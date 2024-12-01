Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Fallos de red

El objetivo de esta guía es servir de documento de apoyo para los clientes a la hora de diagnosticar y solucionar posibles fallos e incidencias relacionadas con problemas de internet (velocidad, estabilidad, intensidad de la señal) en nuestros televisores, monitor TV, altavoces inteligentes, barras de sonido inteligentes y ordenadores portátiles.

De igual modo, también servirá para identificar posibles fallos de red de origen externo (no obedecen a un defecto del producto), a fin de poder solucionarlos rápidamente y de forma autónoma.

PROCEDIMIENTO

En productos que dispongan de pantalla como televisores, monitores y ordenadores portátiles. Simplemente debes abrir el navegador web y dirigirte a la siguiente dirección web:

Speedtest

En caso de que la web de speedtest.net no esté operativa, podéis realizar el test de velocidad desde la web de fast.com

fast.com

La tabla anterior muestra un listado de datos relevantes que ayudarán al equipo de atención al cliente para diagnosticar el problema.

Evalúa la página

También puede interesarte:
SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO