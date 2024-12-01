Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barra de sonido LG SQC1 con 160W de potencia y 2.1 canales. Sonido envolvente Dolby Digital con bajos potentes. Conectividad Bluetooth, USB y entrada óptica. Completa tu televisor

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Barra de sonido LG SQC1 con 160W de potencia y 2.1 canales. Sonido envolvente Dolby Digital con bajos potentes. Conectividad Bluetooth, USB y entrada óptica. Completa tu televisor

Barra de sonido LG SQC1 con 160W de potencia y 2.1 canales. Sonido envolvente Dolby Digital con bajos potentes. Conectividad Bluetooth, USB y entrada óptica. Completa tu televisor

(0)
"La barra de sonido LG SQC1 y el televisor LG están colocados juntos en el salón. El televisor está encendido con una imagen en pantalla. "

El Sonido Absoluto compacto e inalámbrico

Con una elegancia minimalista, esta barra de sonido se integra perfectamente en tu hogar. Diseñada específicamente para combinar y mejorar el rendimiento de tu televisor. 
El televisor LG está en la pared del salón. La barra de sonido LG SQC1 está colocada debajo del televisor. En el lado derecho, hay un subwoofer inalámbrico. Debajo del subwoofer, salen gráficos de sonido que ilustran que tiene unos graves potentes.

Subwoofer inalámbrico, bajos intensos y potentes sin cables

Coloca el subwoofer donde prefieras sin tener que preocuparte de los cables.
El televisor LG está en la pared, en la pantalla aparecen dos parejas tumbadas en la hierba. Delante de ellos hay una lámpara. La barra de sonido LG está debajo del televisor LG. El gráfico de sonido sale de la parte delantera de la barra de sonido. El logotipo de Bluetooth aparece en la esquina inferior izquierda de la imagen.

Con Bluetooth 4.0,
reproduce lo que quieras

Reproduce música de forma inalámbrica directamente desde tu smartphone u otro dispositivo compatible para una experiencia de sonido sin interrupciones.
La barra de sonido LG está en un estante blanco. El gráfico de sonido sale del altavoz. Se muestran los iconos de USB, Óptico.

Conecta todos tus contenidos

Conécta libremente los dispositivos que prefieras mediante USB, entrada óptica, entrada portátil y Bluetooth.
Hay un mando a distancia LG en la mano de alguien, controlando la TV y la barra de sonido al mismo tiempo. Hay iconos de la TV LG y de la barra de sonido LG.

Controla fácilmente la barra de sonido con el mando del televisor LG

La barra de sonido LG viene con un mando a distancia, pero puedes optar por utilizar el de tu TV*. Aprovecha al máximo las funciones de la barra como la potencia, el volumen e incluso los modos de sonido.

*Mandos de las marcas LG, Sony, Philips, Sharp, Panasonic, Vizio, Toshiba y Samsung.

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Número de canales

    2.1

  • Potencia de Salida

    160 W

  • Principal

    660 x 56 x 99 mm

  • Subwoofer

    185,5 x 303,0 x 205,0 mm

Todas las especificaciones

EFECTOS DE SONIDO

  • Estándar

    Si

  • Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

    Si / -

CONECTIVIDAD

  • Version de Bluetooth

    4

  • Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC

    Si / -

  • USB

    1

  • Óptica

    1

GENERAL

  • Número de canales

    2.1

  • Número de Altavoces

    3 EA

  • Potencia de Salida

    160 W

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

    Si

DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)

  • Principal

    660 x 56 x 99 mm

  • Subwoofer

    185,5 x 303,0 x 205,0 mm

PESO

  • Principal

    1,31 kg

  • Subwoofer

    2,98 kg

  • Gross Weight

    6,04 kg

ACCESORIOS

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Si

  • Mando a Distancia

    Si

POTENCIA

  • Consumo STB (Principal)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consumo (Principal)

    18 W

  • Consumo STB (Subwoofer)

    0,5 W ↓

  • Consumo (Subwoofer)

    24 W

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

