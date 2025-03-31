Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ficha técnica de producto

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Dónde comprar

Monitor LG UltraGear 32'' , 4K UHD, Dual Mode (240/480) Hz, 0.03ms

32GS95UV-B

Monitor LG UltraGear 32'' , 4K UHD, Dual Mode (240/480) Hz, 0.03ms

Características principales

  • Descubre la nueva revolución OLED gaming 4K con la innovadora tecnología Dual Mode (240/480Hz) que se adapta a tu estilo de juego en un solo click.
  • Sumérgete con el sonido envolvente de Píxel Sound y disfruta de una experiencia más real e inmersiva.
  • Déjate sorprender con el único negro puro y la profundidad de los colores gracias a DisplayHDR True Black 400.
  • Eleva tu experiencia con un 37,5% más de brillo gracias a la tecnogía Micro Lens Array +.
  • Diseñado exclusivamente para gamers con retroiluminación Unity Hexagon y nuevo soporte en forma de L.
  • Desata todo tu potencial gamer sin límites visuales.
Más

CES 2024 Innovation Awards

Ganador en innovación por CES

Más información

Red Dot Design Award [2024]

Ganador de diseño por Red Dot Design Award 2024

IDEA Design Award [2024]

Finalista del Premio Internacional a la Excelencia en el Diseño (IDEA) 2024

Monitor UltraGear™ OLED gaming.

LG UltraGear OLED

El primer y único negro puro ahora con la revolución dual, 240/480Hz¹

¹240/480Hz

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real

La nueva generación de OLED gaming

Descubre la nueva revolución gaming de LG UltraGear OLED con innovadoras tecnologías como Dual Mode y Pixel Sound que te llevarán a una nueva era del gaming.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real

Pantalla

32 pulgadas 4K UHD OLED
DisplayHDR True Black 400 / DCI-P3 98.5%
Anti-reflejos y baja reflexión

Velocidad

Dual-Mode (4K 240Hz ↔ FHD 480Hz)
Tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms (GtG)
240 Hz desde DisplayPort y HDMI

Tecnología

Pixel Sound con DTS® Virtual:X™
VESA ClearMR
VESA certified AdaptiveSync
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

32 pulgadas 4K OLED
32 pulgadas 4K OLED

Pantalla más amplia¹ a la altura de tus exigencias

Disfruta de una experiencia gaming más amplia con una pantalla OLED 4K de 32 pulgadas diseñada para jugadores listos para sumergirse en un mundo más amplio.

¹*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.
*La pantalla es más ancha que la habitual de 27 pulgadas

32 pulgadas 4K OLED
Primeros en mejorar tu experiencia gaming

Dual-Mode¹,doble diversión 

Ya no tienes que dudar entre frecuencia de actualización y resolución. Con el primer Dual Mode con certificación VESA del mundo, sumérgete en juegos de gran riqueza gráfica a UHD 240Hz y cambia con un solo clic a FHD 480Hz para estar a la altura de la acción máxima.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.
¹*El rendimiento de 'Dual-Mode' puede variar según el tipo de juego"

Pantalla OLED más brillante¹

Da brillo a tus partidas

La nueva pantalla OLED lleva los colores a un nuevo nivel de intensidad. Con una luminosidad estándar de 275 nits y un brillo máximo de 1300 nits, este monitor mantiene tus imágenes brillantes² y vibrantes.

Panel OLED brillante.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.
¹El brillo del monitor se compara con el modelo anterior, LG UltraGear™ 45GR95QE.
²Brillo: 250nits (Mín.), 275nits (Típ.)

Micro Lens Array+

La evolución del OLED

Nuestro UltraGear™ OLED con tecnología Micro Lens Array presenta un 37,5% más de brillo (SDR) en comparación con el MLA.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real

DisplayHDR True Black 400 | DCI-P3 98.5%

Explosión de colores

VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 hace que cada escena, ya sea con mucho brillo o a oscura, cobre vida con sus detalles realistas con una relación de contraste de 1,5M¹ y DCI-P3 98,5% (Typ.).

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.
¹1,5m:1 es la relación de contraste a un 25% de APL, El valor APL (Average Picture Level) se da en porcentaje y se refiere al valor entre el nivel de negro y el nivel de referencia para el blanco.

Extremadamente rápido
con solo 0,03 ms de respuesta

Con un tiempo de respuesta de 0,03 ms (GtG), reduce las imágenes fantasma y ayuda a que los adversarios se vean con nitidez. Disfruta del juego con movimientos más suaves y una fluidez visual ultrarrápida.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real

El vídeo muestra que el sonido procede de la propia pantalla, y que el sonido se mueve a medida que se desplaza cada píxel de la imagen.

