Lavasecadora Inverter | LG W4X1095NWK, Direct Drive, 6 Motion, 9/5kg, 1400rpm, Serie 140, Clasificación A (Lavado) / E (Secado), Blanca
MEZ69272485 W4X1095NWK 24.11.1.pdf
Grado de energía : ES
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

  • Compra este producto y llévate 3 meses de detergente Natulim (3 cajas)

  • Este producto tiene garantía de por vida (30 años) en el motor¹

W4X1095NWK

W4X1095NWK
Características principales

  • Máxima durabilidad y fiabilidad: 10 años de garantía en el motor Inverter Direct Drive
  • Vapor Steam : El poder y la suavidad del vapor
  • Máxima limpieza y cuidado de tu ropa con 6 motion: 6 movimientos que cuidan de tu ropa dejándola como lavada a mano
  • Programa rápido que lava en 30 minutos
  • Wi-Fi ThinQ: Descarga programas adicionales, control remoto
Más

Muestra la sección interna de la lavadora

Diseño minimalista y funcional

La nueva lavadora LG, un toque de estilo para tu hogar.

*Las imágenes de los productos son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

La solución perfecta para tu colada

Muestra la sección interna de la lavadora

Tapa superior desmontable

La cubierta superior puede retirarse

En el centro del chorro de agua redondo está el logotipo dd con seis movimientos

6 Motion DD

Cuidado suave y eficaz de la colada

Hay un motor de la lavadora y el logotipo del MOTOR DEL INVERSOR DE POTENCIA DIRECTA GARANTÍA DE POR VIDA.

Garantía de por vida en el Motor(1)

El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

Muestra el tejido y el polvo de la fibra

Programa anti alergias

Reduce los alérgenos en tu ropa

*Válido para compras entre el 01/11/2024 y 31/12/2025. La garantía de por vida del motor de la lavadora ofrece una cobertura de 30 años sobre la pieza: 3 años de garantía legal y 27 de garantía comercial. Esta garantía únicamente cubre el coste de la pieza (gastos adicionales a cargo del cliente). La cobertura ofrecida supera la vida útil media del producto (11 años, según un estudio independiente). Modelos excluidos e información adicional en https://labuenavidalg.es/garantia-electrodomesticos.

Tapa superior desmontable

Diseñada para encajar incluso en espacios reducidos

Ideal para espacios reducidos, basta con retirar la cubierta superior (encimeras más bajas)

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Diseño elegante

Completa el diseño de tu hogar

Elige la lavadora que mejor se adapte a tus necesidades

Video lifestyle lavadora

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

6 Motion DD

Lava tu ropa de fórma óptima

Cuida tu ropa gracias al motor con 6 movimientos diferentes, que adapta el movimiento del tambor a las necesidades de los tejidos

Muestra los seis movimientos de la lavadora

*Las imágenes del producto son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

Steam™

Cuidado anti alergias

Reduce los alérgenos en tu ropa gracias al vapor de la tecnología Steam™.

La ropa sucia se elimina con vapor

*El ciclo Antialergias ha sido testado por BAF (British Allergy Foundation): reduce los alérgenos de los ácaros del polvo doméstico

Limpieza de cuba

Limpieza desde dentro

Mantén tu lavadora limpia e higiénica

El motor de la lavadora remueve el agua

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.

Tiene el motor y el logotipo de una lavadora sobre un fondo negro ondulado

Garantía de por vida en el Motor

El producto más duradero
es el más sostenible

En LG, llevamos años trabajando para ofrecer productos durareros que te hagan la vida más fácil.
Y ahora damos un paso más ofreciendo garantía de por vida en el motor*

*Válido para compras entre el 01/11/2024 y 31/12/2025. La garantía de por vida del motor de la lavadora ofrece una cobertura de 30 años sobre la pieza: 3 años de garantía legal y 27 de garantía comercial. Esta garantía únicamente cubre el coste de la pieza (gastos adicionales a cargo del cliente). La cobertura ofrecida supera la vida útil media del producto (11 años, según un estudio independiente). Modelos excluidos e información adicional en https://labuenavidalg.es/garantia-electrodomesticos.

LG ThinQ™

Lavado y secado sincronizado

Controla tu secadora estés donde estés

La aplicación LG ThinQ™ te permite controlar tu secadora desde cualquier lugar y en cualquier momento. Pon en marcha tu secadora con solo pulsar un botón.

Fácil control y mantenimiento

Controla el consumo energético y el mantenimiento de tu secadora a través de la app ThinQ™

Compatible con altvoces inteligentes

Dile a tu altavoz inteligente o a tu asistente de IA lo que necesitas y deja que tu secadora se encargue del resto

*La compatibilidad con dispositivos domésticos inteligentes compatibles con Alexa y Google Assistant puede variar según el país y la configuración individual de su hogar inteligente.

*Las imágenes del producto en la imagen y el vídeo son solo con fines ilustrativos y podrían diferir del producto real

Diseño duradero y elegante

*Las imágenes de los productos son meramente ilustrativas y pueden diferir del producto real.

