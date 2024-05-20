About Cookies on This Site

Outlet Televisor LG HD Ready, Procesador de Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5, compatible con formatos HDR 10, HLG, HGiG, Smart TV webOS22

32LQ630B6LA.OUTLET

Características principales

  • Smart TV fácil, intuitivo y con Inteligencia Artificial
  • Experiencia audiovisual: compatible con formatos HDR10 Pro /HDR HLG / HDR HGiG
  • Procesador de Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5: Gran Precisión de Tonos y Colores, Direct LED. Identifica el movimiento de objetos para escalar y simular un Sonido Surround de 5.1 canales")
  • Ecosistema abierto e inteligente (ThinQ): Smart TV webOS22/ Compatible con Apple Home Kit, Google, Alexa/ Requiere Magic Remote OPCIONAL.
  • Funciones Gaming: Menú exclusivo Gaming /HGiG
  • Mando Magic Remote OPCIONAL
Más

*Las imágenes son meramente ilustrativas.
*Consulta la galería de imágenes en la parte superior de la página para obtener una representación precisa.

Imagen de unos vasos de cristal en distintos colores y con colores brillantes.

Un paso más en los TVs HD

Estos televisores son capaces de ofrecer una gran precisión de tonos y colores gracias a su sistema de retroiluminación Direct LED.
Imagen mejorada de un árbol y una puesta de sol, gracias al Procesador Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5
Procesador de Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5

Mejorando tu experiencia audiovisual.

El Procesador de Gran Potencia a5 Gen 5 identifica el movimiento de objetos para escalar y simular un Sonido Surround de 5.1 canales.Además, son compatibles con formatos HDR10 Pro, HDR HLG y HDR HGiG.Disfruta de una experiencia audiovisual completa.

AI Brightness Control
El procesador de estos TVs ajusta automáticamente el brillo de la pantalla para adecuarlo al tipo de contenido que se está reproduciendo, lo que garantiza una visualización óptima con cualquier configuración.

Imagen de un árbol dentro de la pantalla de un TV y se muestra como se ajusta el brillo según el entorno.

Imagen de un TV con una imagen de flore de colores rosados.
Ecosistema Abierto e Inteligente (ThinQ) & webOS

Un TV para que disfrutes de tu hogar

Estos TVs cuentan con WebOS22, más fácil, intuitivo y seguro, que permite crear perfiles por usuario y disfrutar así sólo del contenido que tú elijas.

*La imagen de la pantalla y el producto real pueden diferir de las imágenes mostradas más arriba.
*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.
**Se necesitan suscripciones independientes para los servicios de OTT.

Inteligencia Artificial* y Conectividad

La compatibilidad de estos TVs con los asistentes Google Assistant, Alexa de Amazon, Apple AirPlay y HomeKit*, entre otros, hace que controlar el TV y los dispositivos conectados a éste sea fácil y rápido.

Imagen de los logos de Hey Google, Alexa, Apple Airplay y Apple HomeKit en los que ThinQ es compatible.

*Inteligencia Artificial: Tiene la capacidad de reconocer, analizar y aplicar mejoras a los diferentes tipos de imágenes, basándose en experiencias previas, ofreciendo unos ajustes de pantalla y sonidos perfectos, precisos y naturales tal cual los percibimos en la realidad
*Google es una marca comercial de Google LLC
*El Asistente de Google no está disponible en determinados idiomas y países/regiones.
*Apple, el logo de Apple y Apple TV, AirPlay y HomeKit son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc., registradas en los EE. UU. y en otros países
*Las aplicaciones y menús compatibles pueden variar según el país
*Los menús visualizados pueden diferir según la versión
*La compatibilidad con AirPlay 2 y HomeKit puede variar según la región
*Requiere mando Magic Remote opcional para interactuar con la voz

Mi perfil

Con el perfil personalizable de LG, disfruta sólo de los contenidos que tú quieras. Aprovecha las recomendaciones de contenido personalizadas, y accede rápidamente a tus aplicaciones más utilizadas.

*Es posible que se muestre contenido reducido o limitado según la región y la conectividad de la red.
*El número de perfiles es ilimitado, pero la pantalla de inicio solo mostrará un máximo de 10 perfiles.

Alertas deportivas

Nunca más te perderás un partido.

*Los deportes y ligas compatibles pueden diferir según el país.
*La disponibilidad del servicio puede variar según la región o el país.

HDR10 Pro

La tecnología HDR10 Pro, propia de LG, ajusta automáticamente el brillo de la pantalla e intensifica el contenido HDR normal para revelar más detalles y claridad en cada imagen.

Modo Filmmaker

Disfruta de la película tal y como el director pretendía con el modo Filmmaker. Este modo conserva los colores, la configuración y la velocidad de los fotogramas en su estado original, para ofrecer la visión e intención fiel del propio director.

Acceso a tus favoritos

Con acceso directo a los principales servicios de streaming, encuentra los contenidos que más te gustan.

* La suscripción a Netflix no está incluida.
* La disponibilidad de contenido y aplicaciones puede variar según el país o la región. Se requiere una suscripción separada para Disney+.
* Apple, el logotipo de Apple y el Apple TV son marcas comerciales de Apple Inc, registradas en lEE.UU. y otros países.
* Apple TV+ requiere una suscripción independiente.
* ‍2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Todos los derechos reservados. HBO Max se utiliza bajo licencia. Se requiere suscripción a HBO Max.
* Amazon, Prime Video y todos los logotipos relacionados son marcas comerciales de Amazon.com, Inc. o sus afiliados. Se aplican tarifas de suscripción de Amazon Prime y/o Prime Video. Consulte primevideo.com/terms para obtener más información.
* La compatibilidad del servicio puede diferir según el país.

Optimizador y panel de juego.

El Optimizador de juegos ofrece ajustes optimizados para varios géneros de juegos, mientras que el panel de juego te permite acceder rápidamente a tus controles actuales.

HGiG

La asociación de LG con HGiG permite ofrecer los gráficos que mejor combinan con las especificaciones y con el rendimiento del TV.

*Las asociaciones pueden diferir según el país.
*El optimizador y panel de juegos en la nube estará disponible a partir de la segunda mitad de 2022.
*La disponibilidad de actualizaciones de software puede variar según el modelo y la región.
*Los elementos del menú Optimizador de juegos pueden variar según la serie.
*HGiG es un grupo voluntario de empresas del sector del juego y de industrias de pantallas de televisores que se reúnen para definir y poner a disposición del público directrices para mejorar las experiencias de juego HDR a nivel de consumidores.
*Las aplicaciones y menús compatibles pueden variar según el país.
*Google Assistant puede no estar disponible en algunos idiomas y países/regiones.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.
Para obtener más información sobre cómo este producto maneja los datos y sus derechos como usuario, visite ″Cobertura de datos y especificaciones″ en LG Privacy

Reseñas y Opiniones

