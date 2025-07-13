Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Outlet Lavavajillas LG QuadWashᵀᴹ Steam, Inox antihuellas, A, Con lavado a vapor y tercera bandeja

DF375HVS.OUTLET
Front view
Front view
Características principales

  • Garantía de por vida¹ en el motor
  • Lavavajillas con eficiencia A, ahorra 444€ en tu factura de luz⁽¹⁾
  • Desincrusta hasta la suciedad más reseca gracias al vapor y reduce hasta un 30% las marcas de agua con True Steam⁽²⁾
  • Consigue mayor cobertura en el lavado gracias a sus 4 brazos y desincrusta la suciedad fácilmente con la tecnología QuadWash.
  • Hasta 112 combinaciones con Easy Rack Plus⁽³⁾
  • Cuba interior de acero: Más duradera e higiénica que las de plástico
*Garantía de por vida del motor del lavavajillas es de 30 años (3 de garantía legal + 27 comercial) cubre solo el costo de la pieza. La cobertura ofrecida excede la vida útil media del producto (11 años según 3º independiente). Promoción válida por tiempo limitado.

Lavavajillas LG QuadWash

Expertos en eficiencia en el hogar. Ahorra hasta un 54% de energía⁽¹⁾

¿Quieres que tu cocina sea más funcional?

Lavavajillas con eficiencia energética A

Ahorra hasta un 54% de energía ⁽¹⁾

TrueSteam™

Desincrusta hasta la suciedad más reseca gracias al vapor y reduce hasta un 30% las marcas de agua

Tecnología LG QuadWash™

Consigue mayor cobertura en el lavado gracias a sus 4 brazos y desincrusta la suciedad fácilmente.​

EasyRack™Plus

Hasta 112 combinaciones distintas. Adáptalo al tamaño de tu vajilla en cada lavado: especial ollas, sartenes, copas…​

Lavavajillas con eficiencia energética A

Ahorra hasta un 54% de energía ⁽¹⁾

Tecnología LG TrueSteam™

Mayor higiene en tu vajilla

Desincrusta hasta la suciedad más reseca gracias al vapor y reduce hasta un 30% las marcas de agua ⁽¹⁾

Ahorra tiempo y reduce las marcas de agua con lavado a vapor

TrueSteam™ ayuda a lavar mejor los platos y a eliminar las manchas secas más difíciles.

El vapor llega a todos los rincones

Siéntase seguro de que ningún plato queda sin limpiar gracias a la tecnología TrueSteam™.

Platos relucientes tras cada lavado

TrueSteam™ deja los platos relucientes mientras reduce las manchas de agua hasta en un 30% (1).

QuadWash™

Tecnología QuadWash™

Consigue mayor cobertura en el lavado gracias a sus 4 brazos y desincrusta la suciedad fácilmente.​

EasyRack™Plus

Hasta 112 combinaciones distintas* para colocar tu vajilla

El sistema EasyRackTM Plus cuenta con 3ª bandeja para cubiertos, bandejas ajustables en altura y parrillas abatibles. Así podrás adaptar la posición de las bandejas al tamaño de la vajilla en cada momento.

Cuba interior de acero

Más duradera e higiénica que las de plástico

Además, el tercer estante ofrece más espacio para colocar desde cubertería larga hasta utensilios de cocina de gran tamaño, incluidos espátulas, cucharas, pinzas y más.

Lavavajillas con wifi
 

Conectividad Wi-Fi con la app LG ThinQ™

Descarga programas adicionales y avisa al finalizar el ciclo de lavado​

Lavavajillas inteligente LG en cocina moderna, pantalla móvil muestra ciclo terminado, opciones de diagnóstico.

Más opciones de lavado a tu alcance

Descarga programas adicionales a través de la app ThinQTM: especial ollas y sartenes, cristalería…

Un hombre sostiene una olla junto a un lavavajillas mientras un smartphone muestra un ciclo de ollas en la aplicación ThinQ.

