Altavoz de gran potencia LG XBOOM La Bestia XL7T con 250W de potencia y hasta 20h de batería

Altavoz de gran potencia LG XBOOM La Bestia XL7T con 250W de potencia y hasta 20h de batería

DXL7T

Altavoz de gran potencia LG XBOOM La Bestia XL7T con 250W de potencia y hasta 20h de batería

  • Front view with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it shows the text; XBOOM.
  • Left side forward with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it shows the text; Happy.
  • Right side forward with all lighting on. On the Dynamic Pixel Lighting panel, it displays the dancing cactus.
  • Front view of left side. XBOOM logo is attatched.
  • Front view of right side. XBOOM logo is attatched.
  • Horizontal angle of the product. All lighting on.
  • 45-degree angle of back view. Showing buttons and a telescopic handle, and wheels.
  • Front view of back side.
  • 45-degree angle of top view. It shows buttons and LG logo.
  • Close up of Multi Color Ring Lighitng and Dynamic Pixel Lighting.
  • Close up of 45-degree angle. The telescopic handle is pulled out.
  • Front view of the product. The telescopic handle is pulled out.
  • Close up of a wheel.
  • Close up of a control panel.
Logotipo de premio recomendado por Digital Trends

LG xboom XL7S está colocado en el escenario con una iluminación degradada rojo-naranja encendida. Detrás del escenario, la gente disfruta de la música.

Sonido de alta potencia para tus fiestas

Déjate liar con La Bestia LG xboom XL7S.

Con sonido potente e iluminación LED multicolor

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos

LG xboom XL7S está colocado en el espacio infinito. En la pared se muestran gráficos sonoros cuadrados. En el centro del altavoz, un woofer gigante de 8 pulgadas se agranda para enfatizar su gran potencia de 250W. Del woofer salen ondas sonoras.

Un woofer bestial

Siente sus graves potentes

LG xboom XL7S cuenta con un gran woofer de 8 pulgadas. Reproduce unos graves potentes, ofreciendo un sonido profundo e intenso que animará a la multitud.

Optimizador dinámico de graves

Siente los graves, incluso a un volumen bajo

Vibra con los graves de La Bestia gracias al optimizador dinámico de graves que te permite disfrutar de un sonido equilibrado sin distorsión de los graves.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos

Tweeters de cúpula de 2,5 pulgadas

Sonido nítido y claro

Estés donde estés, ya sea en el interior o en el exterior, podrás escuchar con claridad las notas de alta frecuencia. LG xboom XL7S cuenta con dos tweeters de cúpula de 2,5 pulgadas, que ofrecen un mejor sonido.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos

Vista frontal del altavoz. Hay una línea que indica cada parte de la iluminación. En la parte superior e inferior, iluminación estroboscópica doble. En el centro, la iluminación en anillo multicolor muestra un degradado rosa y cian. En la parte superior, la iluminación dinámica por píxeles muestra un personaje de cactus.

Luces de fiesta xboom

Haz que tu fiesta sea memorable

El altavoz de gran potencia LG xboom XL7S pone la luz y el color a tus fiestas. Puedes crear un espectáculo de luces de fiesta mientras te diviertes enviando mensajes de texto o animaciones a su pantalla. Los destellos de luz de las luces estroboscópicas te transportarán al centro de la discoteca.

Primer plano de la mantalla. Muestra el texto ¡Baila! Abajo, un anillo de luz naranja multicolor está encendido. Detrás del altavoz, la gente baila en la playa.

Pantalla LED dinámica

Comparte y anima la fiesta a través de su pantalla con mensajes, emojis y diferentes efectos (1)

El altavoz de gran potencia LG xboom XL7S pone la luz y el color a tus fiestas. Puedes crear un espectáculo de luces de fiesta mientras te diviertes enviando mensajes de texto o animaciones a su pantalla. Los destellos de luz de las luces estroboscópicas te transportarán al centro de la discoteca.

(1) xboom App es una aplicación compatible con sistemas operativos Android versión 7.0 o superior e iOS versión 13 o superior.

