Outlet Barra de sonido Inteligente LG SQC2 con 300W de potencia y 2.1 canales
Todas las especificaciones
EFECTOS DE SONIDO
-
ASC (Control de sonido adaptable)
Si
-
Estándar
Si
-
Cinema
Si
-
Bass Blast / Bass Blast +
Si / -
CONECTIVIDAD
-
Version de Bluetooth
4
-
Bluetooth Codec - SBC/AAC
Si / -
-
USB
1
-
Óptica
1
GENERAL
-
Número de canales
2.1
-
Número de Altavoces
3 EA
-
Potencia de Salida
300 W
FORMATO DE AUDIO
-
Dolby Digital
Si
-
DTS Digital Surround
Si
FACILIDADES
-
Remote App - iOS/Android OS
- / Si
DIMENSIONES (ANXALXPR)
-
Principal
950 x 71 x 47 mm
-
Subwoofer
171 x 320 x 252 mm
PESO
-
Principal
2,47 kg
-
Subwoofer
4,2 kg
-
Gross Weight
9,1 kg
ACCESORIOS
-
Tarjeta de Garantía
Si
-
Mando a Distancia
Si
POTENCIA
-
Consumo STB (Principal)
0,5 W ↓
-
Consumo (Principal)
27 W
-
Consumo STB (Subwoofer)
0,5 W ↓
-
Consumo (Subwoofer)
33 W
INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
-