Pixel Sound con DTS® Virtual:X™

Sonido envolvente en cada pixel

Sumérgete en un nivel de sonido de juego totalmente nuevo que sale desde la parte frontal de la propia pantalla transformando cada movimiento de tu partida en sonido. Con DTS® Virtual:X™ de hasta 7.1 canales, podrás sentir el sonido del juego rodeándote como nunca antes.

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real

Diseñado para los gamers

Al más puro estilo gaming

Consigue un auténtico setup con un nuevo diseño exclusivo más innovador y con un soporte en forma de L que reduce el espacio muerto de tu setup.

Imagen de la luz trasera en un corte ambiental.

Imagen de la luz trasera en un corte ambiental.

Imagen de la luz trasera en un corte ambiental.

Icono ajustable en giro
Giro
Icono ajustable en inclinación
Inclinación
Icono ajustable en altura
Altura
Icono ajustable en rotación
Rotación

*Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Experiencia de Juego Fluida

Comparación de la imagen de juego fluida: la imagen de la izquierda cuadros fragmentados y la de la derecha sin cuadros fragmentados.

VESA certified AdaptiveSync

La certificación VESA AdaptiveSync Display está orientada a los juegos con tasas de refresco altas y baja latencia. Disfruta de imágenes de juego más fluidas y sin retardos.

 

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

Monitor verificado oficialmente por Nvidia y compatible con G-SYNC® que puede ofrecerte una buena experiencia de juego con una reducción significativa de la fragmentación de la imagen o el stuttering*.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Con la tecnología FreeSync™ Premium Pro, los jugadores pueden experimentar movimientos fluidos y sin interrupciones* en juegos de alta resolución y ritmo rápido. Reduce significativamente la fragmentación de la imagen y el stuttering.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.
*El rendimiento de la función se compara con los modelos que no aplican la tecnología de sincronización.
*Pueden producirse errores o retrasos en función de la conexión de red.

Aporta nitidez a tu juego

Este monitor ha recibido la certificación VESA ClearMR 13000, lo que te permite ver cada movimiento con la misma claridad que las imágenes fijas, con un desenfoque de movimiento increíblemente reducido.
Vídeo de una experiencia de juego fluida con el logotipo VESA ClearMR.
Anti - reflejos y baja reflexión

Muestra solo tu juego

La aplicación de la tecnología anti - reflejos y baja reflexión proporciona una mejor experiencia de visión desde cualquier lado del monitor, incluso en un entorno luminoso, evitando así cualquier distracción en tus partidas.

*Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.

Juega sin límite de tiempo

Experiencia de juego ininterrumpida gracias a la tecnología de reducción de luz azul, consiguiendo sesiones de juego más largas evitando la fatiga visual.

*Los paneles OLED de LG han sido certificados como Flicker-Free, Discomfort Glare Free y Low Blue Light por UL, Número de certificado: Flicker-Free Display (OLED) - A196009, Discomfort Glare Free - V563481 (condiciones de UGR inferiores a 22), Low Blue Light Hardware Solution Platinum - V745051.
*La característica anterior puede variar en función del entorno o las condiciones informáticas del usuario.

Los jugadores disfrutan de una frecuencia de refresco de 240 Hz compatibles con DisplayPort 1.4 o HDMI 2.1.
DisplayPort 1.4 y HDMI 2.1

Amplía el rendimiento de tus juegos con una pantalla OLED

Este monitor es capaz de ofrecer una frecuencia de actualización de hasta 240 Hz desde los puertos DisplayPort 1.4 y HDMI 2.1 para que los jugadores puedan disfrutar plenamente de la resolución Ultra-WQHD.

*Soporta una frecuencia de actualización rápida de hasta 240 Hz. Se requiere una tarjeta gráfica compatible con DisplayPort 1.4 o cable HDMI 2.1 incluidos para que funcione correctamente.
*La tarjeta gráfica NO está incluida y se vende por separado.

El cable de auriculares de 4 polos conectado al monitor.
Salida de auriculares de 4 polos

Experiencia de sonido envolvente en 3D

Sumérgete en tus juegos mientras usas el chat de voz, conectándote de manera sencilla con la salida de auriculares de 4 polos, y disfruta de una experiencia inmersiva con el sonido 3D virtual con DTS Headphone:X.

*Los cascos NO están incluidos. Se venden por separado.

