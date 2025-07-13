Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
  Vista frontal de Outlet Barra de sonido para TV - LG SC9S, Bluetooth, 400W, 3.1.3 canales con Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IA Ready, Gris Oscuro SC9S.OUTLET
Vista frontal de Outlet Barra de sonido para TV - LG SC9S, Bluetooth, 400W, 3.1.3 canales con Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, IA Ready, Gris Oscuro SC9S.OUTLET
Características principales

  • MÁXIMA ARMONÍA Y CONECTIVIDAD CON TU TV LG OLED GRACIAS A SU TECNOLOGÍA WOW SYNERGY(1): conexión inalámbrica con WOW Cast(2), combinación sonora con los altavoces del TV LG gracias a WOW Orchestra(3) y control del menú de la barra de sonido en el TV LG con WOW Interface(4).
  • SONIDO ENVOLVENTE DE ALTA CALIDAD Y LLENO DE MATICES: Potencia la experiencia audiovisual con sus 3 altavoces verticales Dolby Atmos integrados, 400W de potencia omnidireccional. 3.1.3 canales: 3 altavoces frontales, 1 subwoofer y 3 altavoces verticales. Dolby Atmos y DTS:X, Hi-Res 24bits/96kHz.
  • BARRA DE SONIDO CON INTELIGENCIA ARTIFICIAL IA: Sonido inteligente que se adapta a la estacia gracias a IA Room Calibration y a cada contenido optimizando la configuración del audio con IA Sound Pro, además conecta y controla tu hogar con los asistentes de voz de IA: Apple Airplay2, Spotify Connect, TIDAL Connect, Google y Alexa(5)
  • PERFECTA INTEGRACIÓN EN EL DISEÑO DE TU SALÓN: Ideal para colgar junto a tu TV LG OLED Serie C en pared o sobre mueblegracias a su soporte exclsuivo Perfect Match, integra la barra de sonido para para experimentar el sonido absoluto y una perfecta harmonía.
  • PRODUCTO ECO SMART GREEN QUE CUIDA DEL PLANETA. Desde la forma en la que producimos hasta en la que enviamos, cuenta con certificación ecológica (Certificados: UL/SGS/EnergyStar).
Más

(1) La tecnología WOW Synergy únicamente es compatible con los TVs LG de los años 2023 , 2024. y 2025 

(2) Conexión inalámbrica compatible con los TVs LG OLED de 2023, 2024, 2025 y QNED de 2024 y 2025, QNED85 y superiores.

(3) Función compatible con modelos de TV LG OLED 2023, 2024, 2025 y QNED 2024 y 2025, series QNED85T y superiores.

(4) Función compatible con TVs LG  de 2023, 2024 y 2025

(5) Los servicios y dispositivos enumerados son de terceros ajenos a LG y pueden conllevar el pago de cantidades adicionales.

Se ve TV LG OLED Serie C y la barra de sonido SC9S. Se muestran los aspectos destacados de la barra de sonido para resaltar el soporte WOW de la barra de sonido SC9S. En la parte inferior izquierda, imágenes del soporte WOW están ampliadas.

Soporte WOW Perfect Match para integrar la barra de sonido en tu TV LG OLED evo serie C

Disfruta de la experiencia con tu TV LG OLED evo Serie C montada sobre mueble o pared

Máxima armonía y conectividad solo con tu TV LG

La barra de sonido de LG es la pareja perfecta para los televisores LG. Ofreciendo una conectividad máxima entre tu televisor y la barra de sonido para elevar tu experiencia de entretenimiento a un nivel totalmente nuevo.

*Todas las imágenes mostradas son meramente ilustrativas.

**Soporte compatible con los modelos LG OLED evo de las Series C5/C4/C3/C2 de 195 cm/77 pulgadas, 164 cm/65 pulgadas y 139 cm/55 pulgadas.

Soporte WOW

 

Se adapta a la perfección en tu TV LG OLED evo serie C

El soporte LG WOW Perfect Match te permite colocar la barra de sonido en la posición correcta sobre mueble o pared, optimizando el sonido y ofreciendo un diseño elegante.

Se muestran 3 imágenes filtradas en gris: un soporte y un TV montado en la pared desde la izquierda.

*Soporte compatible con los modelos LG OLED evo de las Series C5/C4/C3/C2 de 195 cm/77 pulgadas, 164 cm/65 pulgadas y 139 cm/55 pulgadas.

WOW Orchestra

Una barra de sonido que armoniza con el sonido de tu televisor LG

La barra de sonido LG ofrece un sonido perfectamente armonioso con tu televisor LG. Usa tanto el sonido del televisor LG como la barra de sonido LG al tiempo para obtener la experiencia de escucha más perfecta. Siente cada detalle del sonido.

