gross Weight

    22,2 kg

ACCESORIOS

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

  • cable HDMI

    Si

  • Soporte de Pared

    Si

  • Mando a Distancia

    Si

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO