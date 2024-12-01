Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Barra de Sonido LG SQM1 con 40W y 2.0 Canales. Conexión Bluetooth.

SQM1

diagonal view

Primer plano del lado derecho de la barra de sonido LG con el logotipo de LG en la esquina inferior derecha. Iconos de conectividad sobre el producto.

Conectividad

Conéctalo cómodamente

Añade la conectividad por Bluetooth® a la configuración de audio, o conéctalo y reproduce de forma sencilla mediante un cable óptico.

Primer plano del lado derecho de la barra de sonido LG junto al smartphone. Hay dos dispositivos en el estante blanco.

Transmisión por Bluetooth®

Reproducción Inteligente para la mejor calidad de audio

Reproduce música directamente desde tu smartphone a tu Barra de Sonido LG SQM1 via Bluetooth®. Sonido excepcional para toda tu playlist.

El televisor está pegado a la pared y la barra de sonido está en una estantería blanca. TV que muestra a un hombre tocando la guitarra.

Compatibilidad con tu TV

Sincronízala con tu TV

La Barra de Sonido SQM1 es fácilmente conectable con tu televisor LG via Bluetooth® o cable óptico. Tu experiencia audiovisual completa estará lista fácilmente.

Todas las especificaciones

FORMATO DE AUDIO

  • Dolby Digital

    Yes

CONECTIVIDAD

  • USB

    No

  • Version de Bluetooth

    Yes (On-Board type)

ACCESORIOS

  • cable HDMI

    No

  • Tarjeta de Garantía

    Yes

CÓDICO EAN

  • Códico EAN

    8806096143582

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