La barra de sonido y el televisor emiten ondas sonoras de color azul con diferentes figuras.

*Función WOW Orquestra compatible con TVs LG OLED Z3/Z2/T4/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS/CS5/B5/B5E/B4/B3/B2/A3/A2, QNED 99/95/9M/90/89/85/82/80, NanoCell 90/80 (solo 2025)

Interfaz WOW

 

Controla la barra de sonido desde tu interfaz del televisor LG

Controla tu barra de sonido a través del televisor LG con un mando a distancia. Con un clic del mando a distancia, puedes encontrar el menú y los ajustes de la barra de sonido en la pantalla del televisor. Por ejemplo, el control del volumen, el estado de conexión o, incluso, la selección del modo de sonido.

*Función WOW Interface compatible con TVs OLED Z2/T4/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/G2/C5/C4/C3/C2/CS//CS5/B5/B5E/B4/B3/A3, QNED 99/9M/90/89/85/82/80/75 QNED 80 2022, 2023 y 2024, NANO 90/80/77/75 (solo 2025), UHD UA75/UA73/UT90/UT80/UT73.

WOWCAST

 

Conecta de forma inalámbrica a tu televisor LG

Disfruta de contenidos sin cables ni distracciones del sonido. LG WOWCAST conecta de forma inalámbrica a tu barra de sonido LG* y el televisor LG para ofrecer un sonido de alta calidad del modo más cómodo. Disfruta de la potencia de Dolby Atmos para una experiencia de audio más inmersiva.

*Función WOWCAST Compatible con TVs OLED T4/M5/M4/M3/G5/G4/G3/C5/C4/C3/CS5/B5/B5E/B4/B3/A3, QNED 99/9M/90/89/85/82/80

Disfruta de una experiencia de cine en casa

La barra de sonido LG se combina con Dolby Atmos y DTS:X para ofrecerte una experiencia de cine en tu salón. Rodeándote con un sonido nítido y realista desde todos los ángulos, y colocándote en el centro de tus películas favoritas ofreciendo un sonido potente en cada escena.

La Soundbar y el televisor emiten ondas sonoras azules de distintas formas por todo el salón.

*Dolby y Dolby Vision son marcas comerciales de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation. El símbolo double-D es una marca comercial de Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

La primera gama del mundo con tres altavoces verticales Dolby Atmos

La tecnología de sonido de LG presenta los primeros canales triples verticales del mundo. Gracias a ello, la barra de sonido SC9S de LG ofrece un sonido más amplio y rico para que disfrutes de la experiencia de sonido más envolvente en casa.

Una barra de sonido colocada sobre el mueble con las ondas sonoras circulares azules que surgen desde la barra de sonido hasta justo delante del televisor.

*Dato basado en análisis interno realizado a fecha 31/01/2022. Para modelos: S95QR, S80QR, S80Qy y SC9S.

Sonido espacial de triple nivel para un sonido envolvente de cine.

La barra de sonido SC9S de LG lleva la experiencia audiovisual al siguiente nivel. La barra de sonido reproduce un sonido espacial de triple nivel, para ofrecer una experiencia de sonido más envolvente y precisa. Mediante el uso de un motor 3D , basado en HRTF (función de transferencia relacionada con la cabeza), la barra de sonido crea una capa intermedia virtual. Esto significa que las capas de sonido ofrecen un sofisticado sonido envolvente que sólo se puede experimentar en el cine.

Unas capas de sonido azules en forma de cúpula cubren la barra de sonido y el televisor colgados en la pared del salón.

*Sonido espacial de triple nivel está disponible únicamente en el modo CINEMA / AI Sound Pro de la barra de sonido.
**La capa intermedia se crea utilizando el canal de altavoces de la barra de sonido. El sonido de los altavoces frontales y superiores se sintetiza para construir un campo sonoro.
***Es necesario adquirir altavoces traseros. Si no hay altavoz trasero, no se puede crear el campo trasero.

Siente la vibración de los bajos potentes

Siente unos graves más potentes y profundos en tus canciones y películas favoritas. El subwoofer inalámbrico reproduce las notas bajas con facilidad, con un mayor volumen, transmitiendo los graves con una gran calidad a mayor distancia.

Sobre el mueble se coloca una barra de sonido. Junto a un subwoofer inalámbrico colocado en el suelo. Del subwoofer salen gráficos sonoros azules.

Disfruta de tus contenidos favoritos

Conecta tu barra de sonido SC9S de LG a una consola o reproductor Blu-ray para sumergirte en tus juegos, programas de televisión y películas favoritas. La barra de sonido te ofrece una experiencia audiovisual sin retrasos con una mejor imagen y un mejor sonido.

La barra de sonido y el televisor se colocan sobre la mesa blanca y se muestran 7 caballos blancos en el televisor.

