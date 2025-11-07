About Cookies on This Site

Outlet Frigorífico Dos Puertas | LG, Door Cooling, Total No Frost, 1,68m, Clasificación E, Blanco

Outlet Frigorífico Dos Puertas | LG, Door Cooling, Total No Frost, 1,68m, Clasificación E, Blanco

GTBV20SWZJD.OUTLET
Front view
Dimension
Front view
Dimension
Características principales

  • Garantía de por vida en el compresor*
  • DoorCooling+™: Frigoríficos LG, únicos con cascada de aire frío en puerta. Enfría más rápido y de manera uniforme.
  • Total No Frost: Evita que se forme escarcha y enfría más rápido y uniforme ahorrando energía
  • Multi airflow: Múltiples salidas de aire para asegurar una mejor frescura en todos los rincones
  • Cajón especial verduras : Regula y mantiene el nivel óptimo de humedad durante más tiempo
  • Smart Diagnosis: Acerca tu teléfono al frigorífico y éste transmitirá la incidencia al servicio técnico, ahorrándote tiempo y dinero.
Más

Garantía de por vida en el compresor

El compresor Smart Inverter Compressor™ ajusta la velocidad del motor para enfriar de manera eficiente mientras reduce el consumo de energía y garantiza un rendimiento duradero, ¡ahora con garantía de por vida! El producto más duradero es el más sostenible

*Válido para compras entre el 01/11/2024 y 31/12/2025. La garantía de por vida del compresor del frigorífico ofrece una cobertura de 30 años sobre la pieza: 3 años de garantía legal y 27 de garantía comercial. Esta garantía únicamente cubre el coste de la pieza (gastos adicionales a cargo del cliente). La cobertura ofrecida supera la vida útil media del producto (12 años, según un estudio independiente). Modelos excluidos e información adicional en https://labuenavidalg.es/garantia-electrodomesticos.

Enfría más rápido y uniforme

Enfría más rápido y uniforme

Frigoríficos LG, los únicos con cascada de aire frío en la parte superior frontal del frigorífico que permite enfriar bebidas y alimentos más rápido y reduce la diferencia de temperatura entre el interior y la puerta del frigorífico.

Alimentos frescos durante más tiempo

LINEARCooling™ mantiene una temperatura estable (+/- 0.5 ºC) evitando las fluctuaciones para conseguir una óptima conservación de los alimentos, manteniendo su textura original y potenciando su sabor natural

*Basado en los resultados de la prueba TÜV utilizando el método de prueba interno de LG que mide el tiempo que se tarda en alcanzar la tasa de reducción de peso del 5% de pak choi en el estante del compartimento de alimentos frescos del modelo LGE LinearCooling. Sólo modelos aplicables. El resultado puede variar con el uso real.

Máxima frescura

Multi Air Flow enfria más rápido y por igual en todas partes gracias a sus diferentes salidas de aire en la parte superior de cada compartimiento, manteniendo una humedad y temperatura constante para conservar los alimentos más frescos

Flujo de aire múltiple repartido en el interior hacia abajo

Diseño elegante con puerta totalmente plana

Imagen de la puerta plana del frigorífico

Imagen de la puerta plana del frigorífico

Bandeja Extraible

Bandeja fácil de extraer que proporciona una mayor comodidad y rapidez para coger los alimentos del interior

Cajón para frutas y verduras

Cajón de gran capacidad para almacenar mayor cantidad y conseguir la óptima conservación de los alimentos

Preguntas Frecuentes

P.

¿Qué tamaño de frigorífico/congelador debo elegir?

R.

Depende de tu estilo de vida, pero como guía general:

 

Un combinado de frigorífico y congelador LG con una capacidad de 340-384 litros suele ser suficiente para un hogar pequeño de 1-2 personas.

 

Los modelos Slim Multi-Door (506-508 litros) son ideales para familias de 3-4 personas.

 

Para hogares más grandes, recomendamos los espaciosos modelos LG Multi-Door o Side-by-Side (625-705 litros).

 

Los modelos con múltiples puertas también proporcionan una anchura extra, perfecta para almacenar bandejas, platos grandes y más.

En LG, queremos que cada cliente encuentre el frigorífico/congelador que mejor se adapte a sus necesidades, por lo que ofrecemos una variedad de tamaños dentro de cada línea de productos.

P.

¿Es práctico un frigorífico de doble puerta?

R.

Sí. Los frigoríficos de doble puerta, también conocidos como combis, ofrecen la comodidad de un compartimento congelador separado.

Los frigoríficos combi de LG suelen ofrecer un 70 % de espacio para el frigorífico y un 30 % para el congelador, lo que te da un fácil acceso a las áreas que más usas.

P.

¿Cómo puedo cambiar la configuración de la temperatura en mi frigorífico/congelador LG?

R.

Puedes ajustar la temperatura deseada utilizando el panel de control en la puerta o dentro del frigorífico. Para los modelos compatibles, también puedes ajustar la temperatura de forma remota y cómoda a través de la aplicación LG ThinQ® en tu smartphone.

P.

¿Qué significa “Total No Frost” en un congelador?

R.

La escarcha se forma cuando el vapor de agua entra en contacto con las bobinas de enfriamiento heladas, se condensa en agua y luego se congela. Un frigorífico No Frost activa automáticamente un elemento calefactor alrededor de las bobinas a intervalos regulares para derretir el hielo, evitando que se acumule escarcha en el interior.

Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
Para obtener más información sobre cómo este producto maneja los datos y sus derechos como usuario, visite ″Cobertura de datos y especificaciones″ en LG Privacy

