Grado de energía : ES
Frigorífico American Combi | LG GMG961MBKE, InstaView™, Sin toma de agua, Clasificación E, 638 L, Acero texturizado antihuellas

GMG961MBKE
Características principales

  • Instaview : Haz toc toc para ver el interior y ahorra energía
  • Garantía de por vida en el compresor
  • Door Cooling: Cascada de aire en puerta que enfría más rápido y de forma uniforme en todos los rincones
  • Linear Cooling: Mantiene la temperatura más estable y sin fluctuaciones (+/- 0.5ºC). Metal Fresh: Diseño interior premium metalizado.
  • Sin toma de agua y depósito interior
  • Maximiza el espacio interior, con el fabricador de hielo oculto integrado en la puerta SpacePlus™ Ice System
Más

Diseño elegante y sofisticado

Imagen frigo garantia de por vida

Garantía de por vida en el compresor

El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

Imagen american combi

Diseño premium y elegante

Puerta totalmente plana, diseño minimalista

Cocina moderna con Instaview

LG InstaView™

Haz toc-toc para ver el interior interior sin necesidad de abrir la puerta y ahorrar energía

Persona sacando agua del dispensador

UVnano™

Disfruta de agua fría en cualquier momento

Imagen frigo garantia de por vida

Garantía de por vida en el compresor

El Inverter Linear Compressor de LG, está formado por menos componentes lo que genera menos fricción y consume hasta un 32% menos siendo un 25% más silencioso y duradero.

Diseño Premium y elegante

Perfectamente integrado en el diseño de tu cocina

Puerta plana que completa el diseño minimalista y Premium de este frgorífico. Quedará perfectamente integrado y alineado con tu cocina.

Modern kitchen interior with InstaView fridge.

*La imagen es meramente ilustrativa y puede diferir del producto real

LG InstaView™

Haz "Toc, toc" y descubre el interior ahorrando energía

Haz "toc, toc" en la puerta del frigorífico para ver el interior sin abrir la puerta, reduciendo así la pérdida de frío y generando un ahorro energético

UVnano™

Agua fresca y más higiene con UV Nano

Disfruta siempre del agua más pura gracias a su tecnología UV que elimina el 99,99% (1) de las bacterias. Además ahorra energía sin necesidad de abrir la puerta para disfrutar de agua fría

(1) Basado en los resultados de la prueba de TÜV Rheinland, utilizando el método de prueba interno para medir la reducción de E.coli, S.aureus y P. aeruginosa, en muestras de agua destilada que han sido expuestas a la luz UV del producto durante 10 minutos cada hora, despues de 24 horas de uso normal. Los resultados podrán variar dependiento de las condiciones de uso y del entorno. El producto no sirve para tratar problemas de salud y no garantiza que el agua filtrada por el producto esté 100% libre de contaminates microbiológicos que afecten a la salud del usuario.

Frescura

Alimentos más frescos durante más tiempo

Controla de forma precisa la temperatura de tu frigorífico para conservar los alimentos frescos durante más tiempo.

*La parte superior de la imagen muestra la recolección de lechugas en el campo. La parte inferior de la imagen es una ensalada fresca en un plato redondo. Las verduras de estas dos imágenes están conectadas de forma natural como si fueran una sola imagen.

Alimentos frescos durante más tiempo

LINEARCooling™ mantiene una temperatura estable (+/- 0.5 ºC) evitando las fluctuaciones para conseguir una óptima conservación de los alimentos, manteniendo su textura original y potenciando su sabor natural

*Hay un gráfico delante de verduras frescas.

Máxima frescura

Multi Air Flow enfria más rápido y por igual en todas partes gracias a sus diferentes salidas de aire en la parte superior de cada compartimiento, manteniendo una humedad y temperatura constante para conservar los alimentos más frescos

Máxima frescura

Pure N Fresh

Filtro desodorizante de carbón activo que purifica el aire y absorbe los malos olores.

Pure N Fresh resaltado y una flecha gris, que significa hedor, es aspirado por Pure N Fresh, y el aire frío y limpio se esparce.

*La imagen del producto es solo para fines ilustrativos y puede diferir del producto real.

