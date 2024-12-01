Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Proyector HU80KG - LG CineBeam (hasta 150", fuente láser, 2.500 lúmenes, 3840 x 2160) 150.000:1

Especificaciones

Reseñas

Proyector HU80KG - LG CineBeam (hasta 150", fuente láser, 2.500 lúmenes, 3840 x 2160) 150.000:1

HU80KG

Proyector HU80KG - LG CineBeam (hasta 150", fuente láser, 2.500 lúmenes, 3840 x 2160) 150.000:1

(0)
Imprimir

Todas las especificaciones

IMAGEN Y SONIDO

  • Lámpara LASER RGB

  • Lámpara de hasta 15 años de duración

  • Lúmenes ANSI

    2,500

  • Resolución

    UHD 3840 x 2160

  • HDR 10

  • HDMI HDCP 2.2

  • Contraste

    150.000:1

  • Tamaños de pantalla

    40” a 150”Pantalla de 100” 3m de distancia

  • Foco Manual

  • Zoom Fijo

  • Altavoces

    7W+7W Estéreo

  • Woofer Pasivo + tweeter

  • Dolby Surround Audio

PRESTACIONES

  • Ajuste Trapezoidal Automático (Vertical)

  • Detección automática de entrada

  • Instalación Frontal/Techo

  • Ajuste de temperatura de Color

  • Control de nivel de Negro

  • Reductor de Ruido

  • Rosca para Soporte de Mesa/Techo

ENTRADAS

  • Salida Audio Óptica

  • HDMI

    2/ (1xARC)

  • USB (Archivos, Video, música, Fotos)

    2

  • LAN RJ45

  • MIRACAST

  • LG SoundSync

  • Bluetooth Sound

CONSUMO

  • Adaptador

    100V-240V @ 50-60Hz

  • Consumo normal

    280W

  • Consumo en Stand-By

    <0,5W

DIMENSIONES

  • Medidas y peso

    165 x 165 x 470mm (6,5Kg)

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

Qué opina la gente

Recomendado para ti

SEARCH ENGINE BUSINESS SLVENDEDOR AUTORIZADO