Outlet Frigorífico Side By side Serie 900, Instaview Door-In-Door, Acero texturizado antihuellas. D, 628 L

Características

Galería

Especificaciones

Reseñas

GSXE90MBAD.OUTLET

¿Por qué elegir Frigoríficos LG?

Pouvez vous remplacer le texte " reduce energy consumption" par : Une consommation optimisée

*Basé sur le résultat de test KLT qui compare la consommation d’énergie de norme KS C ISO 15502 entre les modèles LGE R-B601GM(compresseur alternatif conventionnel de LG) et R-B602GCWP(Smart inverter compressor). Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l'utilisation réelle.

**Garantie de 10 ans sur pièces uniquement.

Haz "toc, toc" y descubre el interior ahorrando energía

Fácil acceso

Haz "toc, toc" y descubre el interior ahorrando energía

Elegante panel de cristal que se ilumina con tan solo hacer toc-toc, permitiendo ver su interior sin necesidad de abrir la puerta y evitando la pérdida de frío

Hygiene care

Higiene y cuidado de la salud

Uvnano™ desinfecta la boquilla del dispensador de agua todos los días, eliminando automáticamente el 99,99% de las bacterias de la boquilla de agua con luz UV. 

* Basado en los resultados de la prueba de TÜV Rheinland, utilizando el método de prueba interno para medir la reducción de E.coli, S.aureus y P. aeruginosa, en muestras de agua destilada que han sido expuestas a la luz UV del producto durante 10 minutos cada hora, despues de 24 horas de uso normal. Los resultados podrán variar dependiento de las condiciones de uso y del entorno. El producto no sirve para tratar problemas de salud y no garantiza que el agua filtrada por el producto esté 100% libre de contaminates microbiológicos que afecten a la salud del usuario.

Remplacez facilement le filtre à eau situé à l'intérieur du réfrigérateur et profitez d'une eau filtrée à tout moment*.

Filtro recargable para tener agua fría siempre que quieras

Disfruta de agua fría y hielo en cualquier momento para tus bebidas. Cambia el filtro del dispensador gracias a su acceso sencillo y no te quedes nunca sin agua

Las dos tarjetas separadas son que los filtros son cambiables espontáneamente en el lado izquierdo, con esto un hombre puede beber el agua fresca en el lado derecho.

*Testado y certificado por NSF International contra NSF/ANSI Standard 42, 53, 401 para reducir 25 sustancias potencialmente dañinas incluyendo plomo, Asbestos, etc. Los filtros LG® ofrecen agua filtrada de forma cómoda para usted y su familia. Para obtener los mejores resultados, sustituya su filtro LG® cada 6 meses (o cada 200 galones).

Frescura

Alimentos más frescos durante más tiempo

Controla de forma precisa la temperatura de tu frigorífico para conservar los alimentos frescos como el primer día.

La parte superior de la imagen muestra la recolección de lechugas en el campo. La parte inferior de la imagen es una ensalada fresca en un plato redondo. Las verduras de estas dos imágenes están conectadas de forma natural como si fueran una sola imagen.

FRESH Converter™

Adapta la temperatura para cada tipo de alimento

Cajón multitemperatura "especial cervezas": adapta la temperatura del cajón (entre -2ºC y 3ºC) a cada tipo de alimento: cerveza, carne, verduras o pescado.

LG ThinQ™

Controla tu frigorífico de forma remota

Controla determinadas funciones de tu frigorífico estés donde estés a través de la App ThinQ™ de tu Smartphone, vía wifi.

Hay una nevera y un teléfono móvil.

Control máximo de la eficiencia del frigorífico

Smart Learner optimiza las funciones del frigorífico analizando tus patrones de uso durante 3 semanas. El frigorífico comienza un enfriado potenciado 2 horas antes del momento indicado, para conseguir una temperatura y frescura idóneas para tus alimentos.  Además el frigorífico activa el modo ahorro siguiendo tus patrones de uso, para reducir los movimientos del compresor consiguiendo así un menor consumo de energía.

En el lado izquierdo, El frigorífico está abierto y la pareja está de pie cerca del frigorífico la hora parece anochecer en el lado derecho con el icono de ahorro de energía.

Tu hogar inteligente conectado

Con LG ThinQ® puedes controlar de forma remota todas las funciones principales del frigorífico. Enciende "Express Freeze" con tan solo tocar un botón desde tu móvil

La imagen de la derecha muestra a una mujer de pie en un supermercado mirando su teléfono. La imagen de la izquierda muestra la vista frontal del frigorífico. En el centro de las imágenes hay un icono que muestra la conectividad entre el teléfono y el frigorífico.

Cónectate para un fácil mantenimiento

¿Olvidaste cerrar la puerta del frigorífico? No hay por qué preocuparse. La aplicación LG ThinQ® enviará una notificación directamente a tu teléfono para avisarte.

En el lado izquierdo, la mujer llega a casa y comprueba el estado del frigorífico con el smartphone; en el centro, la pantalla del smartphone; en el lado derecho, el frigorífico está abierto y el viento refrescante sale por la puerta.

*Las funciones inteligentes y el producto de asistente de voz pueden variar según el país y el modelo. Consulte con su distribuidor local o LG para conocer la disponibilidad del servicio.

Una vista lateral del frigorífico para resaltar la elegancia del diseño del asa de bolsillo.