4K Pass-through mantiene la calidad de tus contenidos.

La barra de sonido LG cuenta con 4K Pass-through. Transmite datos sin perder calidad. Así, puedes disfrutar de una experiencia audiovisual de calidad con las mínimas conexiones.

La barra de sonido está colocada sobre el mueble y la escena de un juego de carreras se muestra en el televisor conectado a la barra de sonido. En la parte inferior derecha de la imagen hay una videoconsola sostenida por dos manos.

Con VRR/ALLM. Mejora tu juego.

Esta barra de sonido está hecha para ofrecer una mejor experiencia de juego con VRR/ALLM. Cuenta con una frecuencia de actualización variable (VRR) de hasta 120 Hz y su tiempo de respuesta es casi instantáneo dándote ventaja para jugar y crear una experiencia realista. El modo de baja latencia automática (ALLM) permite una visualización e interacción fluida y sin retrasos.

*Tanto el TV como la Barra de Sonido deben soportar VRR/ALLM.
**La consola debe ser compatible con VRR. El paso de VRR está limitado a contenidos de 60 Hz.

Disfruta en HD de tus plataformas de musica en streaming

Reproduce tu play list en la barra de sonido. La barra de sonido LG SC9S es compatible con Spotify y Tidal Connect.

La barra de sonido está colgada en la pared con el televisor justo encima. Las ondas sonoras se cruzan entre ellas cambiando sus colores de rojo a azul.

Conéctala a tus plataformas favoritas

Las barras de sonido LG son compatibles con los servicios de IA más reconocidos del mercado: Google, Alexa y Apple Airplay2. Puedes controlar la barra de sonido fácilmente con la plataforma que elijas.

*Algunas funciones requieren suscripción o cuenta de terceros.
**Google es una marca comercial de Google LLC.
*** El Asistente de Google está disponible en español. Para resto de idiomas consultar página oficial de Google.
****Amazon, Alexa y todas las marcas relacionadas son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus filiales.

Una experiencia de audio multicanal que supera todas las expectativas

Con la barra de sonido LG SC9S, el contenido suena mejor que nunca. Divide el audio de dos canales en un audio multicanal, optimizando lo que escuchas.

*Disponible en los modos AI Sound Pro, Cinema, Clear Voice Pro, Sports y Game.

Sonido inteligente adaptado a tu hogar

La barra de sonido reproduce el sonido adaptándose al espacio con su calibración con AI mejorada. AI Room Calibration Pro selecciona automáticamente la mejor configuración de la barra de sonido para cada estancia usando el micrófono interno para analizar el espacio. Al ajustar las frecuencias de referencia a un rango amplio de 400 Hz, puede analizar el espacio con precisión y corregir la distorsión del sonido.

*AI Room Calibration Pro es una tecnología de ajuste automático del sonido que compensa el entorno en el que se coloca la barra de sonido mediante algoritmos que mejoran su rendimiento acústico.

Sonido inteligente adaptado a cada contenido

AI Sound Pro analiza automáticamente el contenido para optimizar al instante la configuración de audio de lo que se reproduce, ya sean peliculas, noticias o música. Capta todos los detalles con diálogos nítidos o una acción más contundente y potente, según el género.

Se ven imágenes de tres estilos de vida diferentes. De arriba abajo: tres hombres disfrutan del vídeo de un concierto en el salón. Hay un LG TV en la pared que muestra una escena de grabación de música, y el LG TV en la pared que muestra una escena de break dance en una vista diagonal.

Descúbrelo

Una foto aérea de un bosque verde

Trabajando para un mañana mejor

Desde nuestra forma de fabricar hasta la forma de enviar, nuestro proceso está certificado. Los embalajes son de cartón reciclable y se reducen a lo estrictamente necesario para que el producto llegue sano y salvo.
Cubos de color gris y de diferentes alturas se han colocado aleatoriamente.

Fabricado con plástico reciclable

UL ha validado la barra de sonido LG como producto ECV (Environmental Claims Validation) porque algunas partes del cuerpo de la barra de sonido utilizan plástico reciclado. Estamos adoptando un enfoque más considerado en la fabricación de barras de sonido portátiles.

*La imagen superior solo es para fines de representación.

La caja de la barra de sonido está situada a la derecha de la imagen, abierta para mostrar su material de relleno de espuma XPS.

Embalaje de pulpa reciclada

La barra de sonido LG ha recibido la certificación de SGS porque el embalaje interno ha cambiado de espuma XPS (Styrofoam) y bolsas de plástico a pulpa reciclada moldeada.

*SGS es una empresa multinacional suiza que ofrece servicios de inspección, verificación, evaluación y certificación.
**La imagen superior solo es para fines de representación; la imagen real del producto puede variar.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

