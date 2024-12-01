We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Microondas con grill de 700W, 19 litros de capacidad, tecnología I-Wave, menús automáticos, descongelación automática, modo ECO ON, color blanco y control táctil
Microondas con grill de 700W, 19 litros de capacidad, tecnología I-Wave, menús automáticos, descongelación automática, modo ECO ON, color blanco y control táctil
Botón Eco
i-wave
Dos en Uno
Descongelación rápida
Inicio Rápido
Seguro para niños
Fácil de limpiar
Alt text
Todas las especificaciones
GENERAL
-
Tipo microondas
Grill
-
Color
Blanco
-
Tipo de Control
Digital
-
Plato Giratorio
Sí
-
Plato
245mm.
CARACTERÍSTICAS PRINCIPALES
-
Botón ECO Ahorro energía
Sí
-
Inicio Rápido
Sí
-
Display
LED
-
Grill
Sí, de cuarzo
-
Tecnología i-wave
Sí
-
Fácil del limpiar
Sí
CAPACIDAD
-
Capacidad (litros)
19
POTENCIA
-
Microondas (W)
700
-
Micro+Grill (W)
1150
-
Nivel de Potencia Microondas
5
FUNCIÓN COCINADO/DESCONGELADO
-
Auto Cocinado
Sí (4)
-
Auto Recalentado
Sí (4)
-
Auto Descongelado
Sí (4)
-
Auto Grill
Sí (4)
DIMENSIONES
-
Ancho x Alto x Fondo
455 x 252 x 320
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf