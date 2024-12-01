Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Microondas con grill de 700W, 19 litros de capacidad, tecnología I-Wave, menús automáticos, descongelación automática, modo ECO ON, color blanco y control táctil

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Microondas con grill de 700W, 19 litros de capacidad, tecnología I-Wave, menús automáticos, descongelación automática, modo ECO ON, color blanco y control táctil

MH6042DW

Microondas con grill de 700W, 19 litros de capacidad, tecnología I-Wave, menús automáticos, descongelación automática, modo ECO ON, color blanco y control táctil

(0)
LG - Microondas MH6042DW

Botón Eco

Con tu microondas LG también puedes ahorrar. Sólo aprieta el botón Eco en el frontal del aparato para sentir el ahorro de consumo; sólo lo notarás en tu bolsillo, porque la calidad de tu comida no se verá afectada. Por eso los microondas LG son los más eficientes.

i-wave

El Sistema Intellowave de LG ofrece un rendimiento de cocción óptimo. A diferencia de otros microondas, las ondas entran de forma tridimensional a través de unas ranuras estrategicamente diseñadas y esto genera gran cantidad de puntos calientes dentro de la cavidad del microondas.

Dos en Uno

Ahora tienes Grill y microondas en un solo horno. De esta manera no solo puedes cocinar sino dorar tus comidas favoritas.

Descongelación rápida

Con tan solo un toque logrará descongelar de manera rápida carnes, pescados y vegetales.

Inicio Rápido

Puedes calentar y cocinar con tan solo presionar un botón.

Seguro para niños

Bloqueo de seguridad para niños que evita que los pequeños pongan el horno de microondas en funcionamiento sin supervisión.

Fácil de limpiar

El esmalte que posee en su interior, es un material pionero, que facilita 10 veces más la limpieza del microondas, sin utilizar productos de limpieza, simplemente un trapo y agua.
Play Video

Alt text

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

GENERAL

  • Tipo microondas

    Grill

  • Color

    Blanco

  • Tipo de Control

    Digital

  • Plato Giratorio

  • Plato

    245mm.

CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES

  • Botón ECO Ahorro energía

  • Inicio Rápido

  • Display

    LED

  • Grill

    Sí, de cuarzo

  • Tecnología i-wave

  • Fácil del limpiar

CAPACIDAD

  • Capacidad (litros)

    19

POTENCIA

  • Microondas (W)

    700

  • Micro+Grill (W)

    1150

  • Nivel de Potencia Microondas

    5

FUNCIÓN COCINADO/DESCONGELADO

  • Auto Cocinado

    Sí (4)

  • Auto Recalentado

    Sí (4)

  • Auto Descongelado

    Sí (4)

  • Auto Grill

    Sí (4)

DIMENSIONES

  • Ancho x Alto x Fondo

    455 x 252 x 320

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Encuentra una tienda cercana

Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO