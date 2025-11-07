Outlet Frigorífico Dos Puertas | LG, Door Cooling, Total No Frost, 1,68m, Clasificación E, Blanco

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Enfría más rápido y uniforme
Frigoríficos LG, los únicos con cascada de aire frío en la parte superior frontal del frigorífico que permite enfriar bebidas y alimentos más rápido y reduce la diferencia de temperatura entre el interior y la puerta del frigorífico.