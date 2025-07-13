Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Frigorífico Dos Puertas | LG GTBV20SWZJD, Door Cooling, Total No Frost, 1,68m, Clasificación E, Blanco
MEZ68817559 GTBV20SWZJD.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
GTBV20SWZJD
Características principales

  • Garantía de por vida en el compresor*
  • DoorCooling+™: Frigoríficos LG, únicos con cascada de aire frío en puerta. Enfría más rápido y de manera uniforme.
  • Total No Frost: Evita que se forme escarcha y enfría más rápido y uniforme ahorrando energía
  • Multi airflow: Múltiples salidas de aire para asegurar una mejor frescura en todos los rincones
  • Cajón especial verduras : Regula y mantiene el nivel óptimo de humedad durante más tiempo
  • Smart Diagnosis: Acerca tu teléfono al frigorífico y éste transmitirá la incidencia al servicio técnico, ahorrándote tiempo y dinero.
Más

Garantía de por vida en el compresor

El compresor Smart Inverter Compressor™ ajusta la velocidad del motor para enfriar de manera eficiente mientras reduce el consumo de energía y garantiza un rendimiento duradero, ¡ahora con garantía de por vida! El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

*Válido para compras entre el 01/11/2024 y 31/12/2025. La garantía de por vida del compresor del frigorífico ofrece una cobertura de 30 años sobre la pieza: 3 años de garantía legal y 27 de garantía comercial. Esta garantía únicamente cubre el coste de la pieza (gastos adicionales a cargo del cliente). La cobertura ofrecida supera la vida útil media del producto (12 años, según un estudio independiente). Modelos excluidos e información adicional en https://labuenavidalg.es/garantia-electrodomesticos.

Enfría más rápido y uniforme

Enfría más rápido y uniforme

Frigoríficos LG, los únicos con cascada de aire frío en la parte superior frontal del frigorífico que permite enfriar bebidas y alimentos más rápido y reduce la diferencia de temperatura entre el interior y la puerta del frigorífico.

Alimentos frescos durante más tiempo

LINEARCooling™ mantiene una temperatura estable (+/- 0.5 ºC) evitando las fluctuaciones para conseguir una óptima conservación de los alimentos, manteniendo su textura original y potenciando su sabor natural

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que se tarda en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling. Sólo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar con el uso real.

Máxima frescura

Multi Air Flow enfria más rápido y por igual en todas partes gracias a sus diferentes salidas de aire en la parte superior de cada compartimiento, manteniendo una humedad y temperatura constante para conservar los alimentos más frescos

Flujo de aire múltiple repartido en el interior hacia abajo

Diseño elegante con puerta totalmente plana

Imagen de la puerta plana del frigorífico

Bandeja Extraible

Bandeja fácil de extraer que proporciona una mayor comodidad y rapidez para coger los alimentos del interior

Cajón para frutas y verduras

Cajón de gran capacidad para almacenar mayor cantidad y conseguir la óptima conservación de los alimentos

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Volumen total (L)

    266

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)

    555 x 1680 x 637

  • Consumo energético (kWh/año)

    203

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)

    E

  • Tipo de Compresor

    BMK110NAMV

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Acabado (Puerta)

    Blanco

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Dos puertas

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)

    E

CAPACIDAD

  • Volumen total (L)

    266

  • Volumen congelador (L)

    58

  • Volumen frigorífico (L)

    208

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Congelación rápida

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso del prodcto con embalaje (kg)

    55

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    51

  • Altura total (mm)

    1680

  • Altura sin bisagra (mm)

    1655

  • Fondo con puerta y tirador (mm)

    637

  • Fondo sin puerta (mm)

    551

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)

    555 x 1680 x 637

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Fabricador de hielo_Manual

    Bandeja de hielo normal

  • Dispensador de agua

    No

  • Fabricador de hielo automático

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material de la puerta

    PCM

  • Acabado (Puerta)

    Blanco

  • Tipo tirador

    Tirador integrado horizontal

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    BMK110NAMV

  • Consumo energético (kWh/año)

    203

  • Clase climática

    SN-T

  • Potencia acústica (dB)

    35

  • Potencia acústica (clase)

    B

COMPARTIMENTO FRIGORÍFICO

  • Compartimentos en puerta transparentes

    2 Completos + 1 Grande

  • Luz del frigorífico

    LED superior

  • Balda de cristal templado

    2

  • Cajón para verduras

    Sí (1)

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    No

  • Multi Air Flow

  • Pure N Fresh

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096519400

COMPARTIMENTO DEL CONGELADOR

  • Compartimentos en puerta transparentes

    2

  • Balda de cristal templado

    1

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

