Barra de sonido 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos® con 440 vatios | subwoofer inalámbrico
Todas las especificaciones
POTENCIA
-
Potencia total
420W (2x80W (45W+35W)frontal, 40W central)
-
Subwoofer
190W
-
Sistema
3.1.2 ch
SONIDO ESPECIAL
-
Meridian Sound Music
Si
-
Dolby ATMOS
Si
-
DTS:X
Si
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Si
-
Altavoces Traseros
Compatible con Traseros SPK8
FORMATOS DE AUDIO
-
LPCM
Si
-
Dolby Atmos
Si
-
Dolby TrueHD
Si
-
Dolby Digital Plus
Si
-
Dolby Digital
Si
-
DTS:X
Si
-
DTS-HD Master Audio
Si
-
DTS-HD High Resolution
Si
-
DTS Digital Surround
Si
-
AAC / AAC+
Si
-
FLAC
Si
-
OGG
Si
-
WAV
Si
-
MP3
Si
-
AAC
Si
CONEXIONES
-
Wi-Fi (2.4G / 5G)
Si
-
Bluetooth 5.0
Si
-
Optical
Si
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - 2In / 1Out
Si
-
HDMI 2.1 (HDCP 2.3) - In / Out
Si
-
Dolby Vision, HDR10
Si
-
USB
Si
-
Compatible con LG WOWCAST
Sí
FUNCIONES SMART
-
Google Assistant
Si
-
Alexa
Si
-
Spotify Connect
Si
-
Chromecast
Si
-
AirPlay 2
Si
OTRAS CARACTERÍSTICAS
-
Compatible iOS / Android OS
Si
-
AI Room Calibration
Si (a través de la aplicación)
-
Modo Noche
Si (usando el mando y la aplicación)
-
Control Volumen+/- con el mando de tu TV
Si
-
Sound Sync BT/Óptico
Si
-
A/V Sync (0~300ms) - RCU / APP
Si
ACCESORIOS
-
Manual Simple
Sí
-
Garantía
Sí
-
Mando RAV21
Sí
-
Pilas
AA x 2
-
Guía de Instalación en Pared
Sí
-
Accesorio Montaje en Pared
Sí
DIMENSIONES
-
Medidas unidad principal
1060 x 57x 119 mm
-
Peso unidad principal
7,8kg
-
Medida Subwoofer
221 x 390 x 313 mm
-
Peso Subwoofer
4,4 kg
-
Dimensiones embalaje
1133 x 470 x 283 mm
-
Peso embalaje
17,1 kg
-
Ajuste para TVs de
Ajuste perfecto para TVs de 40 Pulgadas ↑
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