*Basado en los resultados de las pruebas de UL utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG para medir el tiempo que se tardó en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5 % del pak choi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE Linear Cooling. Solo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar función del uso y de las condiciones del entorno.

Conectividad Wi-fi

Controla tu frigorífico de forma remota

Controla determinadas funciones de tu frigorífico estés donde estés a través de la App ThinQ™ de tu Smartphone, vía wifi.

*Hay una mujer sentada cómodamente en una mesa alejada haciendo su trabajo. Sobre la mesa hay un altavoz ai. Dejándola atrás, se colocan las paredes y la nevera Black Glass InstaView.

Frigroífico Sincronizado

Con la app LG ThinQ® puedes controlar de forma remota desde tu móvil todas las funciones principales del frigorífico. Enciende 'Express Freeze' con solo tocar un botón y disfruta de un enfriamiento potenciado

Tu hogar inteligente conectado

Conéctate para un fácil control

¿Olvidaste cerrar la puerta del frigorífico? No hay que preocuparse. La aplicación LG ThinQ ™ enviará una notificación directamente a tu teléfono para avisarte.

Conéctate para un fácil control

* Las funciones inteligentes y el producto de asistente de voz pueden variar según el país y el modelo. Consulte con su distribuidor local o LG para conocer la disponibilidad del servicio.

Smart Fresh Air

Smart Fresh Air

Smart Fresh Air optimiza las funciones del frigorífico analizando tus patrones de uso durante 3 semanas. El frigorífico comienza un enfriado más intenso 2 horas antes del momento indicado, para conseguir una temperatura y frescura idóneas para tus alimentos

Economic Care+

Economic Care+

El sistema Economic Care+ registra los periodos en los que se haga un menor uso del frigorífico durante 3 semanas. El frigorífico activa el modo ahorro para reducir los movimientos del compresor consiguiendo así un menor consumo de energía.

Smart Ice Plus

Smart Ice Plus

El algoritmo Smart Ice Plus analiza cuánto hielo utiliza el usuario para generar la cantidad necesaria más rápido.

Diseño elegante y práctico

Die Frontansicht des glänzenden Metal Fresh Panels mit dem „Metal Fresh“-Logo.

Estante retráctil

Diagonale Ansicht einer Ablage mit Metallverkleidung im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

Eine abgeschrägte Ansicht der Oberseite des Kühlschranks zeigt die sanfte LED-Beleuchtung.

Acabados metalizados

Close-up of metal fresh label inside the refrigerator.

Metal Fresh™

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

 ¿Cuáles son los beneficios de un frigorífico InstaView ™ 

A.

Con la ingeniosa tecnología InstaView™ de LG, no hay necesidad de abrir la puerta de tu Frigorífico LG para ver lo que hay dentro. Simplemente golpea dos veces el panel de cristal tintado y se iluminará para que puedas comprobar su contenido. ¿Por qué? Evita la pérdida de aire frío, mantiene estable la temperatura del frigorífico, ahorra energía y conserva tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo. Es la forma más sencilla y económica de comprobar el contenido de tu frigorífico LG sin ni siquiera abrir la puerta.

Q.

¿Qué es LG LinearCooling ™ ?

A.

LinearCooling ™ es una tecnología que mantiene el frigorífico a una temperatura constante entre ±0.5℃ ajustando el suministro de aire frío, evitando la pérdida de humedad de los alimentos y mantenerlos frescos durante más tiempo.

Q.

¿Qué es LG DoorCooling+ ™ 

A.

DoorCooling+™ es una tecnología que suministra un potente aire frío a los alimentos almacenados en la puerta a través de las rejillas de ventilación situadas en la parte frontal del frigorífico. Esta tecnología ayuda a mantener la temperatura fría y la frescura de todo lo que se almacena en la puerta del frigorífico.

Q.

¿Qué necesito para instalar un frigorífico-congelador?

A.

Para más información, haga clic en el siguiente enlace.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

¿Cómo puedo ajustar la temperatura de mi frigorífico LG?

A.

Usa el panel de control del exerior del frigorífico. Si no tiene, tienes un pequeño menú en el interior donde podrás seleccionar la temperatura que desees. Además, si el frigorífico tiene wifi, podrás hacer esto mismo desde la app ThinQ.