Lava tu vajilla a tu manera

Personaliza las opciones de tu lavavajillas a través de la app ThinQTM .

Una mujer revisa su teléfono en la cocina. El smartphone muestra la aplicación LG ThinQ™ con los ajustes del lavavajillas y las opciones de ciclo.

Silencioso, eficiente y fiable

El motor Inverter Direct Drive™ controla la circulación del agua y la intensidad del spray consiguiendo un rendimiento duradero, versátil y silencioso.

Un hombre sostiene a un bebé dormido en una cocina en penumbra. El lavavajillas LG funciona silenciosamente en segundo plano para un funcionamiento tranquilo.

Diseño innovador

Cocina moderna con lavavajillas, horno, campana extractora y placa de inducción empotrados de LG, que combinan a la perfección con el salpicadero de mármol.

Elegancia y armonía

Interior de cocina con lavavajillas parcialmente abierto e ilustración del funcionamiento de la puerta corredera y fija.

Cuba interior de acero

Auto open dry

FAQ

Q.

¿Qué tipo de detergente debo usar en mi lavavajillas?

A.

Para los lavavajillas, debe usar <b>detergentes específicos para lavavajillas</b>, no detergentes generales.  

Existen tres tipos de detergentes: en polvo, líquido y en pastilla.  

Cada tipo puede tener diferentes velocidades de disolución y capacidades de limpieza según el tipo de detergente y el fabricante, por lo que es importante revisar la información del producto y usar la cantidad recomendada por el fabricante en función de la carga y el nivel de suciedad.

Q.

¿Debo enjuagar los platos antes de usar el lavavajillas?

A.

Los lavavajillas LG utilizan el potente flujo de agua de sus aspas QuadWash™ tipo tornado, junto con TrueSteam™, para limpiar a fondo los platos sin necesidad de prelavado.  

Sin embargo, un prelavado ligero solo con agua para eliminar los restos de comida grandes puede ayudar a limpiar los platos de manera más eficiente.  

Aproveche al máximo las capacidades de limpieza de su lavavajillas prelavando según sea necesario. Solo retire los restos de comida grandes y cargue el lavavajillas de inmediato.

Q.

¿Cómo puedo eliminar las manchas de agua de los platos?

A.

La función TrueSteam™ y el ablandador de agua de los lavavajillas LG pueden eliminar eficazmente las manchas de agua de los platos. Además, el uso de un abrillantador reduce la tensión superficial de las gotas de agua, lo que es excelente para secar los platos y prevenir manchas. El abrillantador se añade automáticamente al secar si levanta la solapa del dosificador de detergente y lo llena hasta el nivel máximo.

Q.

¿Cuál es la manera inteligente de cargar mi lavavajillas?

A.

Cesta inferior: Ollas y sartenes colocadas boca abajo, platos llanos, platos hondos y platos de postre.  

Cesta intermedia: Vasos, tazas, platillos y copas de vino.  

Cesta superior: Cubiertos como cucharillas, cucharas de postre, cucharas de sopa y tenedores.  

Al colocar los platos en las cestas, es importante inclinarlos ligeramente para que el agua pueda fluir correctamente.  

CONSEJO: Si una olla grande en la cesta inferior bloquea la bandeja, puede solucionarlo fácilmente con la función de ajuste de altura de la bandeja.

Q.

¿Puedo lavar los recipientes de plástico en el lavavajillas?

A.

Sí, pero solo si están fabricados con plásticos resistentes al calor; los plásticos normales pueden deformarse con los lavados a altas temperaturas.    

Q.

¿Qué puedo hacer con los olores de la comida después de usarla?

A.

«Recomendamos limpiar el filtro una vez cada 1-2 semanas para eliminar los olores. CONSEJO: Para esterilizar el interior del lavavajillas, vierta entre 200 y 300 ml de vinagre blanco en un recipiente poco profundo, colóquelo en la cesta superior y ponga en marcha el ciclo automático».

