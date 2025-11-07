About Cookies on This Site

LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand

LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand

STA32F
Top view, mount tilted diagonally
back view
Características principales

  • Diseñado para mejorar la experiencia de tu Smart Monitor. Tan flexible como tu forma de disfrutar o trabajar gracias al stand portátil y flexible con ruedas y 670º de puntos de vista¹
  • Stand completamente versátil que se adapta a ti: Inclina, sube o gira el monitor en vertical según lo necesites.
  • Su base estable con ruedas y su compartimento para cables hacen que moverlo y colocarlo sea cómodo y sencillo.
  • Tu soporte ideal, también para otras pantallas: Usa el stand de LG con cualquier pantalla compatible con anclaje VESA 100x100, entre 4 y 6,5 kg y hasta 34 pulgadas. Disfruta de la misma flexibilidad y estabilidad, incluso con modelos de otras marcas.​
Más
27U731SA-W
32U721SA-W
32U731SA-W
32U880SA-W
37U730SA-W

1. Los 670° hacen referencia al total de grados reales de movilidad física del soporte: 70° de inclinación + 150° de giro lateral (swivel) + 90° de rotación vertical (pivot) + 360° de giro de base con ruedas.

LG Smart Monitor Swing stand logo.

LG Smart Monitor Swing stand logo.

La imagen muestra un LG Smart Monitor instalado en un salón

La imagen muestra un LG Smart Monitor instalado en un salón

Una experiencia más inteligente

Combina el stand con ruedas con tu Monitor Smart para potenciar el espacio. El soporte está diseñado para mejorar la productividad con una flexibilidad de hasta 670ª de puntos de vista¹. Una estabilidad sólida y movilidad sin esfuerzo gracias a sus ruedas. 

1. Los 670º hacen referencia al total de grados reales de movilidad física del soporte: 70º de inclinación + 150º de giro lateral (swivel) + 90º de rotación vertical (pivot) + 360º de giro de base con ruedas.

*Las imáganes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características y puede diferir de la experiencia real de uso.

*El monitor no está incluido en el paquete (se vende por separado)

 

Tan flexible como tu forma de disfrutar

Personaliza tu experiencia visual con el soporte flexible para los Smart Monitors. Ofrece ajustes de inclinación, giro, altura y modo vertical para una personalización. La base cuadrada estable y el elegante acabo blanco son el complemento perfecto para cualquier espacio,gracias a la movilidad fácil que garantizan las ruedas.

La imagen muestra 3 escenarios que destacan la versatilidad del soporte para LG Smart Monitor: una persona trabajando en un escritorio, otra persona editando un audio en una estación de sonido y una persona jugando con un niño en una sala de estar.

*Las imáganes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características y puede diferir de la experiencia real de uso.

*El monitor no está incluido en el paquete (se vende por separado)

 

Vista flexible y diseño ajustable

El soporte está diseñado para ofrecer una experiencia ergonómica, con ajustes de giro, altura e inclinación que permiten cambiar fácilmente la posición del monitor sin modificar la configuración de tu escritorio. 

Está imagen muestra el rango completo de movimiento de un soporte para monitor, que incluye un ajuste de inclinación que va desde -20º hasta 50º, un rango de altura de 329mm que se extiende desde 814,5mm hasta 1.143,5 mm, y un ajuste de ancho que varía entre 310,5 mm y 520,1 mm. Además, permite un movimiento de giro desde -60º hasta +90º para cambiar fácilmente entre orientación horizontal y vertical.

*las medidas no incluyen la altura de las ruedas

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las caracterísiticas y pueden diferir de la experiencia real de uso.

*Este soporte está diseñado para soportar monitores de peso de entre 4Kg y 6,5 Kg; los daños ocasionados por exceder este límite no están cubiertos por la garantía. 

*Dependiendo del monitor instalado, la función de rotación de pantalla (pivotable) puede no estár disponible

*Este soporte es compatible con monitores que cuenten con interfaz de montaje VESA 100x100 mm. 

* Este monitor no está incluido en el paquete (se vende por separado)

Stand compatible con VESA (100×100)

Diseñado para tu comodidad, este soporte es compatible con monitores que cuenten con la interfaz de montaje VESA 100x100 mm, ofreciendo un soporte estable para pantallas con un peso entre 4kg y 6,5 kg. El monitor y el soporte deben fijarse de manera segura utilizando tornillos a través del montaje VESA.

La imagen muestra un diagrama del montaje VESA 100x100 mm, con un detalle ampliado (zoom)

 

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las caracterísiticas y pueden diferir de la experiencia real de uso.

*Este soporte está diseñado para soportar monitores de peso de entre 4Kg y 6,5 Kg; los daños ocasionados por exceder este límite no están cubiertos por la garantía. 

*Dependiendo del monitor instalado, la función de rotación de pantalla (pivotable) puede no estár disponible

*Este soporte es compatible con monitores que cuenten con interfaz de montaje VESA 100x100 mm. 

* Este monitor no está incluido en el paquete (se vende por separado)

Mejora tu Monitor Smart con el soporte LG Smart Monitor Swing Stand

El STA32F es compatible con una amplia gama de monitores LG, desde 27" hasta 34". Mejora tu monitor inteligente con una experiencia de visualización completamente nueva.

Monitor de 27"

27U511SA, 27U731SA

Monitor de 32"

32SR50F, 32U721SA, 32U850SA, 32G810SA

Monitor de 34"

34U601SA

Smart Monitor táctil 32"

32U880SA

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las caracterísiticas y pueden diferir de la experiencia real de uso.

*Este soporte está diseñado para soportar monitores de peso de entre 4Kg y 6,5 Kg; los daños ocasionados por exceder este límite no están cubiertos por la garantía. 

*Dependiendo del monitor instalado, la función de rotación de pantalla (pivotable) puede no estár disponible

*Este soporte es compatible con monitores que cuenten con interfaz de montaje VESA 100x100 mm. 

* Este monitor no está incluido en el paquete (se vende por separado)

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

MECÁNICA

  • Ajustes de posición de la pantalla

    Inclinación (eje horizontal) / Altura / Giro (eje vertical) / Pivotable

  • Montaje en pared [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONES/PESOS

  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

    879 x 587 x 219

  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

    420 x 1143.5 x 420

  • Peso en el envío [kg]

    18.1kg

ACCESORIO

  • Otros (accesorio)

    - Tornillos para la peana - Tornillos para anclaje VESA (100 x 100) - Extensor de cable de alimentación Smart Monitor

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
Para obtener más información sobre cómo este producto maneja los datos y sus derechos como usuario, visite ″Cobertura de datos y especificaciones″ en LG Privacy

