Illustrated images of the LG XBOOM XL7S. At the top, people are enjoying a pool party, with two LG XBOOM XL7S speakers and sound graphics placed behind them. A top view of the speaker and its telescopic handle is shown on the left, while a woman carrying the speaker easily thanks to the wheels is depicted on the right. The back view of the speaker shows people jumping on the beach, along with a close-up of the wheel. The image captures the silhouettes of people enjoying the sunset with music.