Q.

¿Qué hay que tener en cuenta al comprar un frigorífico congelador?

A.

LG ofrece una amplia gama de frigoríficos elegantes y energéticamente eficientes con múltiples funciones inteligentes. Desde el espacioso estilo americano y el práctico Multi-Door, hasta la tecnología InstaView™ Door-in-Door™, pasando por los modelos Combi y Slim, LG ofrece el frigorífico perfecto para cada hogar. Si estás diseñando una cocina desde cero, es fácil integrar el electrodoméstico de tus sueños; si tienes que llenar un hueco existente, puede que tu elección venga dictada por el espacio. Una vez que te hayas decidido por el Frigorífico Congelador que mejor se adapte a tu estilo de vida, fíjate en el espacio de almacenamiento, las innovadoras tecnologías de refrigeración que mantienen tus alimentos frescos durante más tiempo, las prácticas funciones como Total No Frost, el dispensador de agua y hielo con autolimpieza UVnano, los estantes abatibles y el sistema de cajones FRESHBalancer™. No olvides comprobar la eficiencia energética y la garantía del producto.

Q.

¿Qué tamaño de frigorífico-congelador necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de su estilo de vida, como regla general: el frigorífico congelador LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) suele ser suficiente para una familia pequeña de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4 personas; para una familia más numerosa, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o American Style (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door ofrecen un espacio extra ancho para almacenar objetos como bandejas o fuentes. En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga el Frigorífico Congelador que más le convenga, por lo que ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama.

Q.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un frigorífico con y sin instalación?

A.

LG le ofrece la máxima libertad a la hora de ubicar su frigorífico congelador, ofreciéndole modelos con y sin fontanería. Un frigorífico con tuberías se conecta directamente al suministro de agua para alimentar el dispensador de hielo y agua. Un frigorífico sin tuberías tiene un depósito de agua rellenable integrado conectado al dispensador montado en la puerta. Basta con mantener el depósito lleno para disfrutar del lujo del agua fría en el grifo.

Imprimir

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Volumen total (L)

    637

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)

    914 x 1792 x 733

  • Consumo energético (kWh/año)

    354

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)

    E

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • InstaView

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • Fontanería

    sin toma de agua

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

  • Acabado (Puerta)

    Acero antihuellas texturizado

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    American combi

  • Estándar/Profundidad de la encimera

    Profundidad del mostrador

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)

    E

CAPACIDAD

  • Volumen total (L)

    637

  • Volumen congelador (L)

    246

  • Volumen frigorífico (L)

    363

  • Volumen congelador (2 estrellas) (L)

    15

  • Volumen del espacio del fabricador de hielo (L)

    13

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Display interior

  • Congelación rápida

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso del prodcto con embalaje (kg)

    156

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    146

  • Altura total (mm)

    1792

  • Altura sin bisagra (mm)

    1753

  • Fondo con puerta y tirador (mm)

    733

  • Fondo sin puerta (mm)

    684

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)

    914 x 1792 x 733

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

  • InstaView

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Fabricador de hielo_Manual

    No

  • Fontanería

    sin toma de agua

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    Cubitos y hielo picado

  • Fabricador de hielo automático

    Sí (Slim SpacePlus)

  • Craft Ice

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material de la puerta

    VCM

  • Acabado (Puerta)

    Acero antihuellas texturizado

  • Metal fresh

    R Metal

  • Tipo tirador

    No

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    Inverter Linear Compressor

  • Consumo energético (kWh/año)

    354

  • Clase climática

    T

  • Potencia acústica (dB)

    40

  • Potencia acústica (clase)

    C

COMPARTIMENTO FRIGORÍFICO

  • Compartimentos en puerta transparentes

    6

  • Luz del frigorífico

    LED superior + lateral

  • Balda de cristal templado

    4

  • Cajón para verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Multi Air Flow

    No

  • Balda plegable

    Plegado en 1 paso

  • Pure N Fresh

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096030981

COMPARTIMENTO DEL CONGELADOR

  • Compartimentos en puerta transparentes

    6

  • Luz del congelador

    LED superior

  • Balda de cristal templado

    No

  • Cajón_Congelador

    6 transparentes

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