Tirador integrado

Diseño moderno y elegante

Vista frontal del panel metálico Metal Fresh con el logotipo «Metal Fresh».

Metal Fresh

Paredes con acabados metalizados

Vista diagonal de la estantería con paneles metálicos del interior del frigorífico.

Acabado Premium metalizado

Lujoso acabado metalizado en los estantes

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Ahorra en tu factura de la luz con un consumo responsable

El compresor Smart Inverter Compressor™ ajusta la velocidad del motor para enfriar de manera eficiente mientras reduce el consumo de energía y garantiza un rendimiento duradero con su garantía de 10 años.

 

El frigorífico está instalado en la pared de la cocina y hay un gráfico que muestra la reducción del consumo de energía utilizando el compresor inversor inteligente.

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba KTL que compara el consumo de energía KS C ISO 15502 entre los modelos LGE R-B601GM(compresor alternativo convencional LG) y R-B602GCWP(compresor Smart inverter). El resultado puede variar según las condiciones de uso reales.

Preguntas Frecuentes

Q.

¿Qué necesito para instalar un frigorífico?  

A.

Para más información, haga clic en el siguiente enlace.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

¿Cómo puedo ajustar la temperatura de mi frigorífico LG?

A.

Usa el panel de control del exerior del frigorífico. Si no tiene, tienes un pequeño menú en el interior donde podrás seleccionar la temperatura que desees. Además, si el frigorífico tiene wifi, podrás hacer esto mismo desde la app ThinQ.    

Q.

¿Qué tamaño de frigorífico-congelador necesito?

A.

Aunque depende de su estilo de vida, como regla general: el frigorífico congelador LG Combi (capacidad: 340-384L) suele ser suficiente para una familia pequeña de 1-2 personas; los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508L) son adecuados para una familia de 3-4 personas; para una familia más numerosa, recomendamos los modelos LG Multi-Door o American Style (capacidad 625-705L). Los modelos Multi-Door ofrecen un espacio extra ancho para almacenar objetos como bandejas o fuentes. En LG queremos que cada cliente obtenga el Frigorífico Congelador que más le convenga, por lo que ofrecemos una selección de tamaños dentro de cada gama.

 

Q.

¿Cuál es la diferencia entre un frigorífico con y sin instalación?

A.

LG le ofrece la máxima libertad a la hora de ubicar su frigorífico congelador, ofreciéndole modelos con y sin fontanería. Un frigorífico con tuberías se conecta directamente al suministro de agua para alimentar el dispensador de hielo y agua. Un frigorífico sin tuberías tiene un depósito de agua rellenable integrado conectado al dispensador montado en la puerta. Basta con mantener el depósito lleno para disfrutar del lujo del agua fría en el grifo.

 

Todas las especificaciones

ESPECIFICACIONES BÁSICAS

  • Tipo de producto

    Side by Side

  • Estándar/Profundidad de la encimera

    Profundidad del mostrador

  • Clase de eficiencia energética (Escala A a G)

    D

CAPACIDAD

  • Volumen total (L)

    628

  • Volumen congelador (L)

    192

  • Volumen frigorífico (L)

    407

  • Volumen congelador (2 estrellas) (L)

    15

  • Volumen del espacio del fabricador de hielo (L)

    14

CONTROL Y PANTALLA

  • Pantalla LED interna

    Display interior

  • Congelación rápida

DIMENSIONES Y PESO

  • Peso del prodcto con embalaje (kg)

    152

  • Peso del producto (kg)

    142

  • Altura total (mm)

    1790

  • Altura sin bisagra (mm)

    1750

  • Fondo con puerta y tirador (mm)

    735

  • Fondo sin puerta (mm)

    620

  • Dimensiones del producto (AnchoxAltoxFondo, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

CARACTERÍSTICAS

  • Door Cooling+

  • Door-in-Door

    Door-in-Door InstaView (cristal tintado)

  • LINEAR Cooling

  • InstaView

SISTEMA DE AGUA Y HIELO

  • Fabricador de hielo_Manual

    No

  • Dispensador de agua

    No

  • Fontanería

    con toma de agua

  • Dispensador de hielo y agua

    Cubitos y hielo picado

  • Fabricador de hielo automático

    Sí (SpacePlus)

  • Craft Ice

    No

MATERIAL Y ACABADO

  • Material de la puerta

    VCM

  • Acabado (Puerta)

    Acero antihuellas texturizado

  • Metal fresh

    F/R Metal

  • Tipo tirador

    Tirador lateral spray

RENDIMIENTO

  • Tipo de Compresor

    BMK110NAMV

  • Consumo energético (kWh/año)

    276

  • Clase climática

    T

  • Potencia acústica (dB)

    35

  • Potencia acústica (clase)

    B

COMPARTIMENTO FRIGORÍFICO

  • Compartimentos en puerta transparentes

    4

  • Luz del frigorífico

    LED superior

  • Balda de cristal templado

    3

  • Compartimentos en puerta _Cajón de conservación/Rincón de aperitivos

  • Cajón para verduras

    Sí (2)

  • Multi Air Flow

  • Pure N Fresh

    No

TECNOLOGÍA SMART

  • Smart Diagnosis

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096031544

COMPARTIMENTO DEL CONGELADOR

  • Compartimentos en puerta transparentes

    2

  • Luz del congelador

    LED superior

  • Balda de cristal templado

    3

  • Cajón_Congelador

    2 transparentes

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