Lanza tus mensajes y emoticonos y déjate liar

Personaliza tu fiesta a través de animaciones.

Con su pantalla de LEDs puedes enviar animaciones preestablecidas. Reproduce patrones de colores, ecualizaciones de sonido y otras animaciones como emojis en el panel LED.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos

Text only

Iluminación LED multicolor

Ilumina la fiesta con su anillo de luces de colores

LG xboom XL9T crea un espectáculo de luces al ritmo de la música con su anillo multicolor de iluminación LED. La luz se mueve al ritmo de la música y levanta el ánimo de la fiesta.

*Imagen simulada con fines ilustrativos

*Images may differ from the actual product.

Personaliza la iluminación de la fiesta

Experimenta la evolución con LG xboom XL7S. Puedes enviar a su pantalla mensajes con diferentes colores y animaciones. Escribe tu mensaje a través de la App xboom y lía a todo el mundo (1)

Captura de pantalla de la app xboom. Personaliza la iluminación de tu fiesta desde la app

Illustrated images of the LG XBOOM XL7S. At the top, people are enjoying a pool party, with two LG XBOOM XL7S speakers and sound graphics placed behind them. A top view of the speaker and its telescopic handle is shown on the left, while a woman carrying the speaker easily thanks to the wheels is depicted on the right. The back view of the speaker shows people jumping on the beach, along with a close-up of the wheel. The image captures the silhouettes of people enjoying the sunset with music.

*Todas las imágenes que se muestran son solo para fines ilustrativos. El producto real puede variar debido a la mejora del producto.

**Clasificación IPX4 probada en agua dulce. El altavoz no debe sumergirse en agua. Úselo con precaución alrededor de cuerpos de agua, como piscinas o el océano.

Una mujer cantando

Con entrada para micrófono y guitarra

Monta tu propio concierto donde quieras

Con LG xboom XL7S, puedes convertir tu fiesta en un karaoke. Conecta tu micrófono y canta a pleno pulmón. También puedes conectar una guitarra y dar tu propio concierto acústico.

Hay personas disfrutando de un concierto acústico con el LG XBOOM XL7S. Debajo de la imagen, se muestran cuatro íconos: entrada para guitarra, entrada para micrófono, USB y Bluetooth.

Estrella del karaoke

Cántalo alto y claro

Ajusta el volumen de la música y del micrófono por separado, reduce las voces de las pistas con el cancelador de voz y sintoniza la música con tu voz con el cambiador de teclas. Estarás listo para cantar a pleno pulmón.

Hay personas disfrutando de un karaoke en la sala de estar. Entre ellos, el XL7S está colocado en el suelo con la iluminación del woofer encendida. En el panel LED, se muestra la palabra "Karaoke"

*Micrófono no incluido.

*El sonido vocal es el volumen del micrófono para tu propia voz.

Monta tu fiesta donde quieras y cuando quieras

Lleva el LG xboom XL7S a donde quieras. Está diseñado para uso en exteriores, por lo que puede viajar contigo a cualquier lugar sin preocupaciones.

Muévete con facilidad

Con el asa retráctil y las ruedas, transportar LG xboom XL7S es extremadamente fácil. También se inclina hacia atrás, para que puedas llevarlo como una maleta de viaje.

Resistente al agua IPX4

LG xboom XL7S cumple con una clasificación de resistencia al agua IPX4; puede soportar salpicaduras de agua.

*Producto protegido contra el contacto y contra las salpicaduras de agua dulce  La tapa de protección contra la intemperie debe estar completamente cerrada para evitar la entrada de agua.

20 horas de batería

LG xboom XL7S tiene una batería de larga duración, para que puedas disfrutar de la música en cualquier momento y que nada te pare.

*Hasta 20 horas teniendo el volumen al 50% y sin iluminación. La duración de la batería varía según el uso, los ajustes y las condiciones ambientales.

Todas las especificaciones

INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO

MÁS INFORMACIÓN DE CUMPLIMIENTO
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
La información de seguridad de los accesorios se incluye con la información de seguridad del del producto y no se proporciona por separado.