Configuraciones rápidas para un OLED más brillante

                  Protege tu pantalla OLED

                  Ayuda a prevenir el quemado de pantalla o que se produzcan imágenes residuales activando el "OLED Screen Move", que mueve ligeramente la pantalla a intervalos regulares, el "Screen Saver" y "Image Cleaning".*

                  *Esta función sólo está disponible con el joystick de 4 direcciones incluido.
                  *Puede que con este método no se eviten todas las imágenes residuales o el quemado de la pantalla.

                  Dynamic Action Sync

                  Minimiza el retraso de entrada con Dynamic Action Sync para que los jugadores puedan captar cada uno de los momentos más críticos en tiempo real.

                  Black Stabilizer

                  El Black Stabilizer ayuda a los jugadores a detectar a los francotiradores que acechan en los rincones más oscuros y a sortear rápidamente las explosiones.

                  Crosshair**

                  El punto de mira se fija en el centro para mejorar la precisión de tiro.

                  FPS Counter***

                  El contador de FPS te permite visualizar tus fotogramas por segundo. Ya sea si estás editando, jugando o viendo una película, cada fotograma cuenta, y con el contador de FPS, tendrás información en tiempo real.

                  *Las imágenes están simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.
                  **La característica de CrossHair no está disponible, mientras que el contador FPS está activado.
                  ***El contador FPS (Fotograma por segundo): medición de fotogramas por segundo. El contador FPS puede mostrar el valor que excede la tasa de refresco máxima del monitor.

                  LG Calibration Studio software.
                  LG Calibration Studio

                  Calibración de color

                  Optimiza el rendimiento del color con el Hardware Calibration Studio** de LG y saca el máximo partido al amplio espectro de colores

                  *Las imágenes han sido simuladas para mejorar la comprensión de las características. Puede diferir del uso real.
                  **El software y el sensor de calibración NO están incluidos. Para descargar la última versión del software LG Calibration Studio, visite LG.COM.

                  Imprimir

                  Especificaciones técnicas estrella

                  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

                    31.5

                  • Resolución

                    3840 x 2160

                  • Tipo de panel

                    OLED

                  • Relación de aspecto

                    16:9

                  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

                    275

                  Todas las especificaciones

                  INFORMACIÓN

                  • Año

                    2024

                  PANTALLA

                  • Tamaño [pulgadas]

                    31.5

                  • Relación de aspecto

                    16:9

                  • Tipo de panel

                    OLED

                  • Resolución

                    3840 x 2160

                  • Profundidad de color (número de colores)

                    1,07B

                  • Brillo (Typ.) [cd/m²]

                    275

                  • Gama de colores (mín.)

                    DCI-P3 94% (CIE1976)

                  • Brillo (mín.) [cd/m²]

                    250

                  • Tamaño [cm]

                    79.9

                  CONECTIVIDAD

                  • HDMI

                    Sí (x2)

                  • DisplayPort

                    Sí (x1)

                  CARACTERÍSTICAS

                  • HDR 10

                  • Contador FPS

                  MECÁNICA

                  • Diseño sin bordes

                    4 Lados con Diseño de Marcos Ultrafinos

                  DIMENSIONES/PESOS

                  • Dimensión en el envío (An x Al x P) [mm]

                    973 x 183 x 544

                  • Dimensiones con soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

                    714,1 x 620,9 x 249,8 (ARRIBA) / 714,1 x 510,9 x 249,8 (ABAJO)

                  • Dimensiones sin soporte (An x Al x P) [mm]

                    714,1 x 411,8 x 65

                  • Peso en el envío [kg]

                    13.9

                  • Peso con soporte [kg]

                    9.8

                  • Peso sin soporte [kg]

                    5.6

                  ALIMENTACIÓN

                  • Consumo de energía (máx.)

                    55 W

                  • Consumo de energía (típ.)

                    32 W

                  • Entrada CA

                    100-240 V (50/60 Hz)

                  • Salida CC

                    210,6 W (19,5 V / 10,8 A)

                  ACCESORIO

                  • Adaptador

                  • Cable de alimentación

                  • USB A a B

                  APLICACIÓN SW

                  • Centro de control LG UltraGear

                  ESTÁNDAR

                  • UL (cUL)

                  • CE

                  • KC (para Rep. de Corea)

                  CAJA DE CONTROL

                  • Cable de alimentación de CA

                  INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

                  MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
                  The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
                  La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

                  Qué opina la gente

                  Encuentra una tienda cercana

                  Prueba el producto en un lugar cercano.

                  Recomendado para ti

