Microondas Grill Smart Inverter 1000W de 25 litros, Champagne
RESUMEN
Todas las especificaciones
CAPACIDAD
-
25L
POTENCIA
-
Microondas
1000W
-
Grill
900 W
-
Microondas + Grill
1450 W
CARACTERÍSTICAS GENERALES
-
Tecnología Smart Inverter
Si
-
Posición del Grill
Superior
-
Tipo de Grill
Cuarzo
-
Tipo de Control
Panel táctil
-
Display
Display LED
-
Cavidad Interior
Interior fácil de Limpiar Easy Clean
-
Sistema i-wave de microondas
Si
-
Apertura de la puerta
Izquierda-Derecha
-
Reloj
Si
-
Bloqueo infantil
Si
-
Más / Menos tiempo
Si
OPCIONES DE COCINADO / DESCONGELACIÓN
-
Gratinar
8
-
Descongelar y cocinar
6
-
Asar y Hornear
4
-
Derretir / Ablandar
2
-
Fermentación
Si
-
Descongelación automática
4
-
Menús automáticos
8
ACCESORIOS INCLUIDOS
-
Steam Bowl
DIMENSIONES Y PESO
-
Peso (Kg)
9.9
-
Dimensiones (Ancho x Alto x Fondo)
476 x 272 x 388
-
Dimensiones plato interior
292 mm
COLOR
-
Champagne
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
extensión:pdf