Q.

¿Se puede instalar este lavavajillas fuera de la vivienda?

A.

«Este producto es un aparato de uso doméstico para interiores y no puede utilizarse con fines comerciales (cafeterías, etc.), industriales o de laboratorio.

(No puede instalarse ni siquiera con fines de investigación en laboratorios científicos escolares, etc., ya que su finalidad es limpiar productos químicos).

Sin embargo, es posible instalar este producto para su simple exposición y no para su funcionamiento real».    

Q.

¿Cabrá el lavavajillas en mi cocina?

A.

La mayoría de las cocinas modernas están diseñadas según el estándar industrial de un electrodoméstico de <b>60 cm de ancho</b>, que es exactamente lo que ofrecen los lavavajillas de 60 cm de LG. Este tamaño estándar garantiza que nuestros lavavajillas independientes se integren perfectamente en la distribución actual de su cocina sin ningún tipo de inconveniente.    

1) Energy efficiency  

 

* Compared to LG model. Based on Energy Consumption of Eco Course between LG model DBC335(Class A) and DBC425(Class E), according to LG internal test

 

2) TrueSteam™

-Test date: 20.1.14

-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

-Test model: DFB22M, DFB22M1

-Test conditions: Voltage: 220±1% V, Frequency 60±1% Hz, Temperature 20±2°C, Humidity 65±5%, Water supply temperature 15±2°C, Water supply pressure 240±20kPam, Detergent type B 24g, No rinse aid, Standard mode

-Test method: For water hardness levels of 51ppm, 153ppm, 204ppm, and 68ppm, count the number of water spots depending on whether a water softening device is used. For 102ppm, measure the number of water spots under the following conditions: (1) Using water softener only, (2) Without water softener, (3) Using water softener and rinse, (4) Using water softener with steam and rinse, (5) Using water softener with steam, (6) Steam only without water softener

-Test results: When neither water softener nor steam were used, 123 water spots were formed. When using steam without water softener, 19 water stains were formed (84% reduction).

-The tested models and the DFC287HVS model use the same water softener and the same steam generation technology.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

 

3) Sanitizes

[Reduces Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes]

-Test date: 21.9.1

-Test agency: KTR(Korea Testing & Research Institute)

-Test report number: TBK-2021-005911, TBK-2021-005912, TBK-2021-005913

-Test model: LG 14 Place XD dishwasher

-Test conditions: The dishwasher operated in Eco + Hi-Temp + Steam mode. Contaminated inoculum was applied to 2 rice bowls and 2 soup bowls with an initial concentration of approximately (1.0*10^8) CFU/mL.

-Test method: Test strains were pre-incubated on Tryptic soy agar at (35±1)℃ for 18~24 hours and adjusted to (1.0~9.9*10^8) CFU/mL using sterile saline. Sterilized dishes (2 rice bowls and 2 soup bowls) were inoculated with 0.2 mL of the test solution, dried for 1 hour, and placed in the dishwasher.

-Test results: Under the test conditions, Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhimurium, Listeria monocytogenes were reduced by more than 99.999%.

-The tested models and the DFC287HVS model use the same steam generation technology.

-Actual results may vary depending on the environment.

 

4) LG ThinQ™

-ThinQ™ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. 

-Also, when first connecting to dishwasher, it must be in the same Wi-Fi environment, and after that, the dishwasher must always operate within the registered Wi-Fi environment.

 

5) Low noise

-Noise level : 41dB or lower, based on LG internal test results

-Based on internal testing results (Sound Power Level, PWL measurement) under the ECO mode + Energy Saver + AOD option settings (January 2019).

-Noise levels are measured as an average across the full dishwasher cycle, including pre-wash, main wash, rinse, and drying stages.

-Noise levels may vary depending on the operating cycle and conditions of use.

-2 years parts and labour + 8 years on motor (parts only).

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

