SK5. Barra de sonido Hi-Res con dts Virtual:X, 360W de potencia, subwoofer inalámbrico y conectividad Bluetooth, HDMI y cable óptico.
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
360W
-
Barra
160W (82dB)
-
Subwoofer
200W (85dB)
-
SW inalámbrico
(5,8GHz)
-
Sistema de Sonido
2.1
FORMATOS DE AUDIO
-
LPCM
si
-
Dolby Digital
si
-
DTS Virtual:X
Sí
-
DTS Digital Surround Sound
Sí
-
FLAC (96KHz)
Sí
-
OGG (48KHz)
Sí
-
WAV
Sí
-
MP3
Sí
MODOS DE AUDIO
-
Muestreo 24bit/96KHz
Sí
-
ASC (Adaptive Sound Control)
Sí
-
Efectos de sonido(Standard,Bass Blast)
Sí
-
Modo noche
Sí
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Entrada de Audio Portátil
Sí
-
Entrada de Fibra Óptica
Sí
-
Entrada/Salida HDMI 1.4
Sí
-
Bluetooth 4.0
Sí
COMPATIBILIDAD
-
Android
Sí
-
Smartphone / Tablet Remote App
Sí
-
Rep.de Archivos desde Smartphone
Sí
-
Sound Sync TV (por Bluetooth)
Sí
-
Sound Sync TV (por Óptico)
Sí
-
SIMPLINK
Sí
-
HDMI ARC (Canal de Retorno de Audio)
Sí
-
Ajuste Nivel Subwoofer
Sí
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual Básico
Sí
-
Mando a Distancia MA7
Sí
-
2 pilas AAA
Sí
-
Kit Montaje a Pared
Sí
INFORMACIÓN LOGÍSTICA
-
Dimensiones unidad principal
891.0 x 57.5 x 87.8mm
-
Peso unidad principal
1,99 kg
-
Dimensiones subwoofer
171.0 x 393.0 x 248.5mm
-
Peso subwoofer
5,3 kg
-
Garantía
2 años
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
-
