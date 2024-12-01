Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barra de sonido 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos® con 440 vatios | subwoofer inalámbrico

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Barra de sonido 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos® con 440 vatios | subwoofer inalámbrico

SPD75YA

Barra de sonido 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos® con 440 vatios | subwoofer inalámbrico

(0)
Imagen frontal del subwoofer
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

POTENCIA

  • Potencia total

    420W (2x80W (45W+35W)frontal, 40W central)

  • Subwoofer

    190W

  • Sistema

    3.1.2 ch

SONIDO ESPECIAL

  • Meridian Sound Music

    Si

  • Dolby ATMOS

    Si

  • DTS:X

    Si

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Si

  • Altavoces Traseros

    Compatible con Traseros SPK8

FORMATOS DE AUDIO

  • LPCM

    Si

  • Dolby Atmos

    Si

  • Dolby TrueHD

    Si

  • Dolby Digital Plus

    Si

  • Dolby Digital

    Si

  • DTS:X

    Si

  • DTS-HD Master Audio

    Si

  • DTS-HD High Resolution

    Si

  • DTS Digital Surround

    Si

  • AAC / AAC+

    Si

  • FLAC

    Si

  • OGG

    Si

  • WAV

    Si

  • MP3

    Si

  • AAC

    Si

CONEXIONES

  • Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)

    Si

  • Bluetooth 5.0

    Si

  • Optical

    Si

  • HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - 2In / 1Out

    Si

  • HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out

    Si

  • Dolby Vision, HDR10

    Si

  • USB

    Si

  • Compatible con LG WOWCAST

FUNCIONES SMART

  • Google Assistant

    Si

  • Alexa

    Si

  • Spotify Connect

    Si

  • Chromecast

    Si

  • AirPlay 2

    Si

OTRAS CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Compatible iOS / Android OS

    Si

  • AI Room Calibration

    Si (a través de la aplicación)

  • Modo Noche

    Si (usando el mando y la aplicación)

  • Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV

    Si

  • Sound Sync BT/Óptico

    Si

  • A/V Sync (0~300ms) - RCU / APP

    Si

ACCESORIOS

  • Manual Simple

  • Garantía

  • Mando RAV21

  • Pilas

    AA x 2

  • Guía de Instalación en Pared

  • Accesorio Montaje en Pared

DIMENSIONES

  • Medidas unidad principal

    1060 x 57x 119 mm

  • Peso unidad principal

    7,8kg

  • Medida Subwoofer

    221 x 390 x 313 mm

  • Peso Subwoofer

    4,4 kg

  • Dimensiones embalaje

    1133 x 470 x 283 mm

  • Peso embalaje

    17,1 kg

  • Ajuste para TVs de

    Ajuste perfecto para TVs de 40 Pulgadas ↑

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