RESUMEN

DIMENSIONES

W4X1095NWK

Especificaciones técnicas estrella

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    9,0

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo mm)

    600x850x550

  • Velocidad máxima del centrifugado (RPM)

    1400

  • Dosificación automática ezDispense

    No

  • Vapor Steam

  • Anti arrugas

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

Todas las especificaciones

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Color

    　Blanco

  • Tipo de puerta

    Puerta redonda (sin tapa)

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad máxima de secado (kg)

    5,0

  • Capacidad máxima de lavado (kg)

    9,0

PROGRAMAS

  • Edredón

    No

  • Algodón

  • Cuidado infantil con vapor

    No

  • Lavado inteligente AI

    No

  • Cuidado antialérgico (lavadora)

  • Lavado Auto

    No

  • Cuidado infantil

    No

  • Ropa de bebé

    No

  • Sábanas

    No

  • Lavado en frío

    No

  • Ropa de color

    No

  • Algodón+

    No

  • Ropa oscura

    No

  • Delicado

  • Descarga de programa

  • Chaqueta de plumas

    No

  • Sintético

  • Eco 40-60

  • Delicado

    No

  • Higiene

    No

  • Intensivo 60

    No

  • Mixtos

  • Prendas de exterior

    No

  • Rápido 14

  • Rápido 30

    No

  • Lavado rápido

    No

  • Lavado rápido+secado

    No

  • Refresco

    No

  • Aclarado+Centrifugado

    No

  • Lavado silencioso

    No

  • Cuidado de la piel

    No

  • Mangas y cuellos

    No

  • Sólo centrifugado

    No

  • Ropa deportiva

    No

  • Anti manchas

    No

  • Refresco con vapor

    No

  • Limpieza de la cuba

  • TurboWash 39

    No

  • TurboWash 49

    No

  • TurboWash 59

    No

  • Lavado y secado

  • Lana (Lavado a mano/Lana)

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Finalización diferida

    3-19 horas

  • Tipo de pantalla

    Dial+Completamente táctil y Display LED

  • Indicación de bloqueo de puerta

  • Indicador de cifras

    18:88

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • 6 Motion DD

  • AI DD - Direct Drive con Inteligencia artificial

    No

  • Tipo

    Lavadora de carga frontal

  • Señal de final de ciclo

  • Centum System

    No

  • Añadir prenda

  • Dosificación automática ezDispense

    No

  • Reinicio automático

  • Inverter DirectDrive

  • Sistema de detección de espuma

  • Sensor de carga

  • Vapor Steam

  • Luz del tambor

    No

  • Vapor Steam+

    No

  • Patas de nivelación

  • Tambor de acero inoxidable

  • TurboWash360˚

    No

  • Tambor Powersoft

  • Sensor de vibración

    No

  • Bateadores

    　Palas bateadoras plástico

  • Suministro de agua (caliente/fría)

    Solo frío

  • Nivel del agua

    Automático

  • TurboWash

    No

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Dimensiones de la caja (AnchoxAltoxFondo mm)

    660x890x660

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo mm)

    600x850x550

  • Peso (kg)

    63,0

  • Peso incluido el embalaje (kg)

    67,0

  • Profundidad desde la tapa trasera a la puerta (Fondo' mm)

    620

  • Profundidad del producto con la puerta abierta 90˚ (Fondo'' mm)

    1100

ENERGÍA

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (lavado)

    A

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (lavado+secado)

    D

OPCIONES ADICIONALES

  • Wi-Fi

  • Añadir prenda

  • Pitido Encendido/apagado

  • Bloqueo infantil

  • Finalización diferida

  • Nivel de detergente

    No

  • Luz del tambor

    No

  • Prelavado

  • Inicio remoto

  • Aclarado + centrifugado

    No

  • Aclarado+

  • Nivel de suavizante

    No

  • Centrifugado

    1400/1200/1000/800/400/Sin centrifugado

  • Vapor Steam

    No

  • Temp.

    Fría/20/30/40/60/95℃

  • Limpieza de la cuba

  • TurboWash

    No

  • Lavado

    No

  • Anti arrugas

    No

  • Lavado en frío - ColdWash

    No

  • Limpieza de inyectores ezDispense

    No

FICHA DE PRODUCTO (CICLO DE LAVADO)

  • Consumo de energía por 100 ciclos (kWh)

    315,0

  • Galardonada con el premio "EU Ecolabel award

    No

  • Duración del modo sin apagar (Mín.)

    10

  • Eco 40-60 (carga completa)

    100,0

  • Eco 40-60 (Media carga)

    50,0

  • Eco 40-60 (Cuarto de carga)

    25,0

  • Clase de eficiencia energética

    A

  • Velocidad máxima del centrifugado (RPM)

    1400

  • Nivel de ruido del centrifugado (nivel de potencia acústica) (dBA)

    71

  • Consumo energético (W): modo apagado

    15,0

  • Consumo energético (W): modo encendido

    15,0

  • Rendimiento del centrifugado: clase energética

    B

  • Rendimiento del centrifugado: contenido de humedad (%)

    48,1

  • Programa estándar (solo lavado)

    Eco 40-60 40℃

  • Tiempo (Min.) - (carga completa)

    300

  • Tiempo (Min) - (Media carga)

    240

  • Tiempo (Min) - (Cuarto de carga)

    120

  • Capacidad de lavado (kg)

    9,0

  • Consumo de agua por ciclo (ℓ)

    56,0

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096126226

FICHA DE PRODUCTO (CICLO LAVADO+SECADO)

  • Galardonada con el premio "EU Ecolabel award

    No

  • Capacidad de secado (kg)

    5,0

  • Duración del modo sin apagar (Mín.)

    300

  • Consumo energético por 100ciclos (kWh)

    500,0

  • Clase de eficiencia energética

    D

  • Consumo energético (W): modo apagado

    5,0

  • Consumo energético (W): modo encendido

    5,0

  • Tiempo (Min.) - (carga completa)

    500

  • Tiempo (Min) - (Media carga)

    400

  • Lavado+Secado (Carga Completa)

    120,0

  • Lavado+Secado (Media Carga)

    100,0

  • Consumo de agua por ciclo (ℓ)

    70

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • Descargar ciclo

  • Monitorización de la energía

  • Inicio remoto y control del ciclo

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

  • Tub Clean Coach

  • Smart Pairing

OPCIONES/ACCESORIOS

  • Compatible con LG TWINWash

    No

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

