About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Conoce Copilot+PC
Conoce los dispositivos Windows 11
Esta imagen muestra un ordenador portátil con una pantalla azul clara sobre un fondo con un suave degradado, en el que aparece el logotipo de Windows 11.

Esta imagen muestra un ordenador portátil con una pantalla azul clara sobre un fondo con un suave degradado, en el que aparece el logotipo de Windows 11.

¿Cuánto vale tu seguridad? El soporte técnico para Windows 10 finalizó el 14 de octubre de 2025.

Una vez finalizado el soporte técnico, ya no se reciben actualizaciones estándar de seguridad ni funciones.

¿Cuánto vale tu seguridad? El soporte técnico para Windows 10 finalizó el 14 de octubre de 2025. Compra ahora

Mantén los datos de tu negocio protegidos

Adquiere nuevos ordenadores equipados con el Windows más seguro hasta la fecha, con protección basada en hardware para hacer frente a amenazas crecientes y una reducción del 62 % en incidentes de seguridad*

*Basado en la incorporación de Windows Hello, Informe de seguridad de Windows 11, Techaisle, septiembre de 2023. Estudio encargado por Microsoft.

Fácil de implementar, compatible y rentable

Windows 11 Pro está diseñado para funcionar con la tecnología de la que ya dispongas, ofreciendo una implementación un 25 % más rápida*, actualizaciones automáticas y un control granular de las aplicaciones, los datos y la AI.

*Estudio de Microsoft en el que se comparan los tiempos de implementación de Windows 10 y Windows 11, junio de 2023.

Mejora tu eficiencia

Los dispositivos obsoletos pueden ralentizarte. Actualiza a nuevos ordenadores para disfrutar de flujos de trabajo un 50 % más rápidos de media* y funciones inteligentes que te permitirán ahorrar tiempo, como diseños mejorados, videoconferencias optimizadas y Microsoft 365 Copilot.**

Para obtener más flexibilidad y una plataforma tecnológica preparada para el futuro, piensa en los Copilot+PC como la piedra angular de tu conjunto de soluciones informáticas.

*Estudio interno de Microsoft, abril de 2024, en el que se comparan los tiempos medios de finalización de tareas.

**Requiere suscripción a Microsoft 365; las características varían según la región y el dispositivo.

Es hora de pisar el acelerador

La velocidad marca la diferencia en tu negocio. Pásate a nuevos ordenadores con autonomía de batería para todo el día* y la potencia necesaria para ejecutar tareas intensivas un 42 % más rápido de media.**

*Basado en pruebas de rendimiento de la batería realizadas con dispositivos Windows 11 (marzo de 2024). La duración de la batería puede variar según el dispositivo, los ajustes y el uso.

**Resultados en comparación con ordenadores con Windows 10. Mejora tu experiencia diaria con los portátiles Windows 11 Pro, Principled Technologies, abril de 2023. Informe encargado por Microsoft.

Las principales empresas ya han implementado los nuevos ordenadores con Windows 11 Pro.

Podrías estar disfrutando de una seguridad reforzada, una productividad mejorada gracias a la inteligencia artificial y actualizaciones e implementaciones automatizadas.

Encuentra el ordenador profesional más adecuado para ti

LG gram Pro 

17Z90TR

Más información

LG gram Pro 16

16Z90TS

Más información

LG gram Pro 2in1 

16T90TP

Más información
SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO